Texas Southern Adds Former Southern, Jackson State QB Cam’Ron McCoy

HOUSTON — Texas Southern and Coach Cris Dishman added experience to its quarterback room Sunday with the commitment of Cam’Ron McCoy, who announced his decision on social media.

Assistant head, wide receivers, and recruiting coach, Jerwin Wilson, responded to HBCU Legends, "We are super excited about our additions!"

McCoy arrives as the Tigers look to replenish the position following the offseason departures of quarterbacks KJ Cooper and Jordan “Pop” Davis through the NCAA transfer portal.

A St. Louis native, McCoy spent the 2025 season at Southern University after transferring from Jackson State. It marked his first extended opportunity for game action at the college level, as he threw for 698 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions against SWAC competition, according to publicly available statistics shared on social media.

McCoy’s college journey began at Eastern Michigan, where he redshirted and did not see game action while also splitting time with the Eagles’ baseball program. He later entered the HBCU ranks during a wave of conference-wide transfer movement, joining Jackson State before landing at Southern, an SWAC rival.

Why He Fits Texas Southern

At 6-foot-1 and approximately 190–195 pounds, McCoy brings a dual-threat skill set to head coach Cris Dishman’s offense. He is known for his ability to extend plays with his legs while attacking defenses vertically through the air.

McCoy was a three-star prospect out of St. Mary’s High School in St. Louis and earned all-state and all-metro honors. As a senior, he threw for 3,118 yards and 38 touchdowns, added 15 rushing scores, and set a school record with seven touchdown passes in a single game. His athleticism also extends beyond football, as he has reached 97 miles per hour as a pitcher on the baseball diamond.

For Texas Southern, McCoy provides a quarterback with direct experience against SWAC defenses and familiarity with the league’s style of play. His addition raises competition within the quarterback room and gives the Tigers a mobile option capable of navigating the physical demands of conference play.

McCoy’s commitment continues a trend of quarterback movement within the SWAC, where transfers between conference rivals have become increasingly common. For Texas Southern, securing a passer with league-tested experience could prove valuable in close divisional matchups and late-game situations during the upcoming season.

McCoy's Career Production

Over 23 career games at Eastern Michigan, Jackson State, and Southern, McCoy has completed 81 of 174 pass attempts for 1,081 yards, nine touchdowns, and six interceptions, posting a career passer efficiency rating of 108.9.

He has also been a consistent contributor as a runner, totaling 598 rushing yards on 93 carries with seven rushing touchdowns, averaging 5.1 yards per attempt. His most productive collegiate season came in 2025 at Southern, where he threw for 698 yards and five touchdowns while adding 308 rushing yards and four scores on the ground.

