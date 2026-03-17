Prairie View A&M Rules the SWAC: Silences Doubters on the Gridiron and Hardwood
In this story:
HOUSTON, Tx — Let's be honest, very few people outside of PV Nation believed Prairie View A&M would win the SWAC football and basketball titles in the same season. That skepticism inspired a rallying cry for the Panthers faithful, who captured it perfectly on T-shirts and hoodies: “Prairie View vs. Everybody Else.”
A first-year football coach inherited a 5-7 program that still needed to learn his playbook. A basketball team dripping with potential but plagued by injuries over the past two seasons. Neither program inspired widespread confidence heading into 2025-26.
Yet by season's end, Prairie View A&M stood as the undisputed Kings of the SWAC — football and basketball.
Keeping Receipts
The league's athletic directors and sports information directors expected the Panthers to finish sixth overall in football and ninth in men's basketball. Those predictions were wrong.
Today, as the legendary Funk Master George Clinton would command: make your funk the P-Funk. The Prairie View Panthers did exactly that.
Jackson Silences the Doubters on the Gridiron
The hiring of head football coach Tremaine Jackson by Athletic Director Anton Goff drew immediate skepticism. The circumstances surrounding the departure of veteran coach Bubba McDowell — who had spent more than a decade on The Hill — were abrupt and, to many in the PV community, jarring.
Then Jackson stepped to the podium at his Jan. 7 introductory press conference and declared, without flinching, that he would win the SWAC. The shade from outsiders, mostly in Mississippi and Florida, practically rained down.
He proved them wrong.
Jackson guided the Panthers to a SWAC West Division title and then conquered Jackson State, 23-21, at Veterans Memorial Stadium in the SWAC Championship Game on Dec. 6, 2025. His words proved prophetic rather than idle boasts.
From a Losing Streak to a Championship Trophy
The men's basketball season was anything but smooth. Tai'Reon Joseph, the electric scoring guard who transferred from Southern, arrived as a game-changer for head coach Byron Smith — and delivered, until a foot injury slowed him midseason.
Turmoil soon followed. Smith criticized the athletic department's handling of Joseph's medical care in a postgame interview with Charles Porter, prompting a formal reprimand and a public apology. Meanwhile, Prairie View lost seven of eight SWAC games between Jan. 17 and Feb. 14.
Despite adversity, Smith and the Panthers regrouped and caught fire, clinching the No. 8 seed for the SWAC Tournament. The bracket listed the team as the eighth seed, but the Panthers had other ideas.
Winning four physical tournament games in four days would break most teams. Prairie View endured and advanced.
Dontae Horne, the tournament's MVP, averaged 24 points over four games. Lance Williams and forward Cory Wells became the leaders Smith needed. With a healthier Joseph, the Panthers are ready for the next trials.
Prairie View, with momentum on its side, is in Dayton, Ohio, ready to face Samford in an NCAA First Four game Wednesday. The Panthers, at 18-17, have a strong chance of beating the Bulldogs, who were 18-14 overall this season.
The Bottom Line
Prairie View A&M's 2025-26 storyline is clear: the Purple and Gold dominated. You don't need Dr. Funkenstein, Lollipop Man, or Sir Nose D'Void of Funk to see it. (Parliament-Funkadelic characters)
P-Funk rules the SWAC.
P-eriod.
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I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends. Former founder and publisher of the Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on SI since October 2019. Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four. My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances: WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert), KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews: Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Collegiate Head Coach), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Mark Ingram (NFL RB), Terron Armstead (NFL OL), Jameis Winston (NFL QB), Cam Newton (NFL QB), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Chennis Berry (Collegiate Head Coach), Johnny Jones (Collegiate Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Women's Basketball Coach), Tremaine Jackson (Collegiate Head Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (Former VP of Basketball - New Orleans Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns. For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:Follow ktmoze