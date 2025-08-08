Urban Edge Network To Broadcast 11 Exciting NAIA Games During Kickoff Weekend
The 2025 college football season kicks off this month, and August 28-30, the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) will celebrate alongside Urban Edge Network (UEN) with an 11-game lineup of NAIA-UEN Featured Games for Kickoff Weekend.
All 11 games will be simulcast from their regular broadcast locations to Urban Edge Network at www.urbanedgenetwork.net, with links to mobile and connected TV apps at www.naia.org/watch.
"This initiative marks a transformative moment for the partnership between the Urban Edge Network and the NAIA, dedicated to not only building the brand identities of its member institutions but also showcasing extraordinary talent,” Hardy Pelt, UEN founding member and Chief Revenue Officer, said. “Urban Edge Network is proud to serve as the platform that brings NAIA football to the forefront for fans nationwide. Together, we're not just broadcasting games; we're unveiling a new era of collegiate athletics that deserves a national spotlight."
The season starts Thursday, August 28, with six games on UEN, including the season's first game, in Indianapolis between Marian (Ind.) and UIndy, at 6 p.m. ET/5 p.m. CT. Two more games kick off an hour later, as MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) hosts Nelson (Texas), followed by Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) at Taylor (Ind.).
Thursday’s three remaining NAIA-UEN Featured Games all kick off at 7 p.m. CT, as Dickinson State (N.D.) hosts Valley City State (N.D.), Montana Tech hosts Montana Western (6 p.m. MT/local time), and William Penn (Iowa) travels to William Woods (Mo.) for the Second-Annual Billy Bowl.
Saturday, August 30, Kickoff Weekend continues with five games slated for broadcast on UEN. The broadcast day begins when Reinhardt (Ga.) entertains Florida Memorial at Noon ET (11 a.m. CT). Two hours later, Benedictine (Kan.) meets Morningside (Iowa) at 1 p.m. CT, in the UEN Clash of the Week, followed by Kansas Wesleyan and Ottawa (Kan.) at 6 p.m. CT.
Also, at 6 p.m. CT (5 p.m. MT/local time), College of Idaho hosts Eastern Oregon. The slate ends with a final Featured Game at 7 p.m. CT, as Dakota State (S.D.) travels to Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.).
The NAIA-UEN Featured Game lineup will continue through the regular season, with a full slate of September games announced later this month at www.naia.org.
NAIA-UEN Kickoff Weekend Schedule
Thursday, August 28
Marian (Ind.) vs. UIndy, 5 p.m.
MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) vs. Nelson (Texas), 6 p.m.
Taylor (Ind.) vs. Olivet Nazarene (Ill.), 6 p.m.
Dickinson State (N.D.) vs. Valley City State (N.D.), 7 p.m.
Montana Tech vs. Montana Western, 7 p.m.
William Woods vs. William Penn, 7 p.m.
Saturday, August 30
Reinhardt (Ga.) vs. Florida Memorial, 11 a.m.
Benedictine (Kan.) vs. Morningside (Iowa), 1 p.m.
College of Idaho vs. Eastern Oregon, 6 p.m.
Kansas Wesleyan vs. Ottawa (Kan.), 6 p.m.
Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) vs. Dakota State (S.D.), 7 p.m.
