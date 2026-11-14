Tennessee State Fires Athletic Director Mikki Allen

NASHVILLE -- Tennessee State University announced it was firing athletic director Mikki Allen after a months-long saga that started when six head coaches said they had no confidence in his leadership.

Mike Organ of The Tennessean first reported on Friday, Nov. 13, that Allen would not be returning to his position.

The university informed Allen of its decision that day, almost four months after placing him on administrative leave on July 23 during an internal investigation into the coaches’ concerns.

Jennifer Bell was appointed as the TSU interim athletic director on July 24. She will continue running the Tennessee State athletics department until a new person is officially hired for the role.

Allen’s termination ends his six-years tenure at Tennessee State University leading the Tigers’ athletic department.

The institution has not provided answers to questions that led to the investigation and specifics for firing Allen.

TSU Athletic Director Mikki Allen smiles during the announcement of former NFL and Tennessee Titans running back Eddie George as the new head football coach for Tennessee State University at the Gentry Center Tuesday, April 13, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. Nas Tsu Eddie George 008 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Mikki Allen Disputes Tennessee State's Statement

Allen disputed the university’s version of events in a text message to The Tennessean.

“What the TSU president has sent out is inaccurate," Allen wrote.

He declined to comment further, the newspaper said. Tennessee State President Dwayne Tucker was not available for comment.

The university said it became aware of multiple concerns involving the athletic department through an open letter submitted by head coaches.

Tennessee State noted the school remains committed to supporting its coaches, student-athletes, and athletic programs.

However, the university did not share the results of its internal investigation or say if those findings led to Allen’s dismissal.

Tennessee State University athletic director Mikki Allen answers questions from the media at the Gentry Center Tuesday, April 13, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. Nas Tsu Mikki Allen 004 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tennessee State Athletic Leadership Dispute

The dispute between Allen and the coaches lasted nearly six months after six head coaches raised concerns in a letter this past May.

April 9, 2020: Tennessee State announces Allen’s hiring as athletic director, succeeding Teresa Phillips, who retired.

Tennessee State announces Allen’s hiring as athletic director, succeeding Teresa Phillips, who retired. May 28, 2026: Six head coaches submit an open letter raising concerns about the athletic department’s leadership, according to the university.

Six head coaches submit an open letter raising concerns about the athletic department’s leadership, according to the university. May 29, 2026: President Dwayne Tucker receives a vote-of-no-confidence letter from six head coaches, according to The Tennessean.

President Dwayne Tucker receives a vote-of-no-confidence letter from six head coaches, according to The Tennessean. June 1, 2026: The Tennessean reports the coaches’ complaints. Tucker acknowledges the concerns and begins meeting with coaches.

The Tennessean reports the coaches’ complaints. Tucker acknowledges the concerns and begins meeting with coaches. July 23, 2026: Tucker places Allen on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

Tucker places Allen on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation. July 24, 2026: Tennessee State appoints Jennifer Bell interim athletic director.

Tennessee State appoints Jennifer Bell interim athletic director. Nov. 13, 2026: Tennessee State notifies Allen that he will not return as athletic director. Bell remains interim director.

Six Tennessee State Head Coaches Signed the No-Confidence Letter

Six head coaches from some of Tennessee State’s top athletic programs challenged Allen’s leadership, which was unusual for the university.

The coaches who signed the letter were:

Reggie Barlow: Football

Nolan Smith: Men’s basketball

Candice Dupree: Women’s basketball

Genee McRath: Softball

Donika Sutton: Volleyball

Chandra Cheeseborough: Track and field

Allen hired four of the six coaches who wrote the letter: Barlow, Smith, Dupree, and McRath.

This was especially notable because these coaches were challenging the leadership of the person who had helped appoint them.

What The TSU Coaches Said

According to The Tennessean, the coaches emphasized that their concerns were not based on personal grievances.

Instead, they questioned whether the athletic department’s leadership, communication, and operations met the university’s standards and expectations.

The letter identified seven primary concerns:

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Communication and transparency: Inconsistent communication and limited transparency in departmental operations.

Resource allocation: Concerns about how resources and institutional support were distributed among athletic programs.

Leadership and accountability: Questions about departmental vision, organizational structure, and administrative accountability.

Decision-making: Delays affecting staffing, budgets, and program operations.

Department morale: Confidence and trust within the athletic department were declining.

Equity and consistency: Concerns about equitable treatment and consistent support across sports.

Collaboration: Insufficient involvement of coaches in decisions affecting student-athlete welfare and competitive success.

The allegations prompted an internal review by Tucker’s administration.

Tennessee State has not made the investigation’s findings public, and the university has not confirmed the coaches’ concerns in its statements.

Mikki Allen’s Tenure at Tennessee State

Allen arrived at Tennessee State in 2020 after working as an assistant athletic director at the University of Tennessee.

Allen, who is from Murfreesboro, Tennessee, played college football for the Volunteers and was part of Tennessee’s national championship team. He later earned a master’s degree from Tennessee State.

His tenure included several major coaching appointments.

Among his most notable hires was former Tennessee Titans running back Eddie George, who became Tennessee State’s football coach in 2021.

George led the Tigers to a share of the Ohio Valley Conference championship and an FCS playoff appearance in 2024 before departing for Bowling Green.

Allen subsequently hired Reggie Barlow to lead the football program.

He also brought former Duke basketball standout Nolan Smith to Nashville to lead Tennessee State men’s basketball.

Smith guided the Tigers to the 2025-26 Ohio Valley Conference regular-season and tournament championships and an NCAA Tournament appearance.

Allen also hired former WNBA All-Star Candice Dupree as women’s basketball coach and promoted Genee McRath to lead the softball program.

Even with those hires and team successes, Allen still faced opposition from four coaches he had appointed.

Jennifer Bell Named Interim Director of Athleticshttps://t.co/ZFIuOozgdI — Tennessee State Athletics (@TSU_Tigers) July 24, 2026

Who Is TSU Interim Athletic Director Jennifer Bell?

Jennifer Bell has more than 30 years of experience with Tennessee State athletics as she steps into the interim role.

Bell joined the university in 1991 as an assistant women’s basketball coach under Teresa Phillips.

She later moved into athletics administration, holding senior roles focused on student-athlete services, academic support, and NCAA compliance.

Before becoming interim athletic director, Bell was executive senior associate athletic director for student-athlete services and also served as senior women's administrator.

As interim athletic director, her responsibilities include managing department operations, budgets, staff, NCAA and conference compliance, and facilities.

Bell will keep leading the department while Tennessee State decides what to do next.

What’s Next for Tennessee State Athletics?

Tennessee State has not announced a search for a permanent athletic director or set a timeline for choosing Allen’s replacement.

The university also has not released the findings of the investigation that preceded his dismissal.

Tennessee State’s main challenge now is keeping the athletic department stable after its head coaches publicly questioned its leadership and direction.

Bell remains in charge of the Tigers’ athletic programs while the university considers its long-term leadership plans.

HBCU Legends will continue to follow updates on Tennessee State’s athletic department and the search for its next permanent athletic director.