HBCU Legends

Warren Moon Explains Why Shedeur Sanders Can Succeed In The NFL

Warren Moon emphasizes the importance of how Shedeur Sanders approaches his opportunity with the Browns.

Kyle T. Mosley

Former NFL football player Warren Moon poses on the 150th Kentucky Derby red carpet Saturday. May 04, 2024 | Maggie Huber/Special to Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
Former NFL football player Warren Moon poses on the 150th Kentucky Derby red carpet Saturday. May 04, 2024 | Maggie Huber/Special to Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK / Maggie Huber/Special to Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Even at the 151st edition of the Kentucky Derby, Shedeur Sanders is a central topic of conversation at the historic event. 'UpAndAdams Show' host Kay Adams spoke with Warren Moon about the former Jackson State quarterback's NFL Draft slide to No. 144. She wondered how he would cope with being a pro quarterback and playing with a chip on his shoulders while competing for the starting role in Cleveland.

"But now you're drafted," Wareen Moon said about Sanders seizing the opportunity. "You're in an organization. You got a chance to go in there and make a name for yourself, and it's how you go about doing it. It's how you attack it."

Moon, the former University of Washington signal-caller and Rose Bowl MVP, went undrafted in the 1978 NFL Draft. Instead of signing an undrafted free agent contract, he signed with the Edmonton Eskimos.

32 NFL teams passed on the quarterback who led the Eskimos to five consecutive Grey Cup championships. He also won two Grey Cup MVP trophies and the 1983 CFL Most Outstanding Player Award.

Understanding Sanders will face adversity, Moon commented: "All he has to do is go in there, put his head down to the grindstone, and go after it and be the player that he's been the last few stops he's been at."

Sanders' drop in last weekend's draft left millions intrigued and confused. Broadcasters and draft experts offered encouraging comparisons to past greats who were overlooked by NFL decision-makers. Warren Moon was frequently mentioned as one of those legends.

Moon fully understands the potential of proving NFL critics wrong.

1984 the Houston Oilers signed Warren Moon to a very lucrative pro contract. It also ignited a 17-year NFL career with 49,325 passing yards, making him the only black quarterback enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Shedeur Sanders At Jackson State
Shedeur Sanders At Jackson State / Credit: Kyle Anthony Mosley, HBCU Legends

Warren provided insight on why Sanders could have fallen out of favor in NFL Draft War Rooms: " His dad [Deion Sanders], probably an all-time great at that position [cornerback], is a whole different mindset when you play corner compared to playing quarterback. You can't act like a cornerback when you're playing quarterback. Quarterback is a humble position. You got to be respectful. You got to be a leader. You're the face of the franchise. There's so much more responsibility that comes along with it."

What about Sanders entering the Cleveland Browns rookie minicamp, OTAs, and training camp?

"I think he's fine right where he is." Moon explained. "I think he's an NFL player. I think a lot of teams looked at him that way, but because of other circumstances, it didn't happen as far as being drafted high enough. Tom Brady was a six-round draft pick."

Sanders already reported to the Cleveland Browns before the team's rookie minicamp commences on May 8. He will compete with veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett for the starting position. Also, he will go head-to-head against third-round pick Dillon Gabriel at the minicamp and throughout summer training camp.

"We look at what happened to him. I wasn't drafted at all. You look at what happened to me. So it doesn't matter where you're drafted. It's how you handle it once you're drafted or once you get inside the NFL camp."

All eyes will be on Cleveland until head coach Kevin Stefanski makes a final decision on the team's starter before the regular season kicks off. The NFL will release the complete league schedule at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, May 14.

KEY: HBCU football | Jackson State | 2025 NFL Draft | Shedeur Sanders | Warren Moon | Cleveland Browns

RECOMMENDED READING

feed

LISTEN TO THE HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST WITH KYLE T. MOSLEY

Published
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

Home/Football