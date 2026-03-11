BREAKING: Pepsi National Battle of the Bands Debuts Film on Tubi and Amazon Prime Video
Charlotte, NC (March 11, 2026) — Webber Marketing, creators of the Pepsi National Battle of the Bands (NBOTB), announces that its dynamic film, Celebrating Champions of Culture, is now available for streaming on Tubi and Amazon Prime Video, marking a significant milestone in the organization’s continued expansion into national digital platforms.
This is the first time a National Battle of the Bands film has been distributed on major streaming platforms, signaling a new era of accessibility and global reach for the brand’s storytelling and cultural programming.
Celebrating Champions of Culture spotlights the legacy, precision, and pageantry of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) marching bands, capturing electrifying performances, behind-the-scenes moments, and the powerful stories that define HBCU band culture. The film also reflects on a milestone moment in NBOTB history, highlighting the energy and impact of the organization’s 10th anniversary celebration while reinforcing the evolution and continued growth of the platform.
“Over a decade, the National Battle of the Bands has been about music, arts, education, and creating real opportunity for students and their institutions,” Derek Webber, Executive Producer and Creator of the National Battle of the Bands and Founder of Webber Marketing, said. “Bringing Celebrating Champions of Culture to platforms like Tubi and Amazon allows us to expand that mission, share the power of HBCU excellence with new audiences, and continue building a legacy rooted in culture and community impact.”
Since its inception, the National Battle of the Bands has awarded more than $2.4 million in scholarship support to participating HBCU bands and programs, while engaging tens of thousands of fans annually through live events, educational initiatives, and community service efforts. The streaming release of Celebrating Champions of Culture provides another avenue to amplify that mission, extending the experience beyond the stadium and into homes across the country.
The film’s debut on Tubi and Amazon Video represents a strategic expansion of NBOTB’s media footprint, positioning the brand for continued growth across broadcast, digital, and streaming platforms.
The expansion into streaming platforms also reflects NBOTB’s broader commitment to content growth. Additional films and original programming are expected to be added in the future as the organization continues to build its media presence and elevate HBCU culture through storytelling.
Fans, alumni, supporters, and music enthusiasts can now stream Celebrating Champions of Culture on Tubi and Amazon Video and experience the energy, unity, and legacy that define the National Battle of the Bands.
For more information about the National Battle of the Bands, visit www.NationalBattleoftheBands.com and follow @NationalBattleoftheBands across social platforms.
I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends. Former founder and publisher of the Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on SI since October 2019. Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four. My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances: WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert), KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews: Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Collegiate Head Coach), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Mark Ingram (NFL RB), Terron Armstead (NFL OL), Jameis Winston (NFL QB), Cam Newton (NFL QB), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Chennis Berry (Collegiate Head Coach), Johnny Jones (Collegiate Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Women's Basketball Coach), Tremaine Jackson (Collegiate Head Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (Former VP of Basketball - New Orleans Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns. For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:Follow ktmoze