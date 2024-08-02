HBCU Football Camps Kick Off, Mo' Problems At FAMU, HBCU Preseason All-Americans & Watch List
In this "HBCU Legends" episode, host Kyle T. Mosley and Coach Daryl Steward delve into significant developments in Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) football. From new coaching appointments and contract controversies to the progress of HBCU players in the NFL, the conversation covers critical topics shaping the future of HBCU athletics.
Coach Patrick Creary's Challenges at FAMU
The discussion begins with Patrick Creary's appointment as the new head coach for the Florida A&M Rattlers. With an impressive 61-27 record, Coach Creary is known for his aggressive coaching style. At 40, he is set to invigorate the team within a competitive landscape that includes coaching contemporaries like Mo Williams and Johnny Jones.
Coach Steward suggests involving Shaquille O'Neal, whose son plays for the team, could be a game-changer. Steward believes Shaquille's influence could significantly support Coach Creary, especially given his one-year contract—a reduction from an initially proposed three-year term. Highlighting the importance of backing by the Board of Trustees, he argues that involving Shaquille could bolster the program's strategic vision and drive.
FAMU Board of Trustees' 'VOTE OF NO CONFIDENCE'
A major topic in this episode is Coach Creary's one-year contract, initially a three-year deal proposed by VP of Intercollegiate Athletics Tiffany-Dawn Sykes. However, the FAMU Board of Trustees eventually reduced the deal. Steward criticizes this decision, viewing it as a lack of confidence in the coach. Without a longer-term commitment, Coach Creary faces challenges stabilizing the program and executing a comprehensive long-term strategy.
Steward emphasizes that the Board needs to articulate its rationale to the community and public. A transparent explanation would clarify their decision and help rally support around the new coach. The instability reflects broader issues within the institution, from qualification mishaps to coaching hire disputes, casting doubt on the leadership at FAMU.
HBCU Football Programs, HBCU GO, and More
The episode also highlights other HBCU football programs gearing up for the new season. Trey Oliver's North Carolina Central University (NCCU) program stands out, particularly with hopes for redemption at the Orange Blossom Classic. Southern University is also making strides, actively recruiting new talent in preparation for a robust season.
HBCU GO, entering its third season, has expanded broadcasts in new television markets, making HBCU football accessible to a broader audience. The platform has garnered global attention thanks to Byron Allen's media ventures and distribution to CBS and FOX affiliates nationwide.
Events like the HBCU New York Classic, sponsored by Toyota and featuring Morehouse College and Howard Bison at MetLife Stadium, add momentum to the exposure HBCU football receives.
Mentorship and Legacy in Sports
In a touching moment, the hosts pay tribute to legendary coaches Robert Moreland and Raymond McDougall, who recently passed away. Their contributions to the sport and mentorship leave an enduring legacy in the HBCU community.
Moreover, the conversation delves into the ever-changing landscape of sports broadcasting. The hosts honor Houston broadcasting legend Ralph Cooper for his longstanding mentorship and influence in the sector. They also celebrate the emergence of a female broadcasting team, set to call HBCU football games this season—a progressive step for gender representation.
Rising HBCU Football Stars in 2024
The podcast highlights standout players in the HBCU preseason All-American teams for offense and defense. Offensive talents like Myles Crowley, Jada Byers, and Donovan Eaglin are expected to shine. At the same time, defensive stars such as CKelby Givens and Elijah Williams are also anticipated to have a significant impact.
Special mention is given to promising transfers LB Rico Dozier and QB Andrew Body at Alabama State. Additionally, they anticipate the success of defensive backs Kendall Bowler and Kenny Gallup Jr. as potential NFL prospects.
NIL Challenges
Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals are transforming college sports, and HBCUs have a unique opportunity to leverage these changes. Mosley and Steward advise young HBCU NFL players to stay focused and dedicated as they navigate financial and career challenges.
The hosts underscore the importance of media revenue and its role in expanding the reach of HBCU sports. They praise Snoop Dogg and Flavor Flav for contributing to marketing opportunities that could revolutionize HBCU branding.
The HBCU Legends Podcast episode concludes with a discussion on the necessity of embracing change for progress, particularly in athletic programs. From celebrating the accomplishments of Simone and Quincy Wilson to recognizing the tenacity of influential coaches, this episode encapsulates the enduring legacy and forward momentum of HBCUs. With upcoming events like the HBCU Battle of the Bands and the MEAC SWAC Challenge, there is much to anticipate and support within the vibrant HBCU community.
