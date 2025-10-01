HBCU Legends

SWAC Commissioner Reprimands & Fines Florida A&M

FAMU received a stern reprimand from the SWAC Commissioner.

Kyle T. Mosley

On Wednesday, the SWAC Commissioner's office announced their decision to reprimand Florida A&M University regarding the controversy surrounding FAMU marching band announcer, Joe Bullard. The penalty concerns Bullard's comment about Ozempic, aimed at the Alabama State Marching Band's 'HONEYBEEZ' dance team.

The schools' leadership denounced Bullard's comments with statements from Alabama State University president Dr. Quinton T. Ross and new Florida A&M president Marva Johnson.

SWAC OFFICIAL STATEMENT

In accordance with the Southwestern Athletic Conference Principles and Standards of Sportsmanship, the Conference has issued Florida A&M University a public reprimand and a $10,000 fine for the inappropriate comments made over the public address system that occurred during Saturday's football game against Alabama State University.

In addition, the public address announcer will be suspended for the next (2) upcoming football games.

Inappropriate conduct and invective language will always be met with strong action by the Southwestern Athletic Conference, and the Conference Office will continue to uphold a zero tolerance for such behavior.

The Conference Office acknowledges the apology issued by Florida A&M University and have trust that this type of occurrence will not happen again.

Published
Kyle T. Mosley
