Warren Moon Explains Why Shedeur Sanders Can Succeed In The NFL
Even at the 151st edition of the Kentucky Derby, Shedeur Sanders is a central topic of conversation at the historic event. 'UpAndAdams Show' host Kay Adams spoke with Warren Moon about the former Jackson State quarterback's NFL Draft slide to No. 144. She wondered how he would cope with being a pro quarterback and playing with a chip on his shoulders while competing for the starting role in Cleveland.
"But now you're drafted," Wareen Moon said about Sanders seizing the opportunity. "You're in an organization. You got a chance to go in there and make a name for yourself, and it's how you go about doing it. It's how you attack it."
Moon, the former University of Washington signal-caller and Rose Bowl MVP, went undrafted in the 1978 NFL Draft. Instead of signing an undrafted free agent contract, he signed with the Edmonton Eskimos.
32 NFL teams passed on the quarterback who led the Eskimos to five consecutive Grey Cup championships. He also won two Grey Cup MVP trophies and the 1983 CFL Most Outstanding Player Award.
Understanding Sanders will face adversity, Moon commented: "All he has to do is go in there, put his head down to the grindstone, and go after it and be the player that he's been the last few stops he's been at."
Sanders' drop in last weekend's draft left millions intrigued and confused. Broadcasters and draft experts offered encouraging comparisons to past greats who were overlooked by NFL decision-makers. Warren Moon was frequently mentioned as one of those legends.
Moon fully understands the potential of proving NFL critics wrong.
1984 the Houston Oilers signed Warren Moon to a very lucrative pro contract. It also ignited a 17-year NFL career with 49,325 passing yards, making him the only black quarterback enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Warren provided insight on why Sanders could have fallen out of favor in NFL Draft War Rooms: " His dad [Deion Sanders], probably an all-time great at that position [cornerback], is a whole different mindset when you play corner compared to playing quarterback. You can't act like a cornerback when you're playing quarterback. Quarterback is a humble position. You got to be respectful. You got to be a leader. You're the face of the franchise. There's so much more responsibility that comes along with it."
What about Sanders entering the Cleveland Browns rookie minicamp, OTAs, and training camp?
"I think he's fine right where he is." Moon explained. "I think he's an NFL player. I think a lot of teams looked at him that way, but because of other circumstances, it didn't happen as far as being drafted high enough. Tom Brady was a six-round draft pick."
Sanders already reported to the Cleveland Browns before the team's rookie minicamp commences on May 8. He will compete with veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett for the starting position. Also, he will go head-to-head against third-round pick Dillon Gabriel at the minicamp and throughout summer training camp.
"We look at what happened to him. I wasn't drafted at all. You look at what happened to me. So it doesn't matter where you're drafted. It's how you handle it once you're drafted or once you get inside the NFL camp."
All eyes will be on Cleveland until head coach Kevin Stefanski makes a final decision on the team's starter before the regular season kicks off. The NFL will release the complete league schedule at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, May 14.
