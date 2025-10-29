HBCU Legends

Vick-Jackson Bowl I: NFL Legends' First Battle Debuts In Primetime For HBCU Football

The highly anticipated clash between NFL legends Michael Vick and DeSean Jackson will have millions watching the primetime showdown for HBCU football! Witness history as these iconic players take the field as head coaches, celebrating the HBCU spirit.

Kyle T. Mosley

NSU Coach Vick vs DSU Coach Jackson
NSU Coach Vick vs DSU Coach Jackson / Credit: NSU and Imagn
Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field hosts more than a football game Thursday night — it's the epicenter of HBCU football pride — as NFL legends Michael Vick and DeSean Jackson go head-to-head as rookie head coaches in their "Homecoming" return to the "City of Brotherly Love."

Don't expect loving feelings on the gridiron as HBCU football fanatics will be treated to a highly anticipated clash as Delaware State (5-3, 1-0 MEAC) faces Norfolk State (1-7, 0-1 MEAC) on Thursday, Oct. 30.

"We're not going to get too caught up, we just want a good game," Coach DeSean Jackson said to the media on Monday. He continued, "We're hungry for more and we want to show the world what we're capable of doing because we feel like we're a dangerous team."

DeSean Jackso
Delaware State head coach DeSean Jackson watches his team in the Hornets' 37-32 win at Alumni Stadium in Dover, Del. Sept. 6, 2025. / William Bretzger-Delaware News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Game Info & Outlook

Kickoff: Thursday, Oct. 30, 7:02 p.m. ET
Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Broadcast: ESPNU

Key Storylines

1. Delaware State's quest to seize conference momentum
2. Norfolk State's chance to reverse a difficult season
3. The coaching star power of Michael Vick and DeSean Jackson

MICHAEL VICK
Sep 13, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Norfolk State Spartans head coach Michael Vick looks on before the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Spotlight on NFL Legends Turned HBCU Coaches

Jackson and Vick once electrified Lincoln Financial Field as teammates for the Philadelphia Eagles. On Thursday, they will face off as rivals on two different trajectories.

Coach Jackson has revitalized the Delaware State Hornets, turning a team that won only one game last season into a MEAC contender with a 5-3 record. The Hornets recently celebrated a 35-26 upset victory over North Carolina Central.

Meanwhile, in Norfolk, Virginia, Michael Vick's Spartans are experiencing some growing pains. NSU enters Thursday's competition at the bottom of the conference with a 1-7 record. During the Spartans' bye week, Vick made several changes to the defensive staff; however, their 51-20 loss to South Carolina State has him still searching for answers and consistency during this five-game losing streak.

"It's a great opportunity," Coach Michael Vick said. "It's an opportunity that the players got to seize. This ain't about me and DeSean. This is about putting our teams in positions to go showcase their talents on a national stage. And so we'll see how they handle it."

Vick and Jackson
Nov 28, 2010; Chicago, IL, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Michael Vick (7) and wide receiver DeSean Jackson (10)during pre game warm ups against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-Imagn Images / Mike DiNovo-Imagn Images

Keys to the Matchup


Delaware State: RB Marquis Gillis and WR NyGhee Lolley lead the Hornets' top-ranked offense in the MEAC, averaging nearly 37.9 points per game. Delaware State University (DSU) has shown resilience, with its defense making key stops despite allowing 28.0 points and 420.3 yards per game. The Hornets have the best red zone defense in the conference, limiting opponents to a 68.8% scoring rate and allowing just 18 touchdowns, along with three forced fumbles and one interception.


Norfolk State: Quarterback Otto Kuhns leads the MEAC's third-best passing attack, averaging 166.6 yards per game. However, the Spartans struggle with offensive balance, defensive discipline, and penalties. Head coach Vick stresses motivation and vision as key factors for success. Currently, Norfolk State ranks last in time of possession at 26 minutes and 38 seconds per game and has the worst total defense, allowing 449.9 yards per game. They are also the most penalized team, with 67 penalties totaling 661 yards. On a positive note, the Spartans' secondary has recorded five interceptions this season.


Penalties: Both teams have the highest penalty totals in the MEAC. Norfolk has committed 82 penalties for an average of 85.4 yards, while Delaware State has 81 penalties but averages the most at 96.4 yards.


Conversions: The Hornets lead the MEAC with 183 first downs, compared to the Spartans' 152. Although Delaware State University (DSU) has the best rushing attack, it ranks fourth in third-down conversions, while Norfolk State is last at 23.1%. The Hornets, however, excel on fourth downs, ranking second in the league with a 63.2% success rate.


Special Teams: Norfolk State leads in kickoff returns with an average of 19.6 yards per return and ranks third in punt returns at 7.6 yards. Delaware State is fifth in kickoff returns at 17.0 yards and second in punt returns at 7.9 yards, with one touchdown.

Kobe Boykin
Delaware State’s Kobe Boykin runs for a touchdown in the second half of the Hornets’ 70-23 win against Southern Connecticut State at Alumni Stadium in Dover, Oct. 11, 2025. / William Bretzger/Delaware News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Players To Watch

Delaware State: QB Kaiden Bennett, RB Marquis Gillis, RB James Jones, WR Kyree Benton, WR NyGhee Lolley, LB Brian Bates, LB Na'Shawn Biggs
Norfolk State: QB Otto Kuhns, RB X'Zavion Evans, WR Kam'Ryn Thomas, WR DreSean Kendrick, DT Major Dillard, LB Terique Miles, S Ty Jones

Prediction

Watch for the Hornets to exploit the Spartans' penalty problems and late-game discipline. If Delaware State's running game finds early success, expect the Hornets to pull away after halftime.

michael vic
Aug 28, 2025; Norfolk, VA, USA; Norfolk State Spartans head coach Michael Vick looks on from the sidelines during the first half against the Towson Tigers at William Price Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

HBCU Legends Advanced Analytics Projection

Predicted Winner: Delaware State
Projected Score: Delaware State 39, Norfolk State 19
Win Probability: Delaware State 89%, Norfolk State 11%

Projected Points: Delaware State 39, Norfolk State19

Key Advanced Metrics:

DSU Offense: 37.9 points per game, top-ranked in the MEAC
NSU Defense: Allows 36.2 points and 449.9 yards per game, last in the league
Red Zone Efficiency: DSU's red zone D holds opponents to 68.8% scoring; NSU struggles on third/fourth down
Penalty Adjustments: Both teams are highly penalized, but Norfolk State's undisciplined play has led to critical drive-killing mistakes and extended opponent possession

