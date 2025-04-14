Norfolk State Star Kierra Wheeler Flips Commitment From Auburn To West Virginia
Norfolk State's senior power forward and HBCU women's basketball star, Kierra Wheeler, announced via social media she has committed to the West Virginia Mountaineers for the 2025-26 women's basketball season.
Wheeler, 6-1, will join head coach Mark Kellogg and his staff, who guided WVU to a 24-7 overall, 13-5 Big 12 conference record last season.
Former Norfolk State coach Larry Vickers accepted the head coaching position at Auburn after the No. 13 Spartans lost to No. 3 Maryland in the first round of the 2025 NCAA Women's Tournament.
Many anticipated Wheeler would commit to following Vickers south to Auburn, but she decided to decommit, blindsiding her former coach and the Tigers women's basketball program. Her change of heart surprised many pundits who believed joining Vickers would give Auburn a substantial boost in the SEC.
Wheeler and Diamond Johnson formed a dynamic duo on the court that dominated HBCU women's basketball, achieving a 30-5 overall record and a perfect 14-0 record in the MEAC.
As a junior, the Minneapolis native had a tremendous season at Norfolk State. She was named the 2024 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Player of the Year, averaging 17.5 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks a game.
Wheeler notched nine 20-point games, two 30-point efforts, and 13 double-doubles. BOXTOROW also named her its HBCU National Player of the Week twice for her outstanding games against Coppin State (Feb. 24) and Morgan State (Feb. 26) for 2024.
In the 2024-25 season, Keirra Wheeler averaged 15.8 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks per contest. She added 80 blocks, 65 steals, and 49 assists for the Spartans. Her best game of the year was a 28-point effort against Coppin State on Feb. 22.
Throughout her career at Norfolk State, Wheeler has been a force in the paint. She has consistently delivered impressive game performances by averaging 14.9 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.67 blocks, and 1.2 assists. Her journey as one of the standouts in HBCU women's basketball will always be remembered.