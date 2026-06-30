SWAC Media Day 2026: Marshall Faulk, Andrew Body Lead Full Slate
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- The Southwestern Athletic Conference has set its full field for the 2026 SWAC Football Media Day, locking in all 12 head coaches and two student-athletes from each program. The annual event kicks off July 15 at the Sheraton Birmingham.
WHAT TO EXPECT AT THE SWAC FOOTBALL MEDIA DAY
Media Day will officially kick off the SWAC football calendar. At the beginning of the event, the conference’s athletic directors and SIDs will unveil the predicted order of finish for 2026. HBCU legends and ESPN announcers Tiffany Greene and Jay Walker will conduct one-on-one interviews on a live broadcast.
Next, the coaches, administrators, and players, as well as Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland, will be available to the media for in-depth conversations.
The Southern Jaguars’ table figures to draw the heaviest traffic this year with the addition of new head coach Marshall Faulk. He’ll make his first major appearance at media day as a SWAC head coach, roughly seven months after the Pro Football Hall of Famer left a Colorado assistant job to replace Terrence Graves in Baton Rouge. Faulk inherits a Jaguars team that finished 2-10 last season and has framed his rebuild around discipline.
Last season’s Coach of the Year, Tremaine Jackson, will be a focal point for the media. He led Prairie View A&M to the SWAC Championship in his first season at the helm. The Panthers are smarting from the four-overtime epic 40-38 loss to South Carolina State at the 2025 Cricket Celebration Bowl. Jackson delivers plenty of quotes and one-liners that will fill most reporters’ notebooks as PV looks to defend its SWAC title.
Former HBCU national championship head coach TC Taylor will make his third appearance as the Tigers’ leader with quarterback Jared Lockhart and defensive back Kam Sallis.
SWAC East contenders, Coach Eddie Robinson Jr. and Alabama State, will appear with dual-threat senior quarterback Andrew Body and defensive back Ta’Shawn Sims. Body is expected to be the preseason favorite for the SWAC Offensive Player of the Year honor.
PIVOTAL YEAR FOR 3 COACHES
Three SWAC head coaches are entering pivotal seasons.
First, Grambling State’s Mickey Joseph arrives on steadier ground. The Tigers locked in his future with an extension through 2027 after a 7-5 finish, the program’s first winning season since 2019. That progress raises the question of whether Grambling can move back toward a SWAC title it has not claimed since 2017.
Texas Southern will lean on signal-caller Cam’Ron McCoy under Cris Dishman, who finally got the Tigers to a winning season in over 20 years. Still, can Dishman continue TSU’s upward trajectory this season and shock many with its first SWAC title since the Johnnie Cole days?
The Golden Lions are 9-26 over the past three seasons under Coach Alonzo Hampton. UAPB must make a positive turn with a winning record, showing remarkable improvement in 2026.
A lack of progress by any of the three programs could force athletic department leaders to alter the current coaching staffs. That possibility would be unfortunate for Grambling State and Texas Southern, both of which are trending in the right direction.
QB-HEAVY ROTATION
Body, Lockhart, and McCoy may be three of the more well-known conference quarterbacks. More player invitations lean toward quarterbacks and defensive backs, the positions that most often swing SWAC results.
The predicted order of finish gives the day its first measurable storyline. Voted by league coaches and sports information directors, the poll sets an early pecking order before camps open and frames the questions each coach answers at the podium.
SWAC Media Day Attendees
Alabama A&M
- Cornelious Brown IV, quarterback
- Jeremiah Hudson-Davis, defensive back
- Sam Shade, head coach
Alabama State
- Andrew Body, quarterback
- Ta’Shawn Sims, defensive back
- Eddie Robinson Jr., head coach
Alcorn State
- Jaylon Tolbert, quarterback
- Eric Thomas, defensive lineman
- Cedric Thomas, head coach
Bethune-Cookman
- Christian Loving, offensive lineman
- Stephen Sparrow, linebacker
- Raymond Woodie, head coach
Florida A&M
- Isaiah Knowles, quarterback
- Antonio Camon, defensive lineman
- Quinn Gray, head coach
Grambling State
- Alexander Vigil, offensive lineman
- Marcellius Johnson, linebacker
- Mickey Joseph, head coach
Jackson State
- Jared Lockhart, quarterback
- Kam Sallis, defensive back
- T.C. Taylor, head coach
Mississippi Valley State
- Josh Brown, quarterback
- Jamari Stokes, defensive back
- Terrell Buckley, head coach
Prairie View A&M
- Rodny Ojo, wide receiver
- Molik Mason, defensive lineman
- Tremaine Jackson, head coach
Southern
- Herman Brister, defensive back
- Cameron Jefferson, wide receiver
- Marshall Faulk, head coach
Texas Southern
- Cam’Ron McCoy, quarterback
- MJ Hinson, defensive back
- Cris Dishman, head coach
Arkansas-Pine Bluff
- Jordan Jackson, wide receiver
- Danarius Hilliard, linebacker
- Alonzo Hampton, head coach
Training camps open within weeks of the Birmingham gathering, and the answers coaches give July 15 will shape how each program is measured this fall.
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I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends. Former founder and publisher of the Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on SI since October 2019. Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four. My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances: WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert), KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews: Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Collegiate Head Coach), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Mark Ingram (NFL RB), Terron Armstead (NFL OL), Jameis Winston (NFL QB), Cam Newton (NFL QB), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Chennis Berry (Collegiate Head Coach), Johnny Jones (Collegiate Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Women's Basketball Coach), Tremaine Jackson (Collegiate Head Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (Former VP of Basketball - New Orleans Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns. For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:Follow ktmoze