HBCU Football Viewer's Guide For Week 7: What To Watch & Game Predictions
HOUSTON - HBCU football in Week 7 will feature the top-ranked HBCU teams as No. 2 Alabama State battles No. 1Jackson State at the Tigers' homecoming celebration. Also, several rivalries, and regional football action will take place and broadcast on HBCU GO, SWACTV app, ESPN+, UEN, and other digital streaming platforms.
HBCU FOOTBALL GAMES IN WEEK 7
- Southern Connecticut State at Delaware State | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
- South Carolina State at North Carolina A&T | 1 p.m. | FloFootball
- Virginia-Lynchburg at Morgan State | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
- Howard at Sacred Heart | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
- Lincoln (PA) at Bluefield State | 1 p.m. | Bluefield State Network
- Virginia State at Bowie State | 1 p.m. | HBCU GO
- Virginia Union at Elizabeth City State | 1 p.m. | CIAA Network
- Winston-Salem at Shaw | 1 p.m. | CIAA Network
- Florida Memorial vs. Keiser University | 1 p.m. | Sun Network
- Livingstone at Fayetteville State | 1:30 p.m. | FSU Sports Network
- Norfolk State at Wofford | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+
- Campbell at Hampton | 2 p.m. | FloFootball
- North Carolina Central at Florida A&M | 3 p.m. | HBCU GO
- Westgate at Arkansas-Pine Bluff | 3 p.m. | SWAC TV
- Mississippi Valley State at Alabama A&M | 3 p.m. | SWAC TV
- Lincoln (CA) at Alcorn State | 3 p.m. | SWAC TV
- Alabama State at Jackson State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPNU
- Southern at Bethune-Cookman | 4 p.m. | SWAC TV
- Tennessee State at Southeast Missouri State | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
- Texas Southern at Grambling State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Featured Game of the Week - Week 7
No. 2 Alabama State vs. No. 1 Jackson State | ESPNU
No. 2 Alabama State faces No. 1 Jackson State is a game that could settle the SWAC East today! Hornets QB Andrew Body leads the SWAC in a majority of categories, along with his running back Jahbari Kuykendall (436 rushing yards) and WR Jalen Jones (430 receiving yards, 6 TDs).
However, Jackson State is led by QB JaCobian Morgan who has completed 71 of 118 passes for 929 yards, 6 touchdowns, one interception, and a quarterback rating of 141.4. He won last week's HBCU Legends' National Player of the Week honors.
Morgan can hand the football off to Ahmad Miller and Travis Terrell, each ready to break off a long run against any SWAC defense. Also, he has three dynamic receivers in Nate Rembert, Jameel Gardner Jr. and Ja'Naylon Dupree.
The nation's top-ranked Tigers defense will take on the top-ranked offense. If defense wins championships, then JSU would be the favorites. Turnovers and special teams will be the X-Factors today.
The Hornets currently have a superstar quarterback named Andrew Body, who leads the conference in several offensive categories:
SWAC Stats
Body leads in...
- All-purpose yards: 1900 yards (380 YPG)
- Rushing: 520 yards
- Rushing per game: 104.0 yards
- Passing: 1,380 yards
- Passing per game: 276.0
- Passing TDs: 18
- Passing Efficiency Rating: 203.3
FCS Stats
- Passing Efficiency: No. 3
- Passing Yards: No. 12
- Completion Percentage: No. 12 with 69.7%
- Yards Per Game: No. 39
WEEK 7 - 5 GAMES TO WATCH
- Virginia State vs. Bowie State | 1 PM | HBCU GO | Pick - Virginia State
- South Carolina State vs. North Carolina A&T | 1 PM | FloFootball | Pick South Carolina State
- North Carolina Central vs. Florida A&M | 3 PM | HBCU GO | Pick - NCCU
- Southern vs. Bethune-Cookman | 4 PM | SWAC TV | Pick - Bethune-Cookman
- Texas Southern vs. Grambling State | 7 PM | ESPN+ | Pick - Texas Southern
Last week's games:
HBCU FOOTBALL GAMES IN WEEK 6
Here are your Saturday, Oct. 4 HBCU football games scheduled for Week 6:
- Delaware State at Monmouth | 1 p.m. | FloFootball
- Morgan State at Georgetown | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
- Shaw at Bluefield State | 1 p.m. | (no broadcast listed)
- Fayetteville State at Bowie State | 1 p.m. | (no broadcast listed)
- Livingstone at Elizabeth City State | 1 p.m. | (no broadcast listed)
- Virginia Union at Winston-Salem State | 1 p.m. | (no broadcast listed)
- Savannah State at South Carolina State | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+
- Johnson C. Smith at Virginia State | 2 p.m. | (no broadcast listed)
- Ottawa-Arizona vs. Langston (OK) | 2 p.m. | SAC Network
- Bethune-Cookman at Alabama State | 3 p.m. | SWAC TV
- Tennessee State at Eastern Illinois | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
- Allen at Benedict | 3 p.m. | SIAC Network
- Kentucky State at Miles | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
- Albany State at Lane | 3 p.m. | SIAC Network
- North Carolina A&T at William & Mary | 3:30 p.m. | FloFootball
- Norfolk State at Hampton (Battle of the Bay) | 4 p.m. | FloFootball
- Prairie View A&M at Alcorn State | 4 p.m. | SWAC TV
- Alabama A&M vs. Jackson State | 5 p.m. | HBCU GO
- Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern | 7 p.m. | SWAC TV
- Florida Memorial vs. Southeastern University | 7 p.m. | Sun Conference Network
Featured Game of the Week
Alabama A&M vs. Jackson State | HBCU GO
The Jackson State Tigers will meet Alabama A&M at the Gulf Coast Challenge inside Ladd-Peebles Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 4. HBCU GO will feature the game at 4 PM ET with James Hadnot (play-by-play), Jon Kelley (color analyst), and Nicole Hutchinson (sideline reporter) handling the broadcast for the network.
It's the first face-to-face clash between head coaches TC Taylor (JSU) and Sam Shade (AAMU). The classic will have Tigers quarterback JaCobian Morgan meeting Cornelius Brown IV or Eric Handley for the Bulldogs, leading both offenses in what has the makings of an epic showdown in the 31st meeting of the two programs. The Tigers lead the all-time series, 18-12.
FYI
- BACK-TO-BACK 500-YARD PERFORMANCES: Jackson State racked up 522 yards of total offense, the most since a win over Mississippi Valley State in 2022, against Tuskegee. They answered that with 534 yards against Southern to top the previous mark from the prior game.
- Jackson State is the favorites and has not dropped a conference game the end of 2023 and is riding a nine-game SWAC winning streak.
- AAMU is seeking to end a three-game losing streak to JSU
- 350 days... that was the span between losses for Jackson State following the game at Southern Miss on Saturday [Sept. 6]. Prior to that game, Jackson State last loss on Sept. 21, 2024 on the road before reeling off 10 consecutive victories to close out 2024 and extended the streak to 11 after the 2025 season opener. Although the winning streak may be over for consecutive wins, they maintain the 11-game streak against FCS opponents
KEY PLAYERS
JSU
- JaCobian Morgan had an excellent game against Southern, producing an outing with 337 passing yards and two touchdowns. He was named the SWAC Offensive Player of the Week and BOXTOROW HBCU National Co-Player of the Week. HBCU Legends gave him an honorable mention for his outstanding performance.
- The Tigers had three receivers rack up 90-plus yards in the win over Southern led by with 102 yards on five receptions. He was joined by with seven receptions for 96 yards and with 93 yards on five receptions. Both Rembert and Dupree had touchdown receptions in the win.
- recorded his first career interception at Jackson State on the goal line to end a Southern threat, leading to the longest scoring drive of the season for the Tigers to close the half. Jackson State went 97 yards to end the half with a 51-yard touchdown reception from Dupree with just five seconds remaining.
AAMU
- Quarterback Eric Handley went 27 of 40 passing for 355 yards, with three touchdowns at BCU - all career marks for the redshirt freshman.
- Alabama A&M quarterback Cornelious Brown IV has thrown a touchdown pass in five of the past six games he has played in, dating back to the 2024 season.
- Placekicker David Faulk went 2-for-2 in field goals last weekend at Bethune-Cookman, including booting a career-long 45-yarder.
PREDICTION
Jackson State by 7+ points over Alabama A&M
GAMES TO WATCH
Morehouse College (0-4) vs. Tuskegee (2-3)
The Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic is the 'Grandaddy' of all classics, dating back to 1936. The teams first met in 1902. Morehouse will face Tuskegee University in the annual Morehouse–Tuskegee Classic on October 4 at 7:00 PM ET, at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama.
The Maroon Tigers are improving. The dropped a close one to Edward Waters, but find themselves with plenty of alumni and fan support going into the Morehouse-Tuskegee Class in Montgomery, Alabama this weekend.
Broadcast: ESPN+
Pick: Morehouse in the Upset & First Victory of the Season
Prairie View A&M vs. Alcorn State
Prairie View can post 3 wins in the SWAC West should they defeat Alcorn State. The game will broadcast on SWAC TV.
Pick: Prairie View A&M
BONUS PICKS:
- Texas Southern over UAPB
- South Carolina State over Savannah State
- Norfolk State over Hampton