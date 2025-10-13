Atlanta Falcons' Arthur Black Continues His Support Of HBCUs With $50M Commitment
Atlanta's leading Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) - Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College, Morris Brown College, and Spelman College - will receive a historic $50 million scholarship commitment from The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation.
"These grants are a material investment in hope," the foundation's president, Fay Twersky, noted.
Blank has committed to a ten-year investment that aims to provide essential gap scholarships, helping to reduce financial barriers and bolster graduation rates across these institutions.
"This monumental investment will empower our students to remain focused on their academic studies and ensure that their talent, ambition, hard work, and integrity, not financial hardship, will determine their futures,” Dr. F. DuBois Bowman, the president of Morehouse College, told the AP.
Atlanta's HBCUs contribute $1 billion in annual economic impact to the region...helping students move from the lowest 40% of households to the top 60%, according to the foundation's statement.
THE OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT
The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation today announced a landmark $50 million, 10-year scholarship investment to support students at four of Atlanta's Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).
For many students, financial barriers—not academics—stand in the way of earning their diplomas. Eligibility rates for Pell Grants are particularly high across these four schools. A Pell Grant is a need-based form of federal financial aid that provides money to low-income undergraduate students to help pay for college, which does not have to be repaid.
Beginning in 2026, the program is projected to support nearly 10,000 students, helping raise graduation rates across Atlanta's HBCUs and serve as a model for other philanthropies to expand investment in HBCU student success.
The funding is from the Blank Foundation’s Founder Initiatives portfolio, including support of essential Atlanta institutions.
"Atlanta holds a special place in my heart and will always be an integral part of our family foundation's giving," said Arthur M. Blank, chairman, Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation. "We know Spelman, Morris Brown, Morehouse and Clark Atlanta are vital to Atlanta's future, and we are deeply committed to supporting the students who will carry that legacy forward."
"Our hope is that by helping more students earn their degrees, launch successful careers, and become alumni who give back, we are investing in a cycle of opportunity that benefits young people and their families in Atlanta and communities across the nation for years to come."
