HBCU Legends

HBCU FOOTBALL RUNDOWN: PV, BAMA STATE & COACH JAC MAKE STATEMENTS - WEEK 9

HBCU football in Week 9 gave us epic games, thrills, and concerns about top teams in the SWAC and MEAC.

Kyle T. Mosley

Alabama State quarterback Andrew Body (1) celebrates hish ruching touchdown against Alabama A&M during the Magic City Classic at Legion Field in Birmingham, Ala., on Saturday October 25, 2025.
Alabama State quarterback Andrew Body (1) celebrates hish ruching touchdown against Alabama A&M during the Magic City Classic at Legion Field in Birmingham, Ala., on Saturday October 25, 2025. / Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The showdown between Jackson State and Alabama State may have been the most epic game of the season, but a collection of games from this weekend could become known as the most thrilling of the year.

Where do we start? First, Delaware State vs. North Carolina Central at the Eagles Homecoming. Before Coach DeSean Jackson took over the Hornets program, that schedule would have been safe... but now, not the case.

Either Delaware State is that good and the Eagles miscalculated their opponent, or all of the above, it was a significant milestone victory for the Delaware State Hornets. It's been since 1977 that a Hornets team has traveled to Durham, North Carolina, and returned to Dover with a win.  

Not only was it a historic win for Delaware State, it also threw a monkey wrench into the Eagles' plans for getting back to another Celebration Bowl. Remember the score: 35-26.   The Hornets are atop the MEAC, tied with South Carolina State and Howard.

Next, the Las Vegas HBCU Classic became an instant classic as the 20-point underdog, Grambling State, upends the top-ranked HBCU football team, Jackson State, in the inaugural game. The G-Men needed their backup placekicker, John McCormick, to boot a 44-yard field goal with 21 seconds on the scoreboard to grab the lead. Jackson State, without JaCobian Morgan, could not find the magic, losing 26-24.

Losing the game might not be as devastating as losing starting quarterback JaCobian Morgan. His leadership and presence on the field for JSU are undeniable. Four games remain. If the Tigers drop another conference game, then it opens the door for Alabama State to claim the lead in the SWAC East race.

SWAC EAST LEADERS' REMAINING CONFERENCE GAMES

  • Jackson State: Florida A&M, Mississippi Valley State, Bethune-Cookman, and Alcorn State
  • Alabama State: Prairie View A&M, Texas Southern, Mississippi Valley State, and Arkansas-Pine Bluff
  • Bethune-Cookman: Mississippi Valley State, Grambling State, Jackson State, and Florida A&M
  • Florida A&M: Jackson State, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Alabama A&M, Bethune-Cookman, and Mississippi Valley State

Our HBCU Legends' Advanced Analytics via Perplexity predicts:

  1. Jackson State (7-1 SWAC )
  2. Alabama State (6-2 SWAC)
  3. Florida A&M (6-2 SWAC)
  4. Bethune-Cookman (4-4 SWAC)

We observed that JSU would be without JaCobian Morgan for at least two games, which led the Tigers to drop to a 6-2 record in the conference. This situation allowed Florida A&M to take the top position with a 7-1 record. At the same time, Alabama State also fell to 6-2 after a probable loss to Prairie View A&M.

Currently, we lack a clear picture of Morgan's pending status. Also, it's hard to believe Alabama State couldn't win a shootout against the conference's top defense at Prairie View in Week 10.

Prediction: We will know after Week 10.

HBCU LEGENDS' NATIONAL TOP 10 - WEEK 9

  1. Alabama State
  2. Prairie View A&M
  3. Jackson State
  4. South Carolina State
  5. Delaware State
  6. North Carolina Central
  7. Texas Southern
  8. Grambling State
  9. Bethune-Cookman
  10. Howard

Honorable mention: VA Union, Albany State, Johnson C. Smith

HBCU LEGENDS' ADVANCED ANALYTICS' TOP 10 - WEEK 9

  1. Prairie View A&M
  2. Alabama State
  3. Jackson State
  4. South Carolina State
  5. Delaware State
  6. Texas Southern
  7. North Carolina Central
  8. Bethune-Cookman
  9. Grambling State
  10. Florida A&M

HBCU LEGENDS' CO-NATIONAL HBCU PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

The two student-athletes who had the most significant impact on HBCU football in Week 9 were Alabama State quarterback Andrew Body and Grambling State quarterback C'zavian Teasett.

Andrew Body Leaps Over Defender
Alabama State quarterback Andrew Body (1) hurdles a Alabama A&M defender during the Magic City Classic at Legion Field in Birmingham, Ala., on Saturday October 25, 2025. / Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Andrew Body

Body mesmerized Alabama A&M defenders after placing them into his spin cycle of moves on the field. 69,372 spectators watched him lead the Bama State Hornets with 304 passing yards and five passing touchdowns. He added 66 rushing yards and one rushing score on the afternoon at the Magic City Classic.

C'zavian Teasett
C'zavian Teasett / LV HBCU CLASSIC

C'zavian Teasett

Teasett's sheer determination and tenacity willed the Grambling State Tigers to victory, although he sustained an injury on the final drive.  

He completed 16 of 26 passes for 232 yards, two passing touchdowns, and contributed eight rushes for 40 yards and 1 rushing touchdown.

Top Coaching Jobs Of Week 9

1. DeSean Jackson - Delaware State, 2. Mickey Joseph - Grambling State, 3. Chennis Berry, South Carolina State, 4 Raymond Woodie Jr. - Bethune-Cookman, 5. Brian Jenkins Sr. - Edward Waters

WEEK 9 SCORES

HBCU RUNDOWN - WEEK 8

HBCU football in Week 8 featured several significant SWAC, SIAC, and CIAA Homecoming Battles while most of the MEAC teams were idle.

Prairie View A&M felt disrespected by Southern as they scheduled its Homecoming with the Panthers. Big mistake. Coach Tremaine Jackson didn't like it, making sure the Panthers defense would shutdown the Jaguars in front of their homecoming crowd. PV controls the SWAC West, 4-0.

However, Texas Southern is breathing down the Panthers' necks, winning its fourth-straight game. The Tigers are now 3-1 in the SWAC West.

Grambling State's running back Tre Bradford scored the game-winning touchdown for the G-Men with under 2 minutes remaining in the contest. Grambling improves to 4-3, 1-2 in the conference.

HBCU LEGENDS' NATIONAL TOP 10 - WEEK 8

  1. Jackson State (5-1, 3-0 SWAC)
  2. North Carolina Central (5-2, 0-0 MEAC)
  3. South Carolina State (4-2, 0-0 MEAC)
  4. Alabama State (4-2, 1-1 SWAC)
  5. Prairie View A&M (5-2, 4-0 SWAC)
  6. Delaware State (4-3, 0-0 MEAC)
  7. VA Union (6-1, 4-0 CIAA)
  8. Texas Southern (4-3, 3-1 SWAC)
  9. Benedict (5-0, 4-0 SIAC)
  10. Albany State (6-1, 5-0 SIAC)

Honorable mention: Johnson C. Smith (6-1), Grambling State (4-3, 1-2 SWAC)

QB RJ Johnson - Florida A&M
QB RJ Johnson - Florida A&M / FAMU Athletics

HBCU LEGENDS' NATIONAL CO-HBCU PLAYERS OF THE WEEK - RB CURTIS ALLEN & QB RJ JOHNSON

Homecoming's outstanding performances headlined our two HBCU Football National Players of the Week.  

  • VA Union running back Curtis Allen continued his torrid pace on the gridiron this season. He rushed 24 times for 212 yards, scoring three touchdowns to thrill the Homecoming crowd at Hovey Field in Richmond, Virginia.
  • RJ Johnson led the Florida A&M Rattlers to protect Bragg Memorial Stadium against the Alcorn State Braves. He completed 26 of 38 passes for 323 passing yards and one touchdown.

STANDOUT PERFORMERS IN WEEK 8

  • Grambling State running Tre Bradford rushed 25 times for 123 yards and two touchdowns as the G-Men defeated UAPB, 20-16. His final touchdown was the game winner.
  • Texas Southern wide receiver Kerien Charlo caught four receptions for 102 yards and two touchdowns.
  • Texas Southern running backfield rushed 42 times for 306 yards and 4 TDs: Athen Renfro (94 yards, 1 TD), Jonathan Lewis (92 yards, 2 TD), Jordan Davis (54 yards), Da'Veon Ford (39 yards, 1 TD), KJ Cooper (29 yards).
  • Southern Jaguars running back Trey Holly rushed 21 times for 99 yards.
  • VA Union quarterback RJ Rosales completed 14 of 20 passes for 247 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception in the 66-21 victory over the Lincoln Lions.

feed

HBCU FOOTBALL GAMES IN WEEK 8

  • Kentucky State 17, Franklin Pierce University 14 - Final
  • Bowie State 42, Bluefield State 37 - Final
  • Johnson C. Smith 52, Shaw 0 - Final
  • Lincoln (PA) 21, Virginia Union 66 - FINAL
  • Livingstone 10, Winston-Salem State 42 - Final
  • Elizabeth City State 20, Virginia State 24 - Final
  • Tuskegee 3, Albany State 7 - Final
  • Lane 7, Morehouse 31- FINAL
  • Kentucky Christian 35, Central State 27 - Final
  • Savannah State 0, Fort Valley State7 - Q2
  • Clark Atlanta 20, Miles 24 Q4
  • Benedict 3, Edward Waters 7 - Q1
  • Virginia-Lynchburg 10, Texas Southern 61 - FINAL
  • Grambling State 20, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 16 - FINAL
  • Lincoln 0, Mississippi Valley State 41 - FINAL
  • Alcorn State 28, Florida A&M 33 - FINAL
  • Prairie View A&M 24, Southern 3- FINAL
  • Howard 7, Tennessee State 24 - FINAL

HBCU FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD - WEEK 8

HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST

Published
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me: