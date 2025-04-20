HBCU Legends

Tuskegee-Morehouse Classic Relocates To A New Host City: A New Chapter Begins

Morehouse alum, Mayor Steven Reed, is excited to bring The Classic to Montgomery, Alabama.

Morehouse College
Mayor Steven Reed of Montgomery, Alabama, announced the 86th installment of the Tuskegee-Morehouse Classic will move from Columbus, Georgia, to his city in 2025. Columbus was the site of the first Classic in 1936.

"Understand the backdrop of Montgomery as the birthplace of the Civil Rights Movement. Understand the type of educational opportunities it'll have for the student-athletes as well as the fans who are coming," Reed, who is a Morehouse alum, said. "It was a business decision from the standpoint of what we were prepared to offer to bring the game to Montgomery versus what they were being offered in other cities in particular Columbus where they played last year."

According to Lisa Goodwin, The Classic's chairperson, Columbus will take a significant financial hit for the city and its businesses. Especially since Morehouse College, the home team this year, decided to move the event because it was a "financial decision." The home team chooses the game's location, not the Tuskegee-Morehouse Classic's board of directors.

"I have no doubt they will show up and show out for this Classic!" Ellis said in a press release.  "Beyond the excitement on the field, this is an incredible opportunity for our student-athletes, band members, and students to experience the rich civil rights history embedded in the city. Morehouse's legacy runs deep in Alabama."

One reason Morehouse may have decided to move the game out of Columbus is the decline in attendance. Typically, these storied schools would play in Birmingham, Alabama, where the facilities and overall accommodations are better suited to support the nearly 20,000 attendees participating in surrounding activities and events.

"There has to be consistency for people to (go) all-in and believe that it's going to be here," she said. "So this year, in 2025, the fact that they are leaving again makes it disappointing for us."

HBCU Legends was in attendance at the 2024 Alabama State Homecoming festivities when Florida A&M was the guest team. The overall experience, hospitality, food, and accommodations were near one another. These could be other factors in Morehouse's decision. Also, having the city's mayor be a Morehouse Man influenced the deal.

