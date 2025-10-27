HBCU FOOTBALL RUNDOWN: PV, BAMA STATE & COACH JAC MAKE STATEMENTS - WEEK 9
The showdown between Jackson State and Alabama State may have been the most epic game of the season, but a collection of games from this weekend could become known as the most thrilling of the year.
Where do we start? First, Delaware State vs. North Carolina Central at the Eagles Homecoming. Before Coach DeSean Jackson took over the Hornets program, that schedule would have been safe... but now, not the case.
Either Delaware State is that good and the Eagles miscalculated their opponent, or all of the above, it was a significant milestone victory for the Delaware State Hornets. It's been since 1977 that a Hornets team has traveled to Durham, North Carolina, and returned to Dover with a win.
Not only was it a historic win for Delaware State, it also threw a monkey wrench into the Eagles' plans for getting back to another Celebration Bowl. Remember the score: 35-26. The Hornets are atop the MEAC, tied with South Carolina State and Howard.
Next, the Las Vegas HBCU Classic became an instant classic as the 20-point underdog, Grambling State, upends the top-ranked HBCU football team, Jackson State, in the inaugural game. The G-Men needed their backup placekicker, John McCormick, to boot a 44-yard field goal with 21 seconds on the scoreboard to grab the lead. Jackson State, without JaCobian Morgan, could not find the magic, losing 26-24.
Losing the game might not be as devastating as losing starting quarterback JaCobian Morgan. His leadership and presence on the field for JSU are undeniable. Four games remain. If the Tigers drop another conference game, then it opens the door for Alabama State to claim the lead in the SWAC East race.
SWAC EAST LEADERS' REMAINING CONFERENCE GAMES
- Jackson State: Florida A&M, Mississippi Valley State, Bethune-Cookman, and Alcorn State
- Alabama State: Prairie View A&M, Texas Southern, Mississippi Valley State, and Arkansas-Pine Bluff
- Bethune-Cookman: Mississippi Valley State, Grambling State, Jackson State, and Florida A&M
- Florida A&M: Jackson State, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Alabama A&M, Bethune-Cookman, and Mississippi Valley State
Our HBCU Legends' Advanced Analytics via Perplexity predicts:
- Jackson State (7-1 SWAC )
- Alabama State (6-2 SWAC)
- Florida A&M (6-2 SWAC)
- Bethune-Cookman (4-4 SWAC)
We observed that JSU would be without JaCobian Morgan for at least two games, which led the Tigers to drop to a 6-2 record in the conference. This situation allowed Florida A&M to take the top position with a 7-1 record. At the same time, Alabama State also fell to 6-2 after a probable loss to Prairie View A&M.
Currently, we lack a clear picture of Morgan's pending status. Also, it's hard to believe Alabama State couldn't win a shootout against the conference's top defense at Prairie View in Week 10.
Prediction: We will know after Week 10.
HBCU LEGENDS' NATIONAL TOP 10 - WEEK 9
- Alabama State
- Prairie View A&M
- Jackson State
- South Carolina State
- Delaware State
- North Carolina Central
- Texas Southern
- Grambling State
- Bethune-Cookman
- Howard
Honorable mention: VA Union, Albany State, Johnson C. Smith
HBCU LEGENDS' ADVANCED ANALYTICS' TOP 10 - WEEK 9
- Prairie View A&M
- Alabama State
- Jackson State
- South Carolina State
- Delaware State
- Texas Southern
- North Carolina Central
- Bethune-Cookman
- Grambling State
- Florida A&M
HBCU LEGENDS' CO-NATIONAL HBCU PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
The two student-athletes who had the most significant impact on HBCU football in Week 9 were Alabama State quarterback Andrew Body and Grambling State quarterback C'zavian Teasett.
Andrew Body
Body mesmerized Alabama A&M defenders after placing them into his spin cycle of moves on the field. 69,372 spectators watched him lead the Bama State Hornets with 304 passing yards and five passing touchdowns. He added 66 rushing yards and one rushing score on the afternoon at the Magic City Classic.
C'zavian Teasett
Teasett's sheer determination and tenacity willed the Grambling State Tigers to victory, although he sustained an injury on the final drive.
He completed 16 of 26 passes for 232 yards, two passing touchdowns, and contributed eight rushes for 40 yards and 1 rushing touchdown.
Top Coaching Jobs Of Week 9
1. DeSean Jackson - Delaware State, 2. Mickey Joseph - Grambling State, 3. Chennis Berry, South Carolina State, 4 Raymond Woodie Jr. - Bethune-Cookman, 5. Brian Jenkins Sr. - Edward Waters
WEEK 9 SCORES
HBCU RUNDOWN - WEEK 8
HBCU football in Week 8 featured several significant SWAC, SIAC, and CIAA Homecoming Battles while most of the MEAC teams were idle.
Prairie View A&M felt disrespected by Southern as they scheduled its Homecoming with the Panthers. Big mistake. Coach Tremaine Jackson didn't like it, making sure the Panthers defense would shutdown the Jaguars in front of their homecoming crowd. PV controls the SWAC West, 4-0.
However, Texas Southern is breathing down the Panthers' necks, winning its fourth-straight game. The Tigers are now 3-1 in the SWAC West.
Grambling State's running back Tre Bradford scored the game-winning touchdown for the G-Men with under 2 minutes remaining in the contest. Grambling improves to 4-3, 1-2 in the conference.
HBCU LEGENDS' NATIONAL TOP 10 - WEEK 8
- Jackson State (5-1, 3-0 SWAC)
- North Carolina Central (5-2, 0-0 MEAC)
- South Carolina State (4-2, 0-0 MEAC)
- Alabama State (4-2, 1-1 SWAC)
- Prairie View A&M (5-2, 4-0 SWAC)
- Delaware State (4-3, 0-0 MEAC)
- VA Union (6-1, 4-0 CIAA)
- Texas Southern (4-3, 3-1 SWAC)
- Benedict (5-0, 4-0 SIAC)
- Albany State (6-1, 5-0 SIAC)
Honorable mention: Johnson C. Smith (6-1), Grambling State (4-3, 1-2 SWAC)
HBCU LEGENDS' NATIONAL CO-HBCU PLAYERS OF THE WEEK - RB CURTIS ALLEN & QB RJ JOHNSON
Homecoming's outstanding performances headlined our two HBCU Football National Players of the Week.
- VA Union running back Curtis Allen continued his torrid pace on the gridiron this season. He rushed 24 times for 212 yards, scoring three touchdowns to thrill the Homecoming crowd at Hovey Field in Richmond, Virginia.
- RJ Johnson led the Florida A&M Rattlers to protect Bragg Memorial Stadium against the Alcorn State Braves. He completed 26 of 38 passes for 323 passing yards and one touchdown.
STANDOUT PERFORMERS IN WEEK 8
- Grambling State running Tre Bradford rushed 25 times for 123 yards and two touchdowns as the G-Men defeated UAPB, 20-16. His final touchdown was the game winner.
- Texas Southern wide receiver Kerien Charlo caught four receptions for 102 yards and two touchdowns.
- Texas Southern running backfield rushed 42 times for 306 yards and 4 TDs: Athen Renfro (94 yards, 1 TD), Jonathan Lewis (92 yards, 2 TD), Jordan Davis (54 yards), Da'Veon Ford (39 yards, 1 TD), KJ Cooper (29 yards).
- Southern Jaguars running back Trey Holly rushed 21 times for 99 yards.
- VA Union quarterback RJ Rosales completed 14 of 20 passes for 247 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception in the 66-21 victory over the Lincoln Lions.
HBCU FOOTBALL GAMES IN WEEK 8
- Kentucky State 17, Franklin Pierce University 14 - Final
- Bowie State 42, Bluefield State 37 - Final
- Johnson C. Smith 52, Shaw 0 - Final
- Lincoln (PA) 21, Virginia Union 66 - FINAL
- Livingstone 10, Winston-Salem State 42 - Final
- Elizabeth City State 20, Virginia State 24 - Final
- Tuskegee 3, Albany State 7 - Final
- Lane 7, Morehouse 31- FINAL
- Kentucky Christian 35, Central State 27 - Final
- Savannah State 0, Fort Valley State7 - Q2
- Clark Atlanta 20, Miles 24 Q4
- Benedict 3, Edward Waters 7 - Q1
- Virginia-Lynchburg 10, Texas Southern 61 - FINAL
- Grambling State 20, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 16 - FINAL
- Lincoln 0, Mississippi Valley State 41 - FINAL
- Alcorn State 28, Florida A&M 33 - FINAL
- Prairie View A&M 24, Southern 3- FINAL
- Howard 7, Tennessee State 24 - FINAL