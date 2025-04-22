HBCU Legends

Norfolk State Athletics Honors Top Student-Athletes Of 2024-25

Diamond Johnson and Kendrick WInfield took home the top male and female awards.

The Norfolk State Athletics Department hosted its annual Spartan Choice Awards event on Monday night.

The Spartan Choice Awards recognize the department's best performers and supporters, both on and off the court. Ross Gordon served as the master of the ceremonies.

NSU men's track & field and women's basketball programs took home the top prizes of the night – Diamond Johnson earned Female Athlete of the Year, as Kendrick Winfield was named Male Athlete of the Year.

Director of Athletics Dr. Melody Webb presented the statement of occasion for the evening, before Norfolk State president Dr. Javaune Adams-Gaston gave the closing remarks for the night.

Award winners are listed below:

Male Athlete of the Year: Kendrick Winfield (Men's Track & Field)
Female Athlete of the Year: Diamond Johnson (Women's Basketball)
Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Myles Crocker (Baseball)
Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Lashauna Burrus (Bowling)
Marvin Prince Award: Premier Wynn, Allysia Farrar (Men's and Women's Track & Field)
Spartan Award: Jeremy Faulk
Athletic Director Award of Excellence: Gerald Hunter

Volleyball


Most Valuable Player: Gabrielle Gilbert
Coaches Award: Sydney McGree
Outstanding Newcomer: Regan Chisholm
Most Improved: Catori Crawford

Football


Offensive Player of the Year: Vincent Byrd Jr.
Defensive Player of the Year: Jayden Smith
Special Teams Player of the Year: Jaylen. White

Women's Cross Country


Most Valuable Player: Leanna Lewis
Most Improved: Abigael Chebet
Coaches Award: Mercyline Kimaiyo

Women's Track & Field


Most Valuable Player: Brooklyn Robinson
Outstanding Newcomer: Kalyncia Taylor
Most Improved: D'Nysha Brightful
Coaches Award: Leslie Young

Men's Cross Country


Most Valuable Player: Gidion Sigei
Most Improved: Brian Rotich
Coaches Award: Victor Jumo

Men's Track & Field


Most Valuable Player: Kendrick Winfield
Outstanding Newcomer: Jaymes Saunders
Most Improved: Victor Jumo
Coaches Award: Troy McWilliams

Women's Bowling


Most Valuable Player: Kiersten Michel
Most Improved: LaShauna Burrus
Coaches Award: Jazmin Esquibel

Men's Basketball


Most Valuable Player: Brian Moore Jr.
Most Improved: Jalen Meyers
Outstanding Newcomer: Brian Moore Jr.
Coaches Award: Chris Fields Jr.

Women's Basketball


Most Valuable Player: Diamond Johnson
Lifetime Achievement: Niya Fields
Most Improved: Jenesis Hill
Coaches Award: Da'naijiah Williams

Men's Tennis


Most Valuable Player: Fred McRae
Outstanding Newcomer: Igor Kubalka
Most Improved: Irina Lurea
Coaches Award: Ines Sabadie

Baseball


Coaches Award: Jamal Ritter

Softball

Most Valuable Player: Qween Oliva Edmonds
Outstanding Newcomer: Amaya McPherson
Most Improved: Kailey Bryant
Coaches Award: Kachelle Refour

All-Academic Team


Regan Chisholm, Volleyball
Myles Crocker, Baseball
Anelina Maniawska, Women's Tennis
Jakub Solarski, Men's Tennis
Kadynce Taylor, Women's Track & Field
LaShauna Burrus, Bowling
Savannah Stover, Softball
Jahee Blake, Football
Da'Brya Clark, Women's Basketball
Brian Moore Jr., Men's Basketball
Brian Rotich, Men's Track & Field
Victor Jumo, Men's Cross Country
Abiagel Chebet, Women's Cross Country

