South Carolina State LB Aaron Smith Receives East-West Shrine Bowl Invitation
HOUSTON — Aaron "Boog" Smith is the highly talented South Carolina State linebacker who was invited to the East-West Shrine Bowl. Coach Chennis Berry played the video invitation from Smith's former Bulldogs teammate and current Los Angeles Rams cornerback Cobie Durant.
"It's Cobie, aka the Landshark," Durant said. "I'm honored to officially invite one of my guys and former teammates to the East-West Shrine this year. In 2022, I was able to go to the East-West Shrine to showcase my skills in front of all 32 teams and get the attention I needed to get drafted into the NFL. This year, a world-class guy gets the same opportunity to be able to showcase his skills at the Dallas Cowboys facility in front of all 32 teams. This year, Aaron Smith, you are invited to the East-West Shrine, man. Congrats to you. Keep balling. I can't wait to see you at East-West Shrine."
Smith was one of the eight HBCU football stars who were selected for the East-West Shrine Bowl's Watch List
The S.C. State star is a native of Manning, South Carolina, and graduated from Manning High School. The 6-2 and 230-pound linebacker is a graduate student at South Carolina State.
"I couldn't be able to do the things I do without y'all boys picking me up every day," Smith told his Bulldogs teammates. "My D-line making it easy for me to run through guys and make plays. So I just want to say thank to y'all. Bro. I love y'all boys."
This season, Smith has registered 53 tackles, 3 TFL, 0.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and an interception. Against North Carolina A&T, he had a game-high 13 tackles during the victory. The MEAC honored him as the conference's Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Aggies. The following week, he earned the honor again for "10 tackles with five solo stops and one interception in the Bulldogs’ win over Tennessee Tech."
Aaron Smith plays with toughness and tenacity, which is displayed in his tackling, pass coverage, and ability to create turnovers. His exceptional versatility, size, speed, and football intelligence make him one of the top HBCU pro prospects for the 2025 NFL Draft.
South Carolina State defeated NCCU, 24-21, on Halloween to take control of their destiny in the MEAC. On Saturday, the Bulldogs will travel to Washington, D.C., to battle the Howard Bison.
The 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX on Jan. 30, 2025. Walter Payton, the HBCU legend from Jackson State University, was a participant in the 1975 all-star game.