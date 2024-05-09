HBCU Students And First Tee Alums Daryn Dickens, Darius Laws, Alex Burnett Golf At Wells Fargo Championship Pro-Am
After an exhilarating day on the golf course, where she had the privilege of teaming up with professional golfers Tommy Fleetwood and Seamus Power, Daryn Dickens modestly shared her golfing experience with HBCU Legends. "We just wrapped up. You finished 11 under. I don't think I played half-bad at all. I definitely left some birdies out there, but I'm not mad about it."
Daryn Dickens (Howard University) showcased her exceptional skills at the Wells Fargo Championship Pro-Am on Quail Hollow Club's golf course in Charlotte, North Carolina. The freshman from Howard, Darius Laws (University of Maryland Eastern Shore), and Alexandre Burnett (North Carolina Central University) won the First Tee Alumni Entrepreneurs Program essay contest focusing on their futures as entrepreneurs and golfers. Winning the competition allowed the HBCU students to play a round with a professional golfer and former PGA Tour caddie, Michael Collins. Darius Laws interested in golf management is being mentored by Kenyatta Ramsey, Head of Diverse Player Services for the PGA TOUR.
“Wells Fargo has a long history of supporting HBCUs and is committed to advancing opportunities for diverse communities. One way that’s on display here at the Wells Fargo Championship is through our longstanding partnership with First Tee. In addition to hosting a golf clinic for the local chapter in Charlotte, we are proud to have three First Tee graduates – who are current HBCU students – playing in Wednesday’s Pro-Am alongside a PGA TOUR Pro and gaining access to networking and mentorship opportunities off the course.” Kristy Fercho, Head of Diverse Segments, Representation and Inclusion at Wells Fargo
"I just finished my first year [at Howard] last week," Dickens said. "And getting ready to go into my sophomore year in August. I'm really excited. I had a great first year and got really involved. Academics were superb." Superb is an understatement, as the aspiring attorney earned a 4.0 GPA in two semesters at Howard.
As a product of attorneys from the D.C. area, Dickens is "debating between criminal or civil rights law" as a career. "I've learned being a history major, I've been able to explore just like a lot of the indifferences and injustices that we have faced as black people. I want to be a part of that movement. I feel like, you know, and talks about the civil rights movement."
She isn't a member of the Bison Golf Team but hopes to utilize her love for golf as a resource to open doors and dialogue for change before finishing at Howard and heading to law school. "One of those things that I want to be a part of is the role in changing those laws and helping those who are affected by it."
While on the beautiful Quail Hollow Club course, Fleetwood and Power gave the HBCU students a few pointers to enhance their game. Daryn specifically spoke to Fleetwood about practice and his regimen. " I'm in college right now, and I don't play on the golf team, but, I still love to play golf. So fitting that in within my schedule, I want to make the most of my time because I can't go out every day to play." With Power, he gave tips on putting and drives, which she immediately put into their round together. "I had the opportunity to talk to Seamus about my putting, and, ironically, as soon as we finished talking about it, I had this long, like, 25-footer, and I sank it for an eagle."
Although Dickens doesn't see a future as a professional golfer, she believes Wells Fargo and First Tee have been tremendous for her and others from HBCUs. "I'd like to give a big shout out to Wells Fargo for giving us this opportunity. First Tee helped me apply and get her, but Wells Fargo is offering us the opportunity to play with pros and be able to play Quail Hollow. Also, I feel like they truly care."
Wells Fargo has paired Daryn with a mentor who will be available for guidance and counseling until her graduation. "That relationship is going to continue past this tournament this week that I'm here in Charlotte. And I'm truly grateful for an opportunity that Wells Fargo has given to us to let us, you know, be able to develop in our field that we want to."