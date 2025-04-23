HBCU Legends

HBCU Legends Podcast: NFL Draft Reality, Debunking Press On Shedeur, Shannon Sharpe Turmoil, Transfer Portal Hits

The HBCU Path To The NFL Draft, Shannon Sharpe Dealing With Lawsuit, Shedeur Sanders Gets Hate From NFL Coaches, Charlie Ward Takes Helm At FAMU

Kyle T. Mosley

HBCU Legends Podcast: NFL Draft Reality, Debunking Press On Shedeur, Shannon Sharpe Turmoil, Transfer Portal Hits
HBCU Legends Podcast: NFL Draft Reality, Debunking Press On Shedeur, Shannon Sharpe Turmoil, Transfer Portal Hits / HBCU Legends
In this story:

HOUSTON — Welcome back to another episode of HBCU Legends with your host, Kyle T. Mosley. In this HBCU sports loaded episode, Kyle dives into the hot topics shaking the sports world — from the latest NFL Draft buzz and transfer portal madness to the ongoing debates surrounding Shedeur Sanders' draft prospectus.

He brings an analysis on how the recent draft narratives affect HBCU athletes and shares his personal insights on the unique challenges and talents these players bring to the table.

Mosley also unpacks the situation with HBCU legend Shannon Sharpe and discusses its implications and lessons for young athletes today. Plus, he celebrates positive milestones across the HBCU sports community — including Norfolk State’s recent student-athletes being honored and Charlie Ward Jr.’s appointment as Florida A&M’s head basketball coach.

Whether you’re a die-hard HBCU sports fan or just looking to stay up-to-date with the latest in black college sports, this episode is packed with info, opinions, and inspiration you don’t want to miss. Let’s get into it!

TIME STAMP

00:00 Underdog Sports Prediction App

06:22 Defense of Shedeur Sanders' Character

09:13 Critique of Quarterback Evaluation Bias

11:45 Shedeur Sanders: Winning and Leading

16:16 Rembert Stays at Jackson State

18:29 "Alabama Pain & Rehab Center"

22:50 NFL Draft 2025 Preview

25:52 Evaluating NFL Prospects' Physical Fitness

27:17 Evaluating HBCU NFL Prospects

31:40 FCS Prospects' NFL Weekend Hope

34:19 Shannon Sharpe Denies Allegations

38:47 Caution in Relationships Amid Lawsuit

42:48 Tony Ward's NBA Career Decision

44:27 Coach Charlie Ward's Leadership Legacy

47:43 Jace Wilson Transfers to Tennessee Tech

Previous podcast coverage...

HBCU Legends Podcast: HBCU Sports Weekly Rundown | Mia Berry, Morgan Price, WNBA

In this episode, Kyle T. Mosley (Host) will bring you the top stories from the world of HBCU sports, including an in-depth look at the recent WNBA draft with guest Mia Berry, standout performances by HBCU athletes, and a preview of what's to come in the 2025 NFL Draft.

We celebrate the historic achievements of Fisk University's gymnast Morgan Price and highlight the rising stars making waves on and off the court, like Zaay Green from Arkansas-Pine Bluff who was drafted by the Washington Mystics.

We’re also sitting down with Anscape’s rising journalist, Mia Berry, for a candid conversation about her journey from Detroit to the frontlines of HBCU sports media. She gives us unique insight into the state of women’s basketball, the challenges faced by HBCU athletes, and the importance of representation—and hustle—in sports journalism.

Plus, get the inside scoop on the Honda Campus All-Star Challenge’s 36th anniversary, hear from Coach Cris Dishman about the Texas Southern Tigers’ spring football progress, and learn how brands like Honda are investing in the next generation of HBCU talent.

Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to the HBCU community, this episode is packed with inspiration, behind-the-scenes stories, and expert commentary you won’t want to miss. Let’s dive in!

HBCU Legends Podcast: The Sports Weekly Rundown - Ep. 34, Season 6
HBCU Legends Podcast: The Sports Weekly Rundown - Ep. 34, Season 6 / Credit: HBCU Legends

TIMESTAMP

00:00 "HBCU Gymnasts Dominate Nationals"

06:01 Zay Green Drafted to WNBA

15:15 Ideal Team Match for Chidor

18:53 HBCUs Challenge 'Cut Below' Narrative

26:24 NBA Playoffs Betting Tips

28:38 "Mia Berry's Insightful Journey"

35:36 Highlighting Women and HBCU Sports

42:26 Underdog Fantasy $1,000 Bonus Offer

44:45 HBCU Players Poised for WNBA Draft

53:27 Underdog Sports Picks Game

58:50 "Coach Prime: A Supportive Father"

59:50 Challenging Black Stereotypes in Sports

01:08:06 HBCU Basketball Coaching Changes

01:15:40 Discovering Passion Amidst Chaos

01:17:57 First Internship Confidence Boost

01:26:15 "Reach Out for Advice"

01:31:37 Claim $1,000 Bonus Today

01:38:01 Honda's Commitment to HBCU Excellence

01:39:27 HBCU Campus Engagement with HCAAS

01:46:59 Legendary Halftime Show Legacy

01:49:52 Honda's Commitment to HBCUs

LISTEN ON YOUTUBE

Published
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.

