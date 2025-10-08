Florida A&M Names Michael Smith Interim Director of Athletics
Florida A&M University announces the appointment of Michael Smith, associate vice president for finance and administration, to serve as interim director of Athletics, effective Monday, Oct. 6.
A former Rattler football player with more than 34 years of service to the University, Smith has previously served as the assistant vice president for Athletics, associate director of Athletics for Internal Operations, director of Business and Auxiliary Services, Title IX chairperson, an auditor with FAMU’s Inspector General’s Office, and the business manager for the Division of Student Affairs.
Smith assumes the role from Travis Glasgow, who is departing the university. The university extends its sincere gratitude to Mr. Glasgow for his dedicated service and wishes him continued success in his future endeavors.
Angela Suggs Update: Florida A&M Reports On The Athletic Director's Status
Angela Suggs, the Athletic Director at Florida A&M University, is currently facing legal challenges. She was arrested on June 10, 2025, on charges of fraud and theft related to her previous role as CEO of the Florida Sports Foundation. The charges include grand larceny and a scheme to defraud, as well as submitting false claims for travel vouchers.
According to Steven J. Gaither of HBCU Gameday, Florida A&M placed Suggs on administrative leave. Interim president Dr. Timothy Beard released the following statement:
“Florida A&M University is aware of allegations involving Athletics Director Angela Suggs and a former employer. While the matter is unrelated to FAMU, she has been placed on administrative leave with pay until further notice. Athletics business operations will continue under the deputy directors of athletics, Travis Glasgow and Brittney Johnson.”
Suggs was released on bond shortly after her arrest and intends to defend herself against the charges, according to a source.
Additional Suggs coverage:
Suggs Faces Serious Charges
Angela Suggs, the vice president and director of athletics at Florida A&M University, has voluntarily cooperated with authorities regarding charges against her.
According to a press release from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the charges include one felony count of grand theft, one felony count of scheming to defraud, and four misdemeanor counts of submitting false claims on travel vouchers.
Suggs was booked into the Leon County Jail on a $13,500 bond. The Office of the State Attorney, Second Judicial Circuit, is prosecuting the case.
The incidents happened when Suggs was the president and CEO of the Florida Sports Foundation (FSF).
Florida A&M hired Suggs on Oct. 7, 2024.
Here's the complete statement from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement:
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) announces the arrest of Angela Adams Suggs, 55, of Tallahassee, on one felony count each of grand theft and scheme to defraud and four misdemeanor counts of false claims on travel vouchers. At the time of her arrest, Suggs was the vice president and director of athletics for Florida A&M University (FAMU). She is the former president and CEO of the Florida Sports Foundation (FSF).
The investigation began in November 2024 after FDLE received a criminal referral from the Florida Department of Commerce's Inspector General with an audit of Suggs' FSF business credit card purchases and corresponding travel reimbursements. The FSF is a direct-support organization operating under the Florida Department of Commerce.
The investigation revealed that Suggs misused her FSF-issued credit card to make wire transfers and, cash withdraws, and personal purchases at casinos during business trips, totaling more than $24,000. She then falsified travel vouchers, coding the unauthorized charges as meals. When asked about the unauthorized charges, Suggs claimed some were for business meals and others were accidentally charged to the business card. She failed to fully repay FSF for her personal expenditures.
Suggs turned herself in today. She was booked into the Leon County Jail on a $13,500 bond. The Office of the State Attorney, Second Judicial Circuit, is prosecuting the case.
FDLE's investigation remains active.
HBCU Legends will have more details regarding this developing matter of FAMU AD Angela Suggs.
Additional FAMU Coverage:
INTRODUCING COACH CHARLIE WARD
Florida A&M's hiring of Charlie Ward Jr. may impact HBCU basketball significantly this season. Without the gift of prophecy, it's hard to predict how his hiring will translate into wins for the Rattlers in the next few years.
However, this was a home run hire for athletic director Angela Suggs. It has all the elements of a Hollywood story — hopefully, it will include triumphant storybook chapters for the Rattlers.
"This next chapter as a collegiate coach is not a stepping stone," Coach Charlie Ward Jr. said at his introductory press conference. "Rather, it solidifies our commitment to Tallahassee."
"I was born a Rattler," Was noted. He pointed out that his "mother and father met on FAMU's campus more than 65 years ago. And my older sister Lita, is also a FAMU alum. So the opportunity to join FAMU in this capacity was a welcome one."
This is the only collegiate job that I was willing to take.- Coach Charlie Ward Jr. - FAMU
Ward told the story of his father playing football for the Florida A&M legendary football coach Jake Gaither. From the days when he spent time on the campus with his father while cheering for the Rattlers at football and basketball games.
A Florida State hero, Heisman Trophy winner, national champion, and high school basketball championship coach, Ward has abundant winning experience to instill in his players at Florida A&M.
Charlie Ward Jr. will stress the tenants of PACCEE: Prepared, Accountable, Competitive Spirit, Effort, and Execute.
He was hired at the right time. FAMU is a school primed for the basketball program to "Strike, and Strike Again" in the SWAC. After previous head coach Patrick Crarey rebooted the struggling program in 2024-25, Ward has the pedigree and sports acumen to propel it to the next level. Also, his sports connections will be great for the school to navigate in this NIL era.
Ward concluded his presser by saying: "Our goal as a program would be to focus on the whole athlete by providing them opportunities and professional development, community outreach, team bonding, and being leaders on campus. We will develop men of character and integrity so they can reach whatever goal they set. I'm committed to building a team that competes hard, plays with discipline, and represents FAMU with pride."
Until the new Florida A&M basketball schedule is announced this summer, Ward will work on building his staff, evaluating current talent, recruiting new players via the portal, and getting acquainted with the NCAA rules and NIL "ins and outs."
Additional Charlie Ward Jr. coverage...
Florida A&M Sets Charlie Ward's Introductory Press Conference
Angela Suggs, Florida A&M University's Director of Athletics, will officially introduce Charlie Ward as the 16th head coach of the Rattlers' men's basketball program.
An introductory press conference will occur at the Alfred Lawson Jr. Multipurpose Center at 10:00 AM ET on Monday, Apr. 21. FAMU's Interim President, Timothy L. Beard, Ph.D., will speak alongside Charlie Ward and Angela Suggs at the event.
The Florida A&M University Board of Trustees approved a five-year, $975,000 contract for Coach Charlie Ward, which includes a starting salary of $175,000 for the 2025-26 season.
Ward's compensation is set to increase each year, with the contract stipulating the following figures:
- Year 1 (2025-26): $175,000
- Year 2 (2026-27): $185,000
- Year 3 (2027-28): $195,000
- Year 4 (2028-29): $205,000
- Year 5 (2029-30): $215,000
The agreement required approval from the FAMU Board of Trustees, the Interim President, and the General Counsel's Office.
The initial press conference for Ward was tentatively scheduled for the previous Thursday; however, a nationwide disruption in the Zoom video service on Wednesday, April 16, caused the board to postpone the meeting temporarily. Following an unreleased meeting date, Ward's contract was approved.
Ward, 54, has been a highly respected basketball coach in Tallahassee for seven years, leading Florida High to the Florida Class 3A boys' basketball state championship in 2022.
Charlie Ward was an exceptional two-sport athlete at Florida State University from 1990 to 1994. As the Seminoles' starting quarterback, he won the 1993 Heisman Trophy and led the team to a national championship by defeating Nebraska in the 1994 Orange Bowl.
The New York Knicks selected Ward as the 26th overall pick in the first round of the 1994 NBA Draft. He opted to pursue a career in the NBA rather than the NFL.
Ward played 12 years in the National Basketball Association with the New York Knicks, San Antonio Spurs, and Houston Rockets. He retired at the end of the 2005 NBA season to become an assistant coach for the Houston Rockets.
FLORIDA A&M NEWS
Florida A&M University has reportedly made an offer to former Florida State University Heisman Trophy winner and NBA player Charlie Ward.
On Tuesday, Abreon Scott (also known as OffScript) reported that Ward was the school's target to fill the vacancy left by Coach Patrick Crarey, who accepted the same position at Grambling State.
Wednesday morning, Liv Antilla (Liv for Hoops) reported the offer would be a five-year contract that the Florida A&M Board must approve of Trustees.
Ward, 54, has been a successful high school basketball coach at Florida High in Tallahassee, Florida. Under his leadership, the Florida High Seminoles won the 2022 FHSAA 3A State Championship, defeating Riviera Prep 67-66. His extensive knowledge of high school talent in Florida would be a valuable recruiting asset for FAMU.
Last season, under Coach Crarey, the Rattlers basketball program improved to an overall record of 13-16 and 10-8 in the SWAC. Crarey was offered a contract extension; however, he left for Grambling State instead of finalizing the deal.
Ward played eleven seasons in the NBA for the New York Knicks, San Antonio Spurs, and Houston Rockets. He retired in 2004 and joined the Houston Rockets coaching staff under head coach Jeff Van Gundy.
Pete Thamel reports that the FAMU Board of Trustees will meet at 3:00 PM ET to approve Ward's contract.
Pete Thamel reports that the FAMU Board of Trustees will meet at 3:00 PM ET to approve Ward's contract.