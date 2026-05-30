Shedeur Sanders Tops Tom Brady NFLPA Licensing Record, Travis Hunter A Top Earner

Like it or not, the National Football League and the NFL Players Association are thriving with former Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders as the Cleveland Browns quarterback. Last season, the ex-HBCU star who spent his first two seasons with the Tigers under his father, Coach Deion Sanders, outearned other NFL players, earning a record $17.7 million in group licensing and marketing income, according to Front Office Sports.

In 2025, Sanders' teammate at Jackson State and Colorado, Travis Hunter, earned $12.8 million. The No. 2 overall draft pick who also played under Coach Prime joined Sanders as the top two licensing earners in the entire National Football League

NFLPA REPORTS SANDERS’ RECORD

Building on this, his 2025 marketing revenue set a new record, surpassing seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, whose previous mark was $9.5 million during the 2021-22 football season. Sanders now stands alone atop the earners, a notable achievement for a fifth-round draftee. For context, three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes earned $3.3 million in single-season royalties at the end of 2022 and in 2025 has over $8 million.

Shedeur Sanders owns SS2 Legendary LLC, which generated record-breaking revenue from jersey sales, royalties, marketing appearances, video games, trading cards, and hospitality promotions last season. The report notes that Sanders’ off-field endorsements were not included in his 2025 earnings.

Shedeur Sanders - No. 1 Rookie Jersey | Credit: Kyle Anthony Mosley, HBCU Legends

SANDERS’ MARKET APPEAL

Continuing his rise, Sanders, a rookie selected with the 144th pick, has made significant noise in the NFLPA’s licensing line, which measures a player’s raw merchandise demand. His name, image, and likeness were featured on , marketing videos, and other campaigns, even before he took a snap in the regular season.

NFLPA data covering March 1 through July 31 ranked Sanders fifth in league-wide jersey sales, ahead of Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. Only Barkley, Hurts, Daniels, and Allen ranked higher. Fanatics listed him as the top-selling rookie before his jersey number was assigned.

Part of Sanders’ sales surge resulted from fans’ interest in his draft prospects and protest energy after being passed over by several quarterback-hungry teams. Despite last year’s news cycle fading, Sanders’ marketing totals remained strong, earning over $2 million in January 2026.

Looking ahead, the open question is conversion. Brady's licensing record was built over two decades of championships, while Sanders's was shaped by anticipation. Merchandise already points to an existing audience, but whether that translates to a Brady-style licensing run depends on Sanders's performance once he takes the field.

Shedeur Sanders at 2022 SWAC Championship Game | Credit: Kyle Anthony Mosley, HBCU Legends

SANDERS’ EARLY EARNINGS PICTURE

When comparing contract figures to merchandise revenue, the contract story is quieter. Sanders signed a four-year deal worth about $4.6 million with a signing bonus of nearly $447,000, and none of it is fully guaranteed. His college valuation carried the louder financial weight.

On3 reported that Sanders’ NIL value at the University of Colorado peaked at $6.5 million, and his strong brand followed him to the NFL. Net worth trackers estimated his net worth in 2025 at $8 million to $12 million, though these are projections, not audited figures.

Front Office Sports sourced LM-2 Labor Organization Annual Report itemizing Shedeur Sanders’ SS2 Legendary LLC earnings reported by the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) with the Department of Labor:

SANDERS’ ROOKIE ROYALTIES/PLAYER MARKETING TOTAL: $17,712,015

May 2025 -- $9,356,318

05/02/2025: $50,000

05/16/2025: $9,241,318

05/20/2025: $15,000

05/29/2025: $50,000

June 2025 -- $1,257,761

06/27/2025: $1,257,761

July 2025 -- $1,237,430

07/24/2025: $1,237,430

August 2025 -- $5,643

08/22/2025: $5,643

October 2025 -- $1,882,500

10/10/2025: $1,882,500

November 2025 -- $104,500

11/21/2025: $104,500

December 2025 -- $1,254,749

12/05/2025: $1,254,749

January 2026 -- $2,086,563

01/23/2026: $2,086,563

February 2026 -- $526,551

02/13/2026: $481,167

02/20/2026: $45,384

SANDERS’ CURRENT BATTLE

Sanders is currently competing with Deshaun Watson and Dillon Gabriel for the Cleveland Browns' starting quarterback role under new head coach Todd Monken. Despite ending last year as the Browns’ starter, spending the offseason at the facility, mastering the playbook, and performing well at OTAs, analysts still project Watson to open the season as the starter.

On Thursday, SiriusXM’s “The Blitz” hosts Bruce Murray and Todd Haley (the interim UFL head coach) suggested Gabriel “outperformed” Sanders last season. They referenced their respective starts and averages, but omitted one key stat: wins versus losses. Of Gabriel’s six starts, he was 1-5; Sanders went 3-4 in his seven starts.

The discussion about Shedeur Sanders’ future remains open. Until he wins multiple Super Bowl titles, scrutiny around him will persist.

Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders | NFLPA and NFL Players Inc.

Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter, Coach Prime NFL Pipeline

For a young quarterback in Sanders and cornerback Hunter who both started at Jackson State under Deion Sanders, both have found success on and off the field. Each credit their HBCU roots as assets, not a drawbacks. Reaching the NFL and conquering the financial models should open the eyes of NFL decision makers. Message: Consider drafting HBCU players.

The open question about Sanders' market appeal is conversion. While Brady's licensing record was built on championships, Sanders' success comes from fan anticipation and speculation. Early numbers suggest Sanders could rival that level of success if he continues evolving as an NFL player.

FAQs on Shedeur Sanders' Earnings

What is SS2Legendary LLC?

SS2Legendary is Sanders' personal brand and business, registered as a Texas company. It anchors his 2Legendary apparel line and his 2Legendary podcast. The company's revenue is private and has not been publicly disclosed.

What was Tom Brady's $9.5 million record?

Brady earned $9.5 million in group licensing and marketing revenue through the NFL Players Association in the fiscal year ending Feb. 28, 2022. It was a single-player record for that union channel, not his total income for the year.

Where did Shedeur Sanders rank in NFL jersey sales as a rookie?

NFLPA data from March through July 2025 ranked him fifth leaguewide, ahead of Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. He was the top-selling rookie on Fanatics.

What is Shedeur Sanders' connection to HBCUs?

Sanders played his first two college seasons at Jackson State University. In February 2023, he became the first HBCU athlete to sign an NIL deal with Gatorade.