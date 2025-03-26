Reggie Barlow: Gregg Williams To Join Tennessee State As Tigers Defensive Coordinator

HBCU Legends

Williams will bring his Super Bowl-winning defensive philosophy to Nashville as the Tigers new defensive coordinator.

Dec 9, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns head coach Gregg Williams reacts during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Dec 9, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns head coach Gregg Williams reacts during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at FirstEnergy Stadium.
HOUSTON - Reggie Barlow, the newly appointed Tennesse State head football coach, told HBCU Legends that Super Bowl-winning defensive coordinator Gregg Williams will join his staff in Nashville.

"Gregg Williams, who's an all-time NFL coach and defensive coordinator, has done a great job wherever. He's gone on to coach the Super Bowls," Coach Barlow said. He continued, "Gregg Williams will be here with us at Tennessee State. He was a defensive coordinator here in Nashville for the Tennessee Titans, and we play in that same stadium. And he's coming."

Barlow hired Williams as the defensive coordinator and secondary coach for the DC Defenders in 2023. Williams' defense helped the team secure a spot in the 2023 XFL Championship Game, but they ultimately lost to Arlington.

Williams was the defensive coordinator for the New Orleans Saints when they won Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts. He was on another Super Bowl staff in Tennessee as the Titans fell to St. Louis in Super Bowl XXXIV.

His coaching career spans from 1980 at Excelsior Springs High School to college with U of H, to becoming a defensive assistant with the Houston Oilers (1990-1996) before being promoted by Jeff Fisher as the Titans DC in 1997.

Fisher was hired from Tennessee as Buffalo's head coach and led the Bills from001 to 2003. He left Buffalo to become the defensive coordinator at Washington (2004-2007) (1988-1989), then Jacksonville (2008), until Sean Payton called for his services in New Orleans (2009-2011).

Sep 20, 2009; Philadelphia, PA, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator Gregg Williams and defensive line coach Bill Johnson talk to the defensive line during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. The Saints defeated the Eagles 48-22.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell suspended Williams in 2012 because of his alleged involvement in the Bounty Gate scandal with the Saints.

Eventually, his suspension was lifted by the league, and he took over as the defensive coordinator for the St. Louis Rams (2012).

After brief stints as the defensive coordinator for Tennessee (2013), St.Louis/Los Angeles (2014-2016), Cleveland (2018), and New York Jets (2019-2020), before landing with Barlow in Washington guiding the Defenders' defense.

Oct 13, 2013; Seattle, WA, USA; Tennessee Titans senior defense assistant coach Gregg Williams during the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field. The Seahawks defeated the Titans 20-13.

"I think it'll be good for our student-athletes just to be able to learn and hear. And I mean, Greg is one of the smartest guys I've ever been around from a football standpoint, his intelligence, and his knowledge. And it's just the things that he knows about the game. We've learned a lot from him over the years. Coach is also a really good coordinator."

According to Barlow, Williams will officially assume the role after the UFL season, saying, "We just got to let them finish the product off that we built this team [Defenders]. So our guys are staying back [in Washington]. And then at the [UFL] championship, June 14, after they win that, they'll be heading their way here to Tennessee State."

Tennessee State will kick off their 2025 regular season under Barlow at the John Merritt Classic against North Carolina A&T at Nissan Stadium on Aug. 30.

