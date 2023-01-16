HBCU 'Blow the Whistle' Podcast: Ed Reed Bashes Bethune-Cookman
Bethune-Cookman head football coach Ed Reed continues to bash the institution on social media.
The Untouchables Radio Show co-hosts Ralph Cooper, Coach Daryl Steward, and Kyle T. Mosley discuss the recent meltdowns by Reed regarding his frustrations at Bethune-Cookman.
What impact will it have on finalizing his contract? How will SWAC Commissioner Dr. McClelland address the profanity-laced tirade from Reed? Can the two side succeed after Reed exposed problems with the program?
Guests: Ralph Cooper and Dayrl Steward
BTW Host: Kyle T. Mosley
