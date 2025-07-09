HBCU Legends

Pettis Norman: The Life And Legacy Of HBCU Legend And Civil Rights Trailblazer

Norman was the first Golden Bull football player to land in the National Football League.

Kyle T. Mosley

Pettis Norman - Johnson C. Smith University Legend
Pettis Norman - Johnson C. Smith University Legend / JSC University Athletics, Joshua Nypaver
In this story:

Pettis Burch Norman, an HBCU legend out of Johnson C. Smith University and native of Lincolnton, Georgia, passed away at his home in Dallas on July 7, 2025, at the age of 86.

Norman was one of the few NFL athletes who openly championed civil rights causes as a leader and even promoted financial literacy within the minority communities as a bank executive. Also, he was the first Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls football player to land in the National Football League.

He was born on January 4, 1939, as the youngest of ten children in a family of sharecroppers who later became the first college graduate among his siblings, earning a degree in physical education in 1962.

After his father's death, Norman's family moved to Charlotte, North Carolina, where he attended West Charlotte High School and quickly distinguished himself as a talented athlete.

Norman originally joined the Air Force, but a football scholarship from Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU), a historically Black university, altered the course of his life.

At JCSU, Norman became an outstanding multi-sport player, earning All-CIAA honors in football and excelling in track and baseball.

College Achievements and HBCU Impact

  • All-CIAA Honors: Norman was a two-time all-conference selection at JCSU.
  • Multi-Sport Athlete: In addition to football, he excelled in baseball and track and field.
  • Trailblazer: Norman became the first Golden Bull to play in the NFL, paving the way for future HBCU athletes.

NFL Career

Dallas Cowboys

Norman joined the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 1962 after being overlooked in the NFL Draft. He quickly earned a starting role, initially playing as a split end and later as a tight end, becoming known for his blocking skills and reliability as a receiver.

During his nine seasons with the Cowboys, Norman recorded 124 receptions for 1,672 yards and 14 touchdowns. He played in two NFL Championship games and was a starter in Super Bowl V.

San Diego Chargers

Dallas head coach Tom Landry highly respected Norman. On the day when the Cowboys traded him to the San Diego Chargers in 1971, Landry visited him at his bank job to deliver the news of the transaction.

Norman continued to contribute as a starter for three seasons before retiring due to a knee condition. He finished his NFL career with 183 receptions, 2,492 yards, and 15 touchdowns across 162 games.

Civil Rights Advocacy and Business Leadership

Norman was as influential off the field as he was on it. During the 1960s, he became a prominent civil rights advocate in Dallas, working to desegregate team facilities and community spaces.  

He persuaded Cowboys coach Tom Landry to end racially segregated hotel room assignments, a significant step toward equality in professional sports.

After football, Norman became one of Dallas's first Black banking executives and founded the Dallas Together Forum, an initiative that promoted minority hiring and contracts for women- and minority-owned businesses.

Honors and Legacy

  • CIAA Hall of Fame: Inducted in 1977 for his collegiate achievements.
  • Pettis Norman Award: Given annually to the most outstanding male and female athletes at JCSU.
  • Autobiography: Norman authored "The Pettis Norman Story: A Journey through the Cotton Fields to the Super Bowl and into Servant Leadership," chronicling his journey from rural Georgia to NFL stardom and community leadership.

Death and Remembrance

Pettis Norman's life stands as a testament to the power of perseverance, leadership, and the enduring influence of HBCU athletes in American sports and society.  

His legacy continues to inspire generations of athletes, activists, and community leaders.  

Kyle T. Mosley
