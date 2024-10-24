HBCU Football Celebrates McNair And George: 50 Modern-Era Hall of Fame Nominees
HOUSTON - The HBCU football community was highly proud after Thursday's announcement by the Pro Football Hall of Fame. A committee selected 50 Modern-Era former pro football stars as finalists, including two past NFL teammates, one an HBCU head coach and the other an HBCU legend.
Steve McNair, the most outstanding Alcorn State football alumnus of all time, has left an indelible mark on the sport. His achievements, including the Walter Payton and Eddie Robinson Awards in 1994, are a source of pride and inspiration for the HBCU football community.
Sports Illustrated's' Hand Him The Heisman' article, which placed the national spotlight on four-time SWAC Offensive Player of the Year (1991-1994) winner and Lorman, Mississippi, is a testament to his greatness. Steve McNair's senior campaign was awe-inspiring as he amassed 6,281 yards of offense - 5,377 passing and 904 rushing - and 56 combined touchdowns.
Despite Colorado Buffaloes running back Rashaan Salaam eventually winning the 1994 Heisman Trophy, McNair's legacy in collegiate sports remains unparalleled.
Bud Adams and the Houston Oilers drafted McNair as the third overall selection in the first round of the 1995 NFL Draft. He led the Tennessee Titans to Super Bowl XXXIV, where they lost one yard short of breaking the goal line by WR Kevin Dyson.
McNair's illustrious professional football career reached a pinnacle as the 2003 NFL MVP Award co-winner with Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning. Ironically, Peyton's brother, Eli Manning, joined McNair as the two quarterbacks vying for Pro Football immortality in the Hall of Fame.
The Associate Press named him to the All-Pro Second Team in 2003, where he was the NFL ratings passing leader.
Before he died in 2009, McNair passed for 34,304 yards with 2,733 completions (60.1%), 175 touchdowns, 119 interceptions, and an 82.8 passer rating. He also posted 3,590 rushing yards and 38 rushing touchdowns.
Eddie George became Steve McNair's teammate with the Houston Oilers/Tennessee Titans franchise. The 1995 Heisman Trophy winner was drafted as the 14th overall selection out of Ohio State in the 1996 NFL Draft. He and McNair were a formidable tandem in the Oilers/Titans backfield.
Tennessee State hired Eddie George to lead the Tigers football team in 2021. Last week, he eclipsed the .500 mark as a head coach with a 21-20 record. His team are on a four-game winning streak at 5-2.