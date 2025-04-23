HBCU Legends Podcast: NFL Draft Reality, Debunking Press On Shedeur, Shannon Sharpe Turmoil, Transfer Portal Hits
HOUSTON — Welcome back to another episode of HBCU Legends with your host, Kyle T. Mosley. In this HBCU sports loaded episode, Kyle dives into the hot topics shaking the sports world — from the latest NFL Draft buzz and transfer portal madness to the ongoing debates surrounding Shedeur Sanders' draft prospectus.
He brings an analysis on how the recent draft narratives affect HBCU athletes and shares his personal insights on the unique challenges and talents these players bring to the table.
Mosley also unpacks the situation with HBCU legend Shannon Sharpe and discusses its implications and lessons for young athletes today. Plus, he celebrates positive milestones across the HBCU sports community — including Norfolk State’s recent student-athletes being honored and Charlie Ward Jr.’s appointment as Florida A&M’s head basketball coach.
Whether you’re a die-hard HBCU sports fan or just looking to stay up-to-date with the latest in black college sports, this episode is packed with info, opinions, and inspiration you don’t want to miss. Let’s get into it!
Previous podcast coverage...
HBCU Legends Podcast: HBCU Sports Weekly Rundown | Mia Berry, Morgan Price, WNBA
In this episode, Kyle T. Mosley (Host) will bring you the top stories from the world of HBCU sports, including an in-depth look at the recent WNBA draft with guest Mia Berry, standout performances by HBCU athletes, and a preview of what's to come in the 2025 NFL Draft.
We celebrate the historic achievements of Fisk University's gymnast Morgan Price and highlight the rising stars making waves on and off the court, like Zaay Green from Arkansas-Pine Bluff who was drafted by the Washington Mystics.
We’re also sitting down with Anscape’s rising journalist, Mia Berry, for a candid conversation about her journey from Detroit to the frontlines of HBCU sports media. She gives us unique insight into the state of women’s basketball, the challenges faced by HBCU athletes, and the importance of representation—and hustle—in sports journalism.
Plus, get the inside scoop on the Honda Campus All-Star Challenge’s 36th anniversary, hear from Coach Cris Dishman about the Texas Southern Tigers’ spring football progress, and learn how brands like Honda are investing in the next generation of HBCU talent.
Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to the HBCU community, this episode is packed with inspiration, behind-the-scenes stories, and expert commentary you won’t want to miss. Let’s dive in!
