What Coach Teddy Keaton Told Stillman College

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Teddy Keaton’s return to Stillman College was greeted with an excited crowd of Birthright Alumni Hall. His introductory press conference Thursday outlined his vision for the Tigers football team in 2027 and beyond. HBCU football is back in Tuscaloosa!

Here are several key quotes from Coach Keaton and President Yolanda Page.

Oct. 1, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Stillman College introduced Teddy Keaton as the new athletic director and head football coach. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Keaton: When I think of Home

It was like a scene from a movie where the hometown hero enters from the ruins, returning to revive a program and restore greatness to the Tigers football field in Tuscaloosa.

"This is home," Keaton said. "I've walked this campus as a student. I earned my degree here. I've had the privilege to coach here. Stillman helped shape my life, and today I have an opportunity to help shape its future."

Stillman President Yolanda W. Page introduced Keaton as the school's athletic director and head football coach at Birthright Alumni Hall. He will lead the return of a football program that has not played since the 2015 season. Stillman announced the program's reinstatement Aug. 14, and the school has said football will return for the 2027-28 academic year.

Oct. 1, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Stillman College introduced Teddy Keaton as the new athletic director and head football coach. Stillman College President Yolanda Page enters the pep rally with a bit of cheerleading of her own. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Page: 'I Was Looking for a Builder'

Page opened by tying the hire to the college's 150th anniversary theme, Honoring Our Past, Building Our Future.

"Today is that theme in action," Page said. "In August, acting on a directive from our Board of Trustees, we announced that Tiger football is coming back, and today we announce the leader who will bring it back."

Page said the search was for more than a coach.

"I was looking for a builder," she said. "I wanted someone who knows how to lay a foundation, someone who sets a standard, and someone who develops young men who win on the field, in the classroom, and in life."

She said she already knew Keaton's work, noting her son had worked with him at a previous stop. "I already knew his name and he already knew the way home," Page said.

Page cited Keaton's 25 seasons of college and professional experience. She noted he helped launch the Allen University program and guided it from the NAIA to NCAA Division II. She said he took over a Clark Atlanta program coming off a 0-10 season and led the Panthers to a 7-3-1 record and the SIAC Championship Game in his first year. She added that he has developed three SIAC Players of the Year at three different programs.

Page also referenced Keaton's motto, "be the reason," and called it "the Stillman way."

Oct. 1, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Stillman College introduced Teddy Keaton as the new athletic director and head football coach. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Recognitions Before the Announcement

Page asked every former Stillman football player in the room to stand and face the students.

"These men, they carried this tradition," Page said. "They wore the blue and gold when it counted, and they never stopped believing this day would come."

She thanked Ashley Curry for her service as interim athletic director and recognized the Board of Trustees, whose directive led to football's return. She also recognized Tuscaloosa City Council member Raevan Howard, whom the council elected president pro tempore on Sept. 29.

Oct. 1, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Stillman College introduced Teddy Keaton as the new athletic director and head football coach. The student body dances in the stands. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Keaton: To the Fans - 'You Matter'

Keaton thanked Page, board chairman Hampton, and the trustees, and said he understood the responsibility he had been given.

As athletic director, Keaton said his role covers every sport at Stillman. He spoke directly to the school's athletes.

"Whether you compete on the field, on the court, on the track, I want you to hear me say this clearly," Keaton said. "You matter. Your education matters. Your experience here matters. And who you become after you leave Stillman matters."

He said the department would celebrate, support, and hold athletes accountable. He told coaches and staff he was ready to listen and work alongside them.

"Our standard will be the power of we over me," Keaton said.

Oct. 1, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Stillman College introduced Teddy Keaton as the new athletic director and head football coach. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Football Standard

Keaton said the work begins with recruiting, developing a roster and preparing the program.

"We want young men who are willing to learn, willing to work, willing to be accountable," he said.

He listed the expectations players will hear on arrival: go to class, take care of responsibilities, respect the people around them, and be a good teammate. He pointed to a sign he said has hung in every building he has coached in.

"Do your job, play for 11," Keaton said.

He described the game day he envisions, with the band, cheerleaders, returning alums and students in the stands as the Tigers take the field in navy blue and Vegas gold.

A Request to Alumni

Keaton acknowledged that alums have expectations and questions. He said the program would listen and communicate.

"We need you to be involved," Keaton said. "Help us connect with prospective students. Introduce us to the community partners. Support our team. Come back to campus. And when you come to a game, bring somebody with you."

Keaton previously coached Stillman from 2011 to 2015, going 27-26. His teams shared the SIAC West Division title in his first season. He most recently led Clark Atlanta and previously coached Allen.

"I know progress takes patience," Keaton said. "It takes discipline. It takes people willing to keep showing up when the work gets hard."