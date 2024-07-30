HBCU Legends

Rap Icons Snoop Dogg And Flavor Flav Are Taking Over At The 2024 Olympics

Snoop and Flav are giving the U.S. teams and media a dose of "cool!"

Kyle T. Mosley

Jul 29, 2024; Paris, France; Film director Spike Lee and recording art Flavor Flav pose for a picture during the match between the United States and Spain in women’s water polo group B play during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Aquatics Centre. Mandatory Credit: Andrew P. Scott-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 29, 2024; Paris, France; Film director Spike Lee and recording art Flavor Flav pose for a picture during the match between the United States and Spain in women’s water polo group B play during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Aquatics Centre. Mandatory Credit: Andrew P. Scott-USA TODAY Sports / Andrew P. Scott-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

HOUSTON — As we expand our sports coverage to the Olympics, two icons of rap and hip-hop have been focal points - Snoop Dogg and Flavor Flav. Snoop and Flav are giving the U.S. teams and media a dose of "Cool!"

From an HBCU perspective, to have Morehouse alum Spike Lee at the games with our ten HBCU athletes participating adds spice to the Olympic gumbo.

Think about it. Snoop was at the track and field trials for NBC Sports. Next, he carried the Olympic torch.

Snoop Dogg
Jun 23, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Snoop Dogg watches during the US Olympic Team Trials at Hayward Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Now, he's serving as an analyst and commentator at the games, adding his unique charisma to nightly broadcasts. One of the most poignant moments for the U.S. was when Snoop, with tears streaming down his face, delivered a heartfelt rendition of the U.S. National Anthem at the opening of the men's 4x100 meter freestyle competition, a moment that deeply resonated with the audience.

Just a few miles and stroll along Champs-Élysées in Paris, the other rap great is putting on a historic clinic in hype for the U.S. Polo team.

FLAVOR FLAV'S HYPING THE POLO TEAMS

Flavor Flav is not only an icon of rap; he's a marketing genius. The legendary rapper and hype proves his infectious passion for people goes beyond hip-hop and extends into sports. In Paris at the 2024 Olympics, Flav is about hyping the U.S. women's water polo team to a gold medal. The "Master of Hype" is doing his job well!

Flavor Flav
Jul 27, 2024; Paris, France; Recording artist Flavor Flav cheers during the match between Greece and United States of America in women’s water polo group B play during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Aquatics Centre. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports / Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

The Public Enemy rapper Flavor Flav is making waves with his recent five-year sponsorship deal. He's now the official hype man for the U.S. women's and men's water polo teams, a role that will not only amplify the excitement and energy around these teams but also inspire them to achieve their best.

Maggie Steffens, the captain of the USA Women's Water Polo Team, posted an Instagram poll seeking support as the team gears up for the Paris Olympics. Maggie highlighted many athletes' financial struggles while chasing their Olympic dreams, catching Flavor Flav's manager's attention.

"Gayle, I didn't know anything too much about water polo," Flavor Flav candidly admitted to CBS Morning hosts Gayle King and Nate Burleson. "When my manager showed me this story and everything. I mean my heart went out to these hardworking women. Because when they're not in the water, they're home being regular housewives and everything. They got two and three jobs. Yeah. You know what I'm saying? You're not really making money in the Olympics." His respect for the athletes is palpable.

Flavor Flav
Jul 28, 2024; Paris, France; Flavor Flav in attendance in a water polo group stage match between USA and Italy during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Aquatics Centre. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports / Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports

His newfound understanding and respect for the sport's complexity and the athletes' dedication is both insightful and heartwarming, especially for the goalie. "My heart goes out to the goalie. The reason why is because when the other team is down on the other end, the goalie, she's just treading water. Just hanging out until they come back down on her end."

Flav surprised Steffens and her teammates by announcing his generous support. He would give each member a trip on Virgin Cruises and a special bonus. "Flavor Flav is going to give each member of the team $1,000 each, donating towards their families and all of that great stuff."

"It's been a beautiful relationship. He's truly been a hype man for us," Steffens shared.

Flav's involvement isn't just for show—he's hoping to inspire other celebs to sponsor Olympic teams and shed light on how much support these athletes need.

HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST

Published |Modified
Kyle T. Mosley

KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

Home/Olympics