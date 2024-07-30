Rap Icons Snoop Dogg And Flavor Flav Are Taking Over At The 2024 Olympics
HOUSTON — As we expand our sports coverage to the Olympics, two icons of rap and hip-hop have been focal points - Snoop Dogg and Flavor Flav. Snoop and Flav are giving the U.S. teams and media a dose of "Cool!"
From an HBCU perspective, to have Morehouse alum Spike Lee at the games with our ten HBCU athletes participating adds spice to the Olympic gumbo.
Think about it. Snoop was at the track and field trials for NBC Sports. Next, he carried the Olympic torch.
Now, he's serving as an analyst and commentator at the games, adding his unique charisma to nightly broadcasts. One of the most poignant moments for the U.S. was when Snoop, with tears streaming down his face, delivered a heartfelt rendition of the U.S. National Anthem at the opening of the men's 4x100 meter freestyle competition, a moment that deeply resonated with the audience.
Just a few miles and stroll along Champs-Élysées in Paris, the other rap great is putting on a historic clinic in hype for the U.S. Polo team.
FLAVOR FLAV'S HYPING THE POLO TEAMS
Flavor Flav is not only an icon of rap; he's a marketing genius. The legendary rapper and hype proves his infectious passion for people goes beyond hip-hop and extends into sports. In Paris at the 2024 Olympics, Flav is about hyping the U.S. women's water polo team to a gold medal. The "Master of Hype" is doing his job well!
The Public Enemy rapper Flavor Flav is making waves with his recent five-year sponsorship deal. He's now the official hype man for the U.S. women's and men's water polo teams, a role that will not only amplify the excitement and energy around these teams but also inspire them to achieve their best.
Maggie Steffens, the captain of the USA Women's Water Polo Team, posted an Instagram poll seeking support as the team gears up for the Paris Olympics. Maggie highlighted many athletes' financial struggles while chasing their Olympic dreams, catching Flavor Flav's manager's attention.
"Gayle, I didn't know anything too much about water polo," Flavor Flav candidly admitted to CBS Morning hosts Gayle King and Nate Burleson. "When my manager showed me this story and everything. I mean my heart went out to these hardworking women. Because when they're not in the water, they're home being regular housewives and everything. They got two and three jobs. Yeah. You know what I'm saying? You're not really making money in the Olympics." His respect for the athletes is palpable.
His newfound understanding and respect for the sport's complexity and the athletes' dedication is both insightful and heartwarming, especially for the goalie. "My heart goes out to the goalie. The reason why is because when the other team is down on the other end, the goalie, she's just treading water. Just hanging out until they come back down on her end."
Flav surprised Steffens and her teammates by announcing his generous support. He would give each member a trip on Virgin Cruises and a special bonus. "Flavor Flav is going to give each member of the team $1,000 each, donating towards their families and all of that great stuff."
"It's been a beautiful relationship. He's truly been a hype man for us," Steffens shared.
Flav's involvement isn't just for show—he's hoping to inspire other celebs to sponsor Olympic teams and shed light on how much support these athletes need.