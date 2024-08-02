HBCU Legends

HBCU Football Camps Kick Off, Mo' Problems At FAMU, HBCU Preseason All-Americans & Watch List

HBCU Legends hosts Mosley and Steward discuss the Mo' Problems at FAMU, HBCU Football Camps Kick Off, Trei Oliver, Bama State, HBCU GO, and the passing of legendary HBCU coaches.

Kyle T. Mosley

HBCU Football Camps Kick Off, Mo' Problems At FAMU, HBCU Preseason All-Americans & Watch List
HBCU Football Camps Kick Off, Mo' Problems At FAMU, HBCU Preseason All-Americans & Watch List / HBCU Legends
In this story:

In this "HBCU Legends" episode, host Kyle T. Mosley and Coach Daryl Steward delve into significant developments in Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) football. From new coaching appointments and contract controversies to the progress of HBCU players in the NFL, the conversation covers critical topics shaping the future of HBCU athletics.

Coach Patrick Creary's Challenges at FAMU

The discussion begins with Patrick Creary's appointment as the new head coach for the Florida A&M Rattlers. With an impressive 61-27 record, Coach Creary is known for his aggressive coaching style. At 40, he is set to invigorate the team within a competitive landscape that includes coaching contemporaries like Mo Williams and Johnny Jones.

Coach Steward suggests involving Shaquille O'Neal, whose son plays for the team, could be a game-changer. Steward believes Shaquille's influence could significantly support Coach Creary, especially given his one-year contract—a reduction from an initially proposed three-year term. Highlighting the importance of backing by the Board of Trustees, he argues that involving Shaquille could bolster the program's strategic vision and drive.

FAMU Board of Trustees' 'VOTE OF NO CONFIDENCE'

A major topic in this episode is Coach Creary's one-year contract, initially a three-year deal proposed by VP of Intercollegiate Athletics Tiffany-Dawn Sykes. However, the  FAMU Board of Trustees eventually reduced the deal. Steward criticizes this decision, viewing it as a lack of confidence in the coach. Without a longer-term commitment, Coach Creary faces challenges stabilizing the program and executing a comprehensive long-term strategy.

Steward emphasizes that the Board needs to articulate its rationale to the community and public. A transparent explanation would clarify their decision and help rally support around the new coach. The instability reflects broader issues within the institution, from qualification mishaps to coaching hire disputes, casting doubt on the leadership at FAMU.

HBCU Football Camps Kick Off, Mo' Problems At FAMU, HBCU Preseason All-Americans & Watch List
HBCU Football Camps Kick Off, Mo' Problems At FAMU, HBCU Preseason All-Americans & Watch List / HBCU Legends

HBCU Football Programs, HBCU GO, and More

The episode also highlights other HBCU football programs gearing up for the new season. Trey Oliver's North Carolina Central University (NCCU) program stands out, particularly with hopes for redemption at the Orange Blossom Classic. Southern University is also making strides, actively recruiting new talent in preparation for a robust season.

HBCU GO, entering its third season, has expanded broadcasts in new television markets, making HBCU football accessible to a broader audience. The platform has garnered global attention thanks to Byron Allen's media ventures and distribution to CBS and FOX affiliates nationwide.

Events like the HBCU New York Classic, sponsored by Toyota and featuring Morehouse College and Howard Bison at MetLife Stadium, add momentum to the exposure HBCU football receives.

Mentorship and Legacy in Sports

In a touching moment, the hosts pay tribute to legendary coaches Robert Moreland and Raymond McDougall, who recently passed away. Their contributions to the sport and mentorship leave an enduring legacy in the HBCU community.

Moreover, the conversation delves into the ever-changing landscape of sports broadcasting. The hosts honor Houston broadcasting legend Ralph Cooper for his longstanding mentorship and influence in the sector. They also celebrate the emergence of a female broadcasting team, set to call HBCU football games this season—a progressive step for gender representation.

Rising HBCU Football Stars in 2024

The podcast highlights standout players in the HBCU preseason All-American teams for offense and defense. Offensive talents like Myles Crowley, Jada Byers, and Donovan Eaglin are expected to shine. At the same time, defensive stars such as CKelby Givens and Elijah Williams are also anticipated to have a significant impact.

Special mention is given to promising transfers LB Rico Dozier and QB Andrew Body at Alabama State. Additionally, they anticipate the success of defensive backs Kendall Bowler and Kenny Gallup Jr. as potential NFL prospects.

NIL Challenges

Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals are transforming college sports, and HBCUs have a unique opportunity to leverage these changes. Mosley and Steward advise young HBCU NFL players to stay focused and dedicated as they navigate financial and career challenges.

The hosts underscore the importance of media revenue and its role in expanding the reach of HBCU sports. They praise Snoop Dogg and Flavor Flav for contributing to marketing opportunities that could revolutionize HBCU branding.

The HBCU Legends Podcast episode concludes with a discussion on the necessity of embracing change for progress, particularly in athletic programs. From celebrating the accomplishments of Simone and Quincy Wilson to recognizing the tenacity of influential coaches, this episode encapsulates the enduring legacy and forward momentum of HBCUs. With upcoming events like the HBCU Battle of the Bands and the MEAC SWAC Challenge, there is much to anticipate and support within the vibrant HBCU community.

HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST


🥇 Follow Us on Social Media:

📱 Facebook | 📷 Instagram | 🐦 Twitter

🔗 Visit us at [HBCULegends.net]

KEY TIMESTAMPS

00:00 Discussion on football, preseason awards, and podcast.

04:30 Doctor Granger and Commissioner Charles honor coach.

08:33 Jada Byers named HBCU Rusher of Year.

13:17 Coach revamped roster with two highly effective players.

15:06 Defensive backfield highlighted for potential NFL draft.

16:50 Notable players mentioned for college football honors.

22:23 Entertaining interview with Flavor Flav and athletes.

23:25 Prominent event overlooked by corporate leaders, Kyle.

26:50 Black College Football Hall of Fame watch list

30:25 Trustee outlines institution's recent missteps.

35:40 Florida laws differ from Texas; uncertain 1-year deal.

37:38 Young coach with potential in competitive league.

42:45 Surprise at success of NCU's coach.

45:59 Stay focused, save money, avoid distractions.

49:35 Adapt to changing sports industry landscape strategically.

52:20 International draw, mostly US, big podcast success.

56:29 More HBCU football games broadcast in new areas.

58:33 Toyota announced as title sponsor for event

__________

NCCU Reports Financial Entanglements, HBCU Leaders Are Stepping Down, HBCUAC Re-Brands - HBCU Legends Podcast

PODCAST: SWAC Football Media Day's Preseason Snubs And Dubs, MLB Drafts HBCU Players, EA Sports Omits HBCUs

PODCAST: HBCUs Hit With Major Changes, SIAC Media Day Recap, NCAA Elevates HBCU Programs To Division II

Published
Kyle T. Mosley

KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

Home/Podcasts