HBCU 'Blow the Whistle' Podcast: Ed Reed Bashes Bethune-Cookman

Bethune-Cookman head football coach Ed Reed continues to bash the institution on social media.

The Untouchables Radio Show co-hosts Ralph Cooper, Coach Daryl Steward, and Kyle T. Mosley discuss the recent meltdowns by Reed regarding his frustrations at Bethune-Cookman.  

What impact will it have on finalizing his contract? How will SWAC Commissioner Dr. McClelland address the profanity-laced tirade from Reed? Can the two side succeed after Reed exposed problems with the program?

Guests: Ralph Cooper and Dayrl Steward

BTW Host: Kyle T. Mosley

Website: hbcu.media

