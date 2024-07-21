PODCAST: HBCU NILS, MEAC FOOTBALL MEDIA DAY, NC A&T MEDIA DEAL, HBCUs COLLEGE 25 GAMING WORKAROUND
Welcome to another insightful episode of the HBCU Legends Podcast! Today, Kyle T. Mosley and Coach Daryl Steward discuss the top sports issues and developments in the world of HBCU sports. It's a lineup you'll want to tune in to today!
⚖️ In this episode, the hosts will delve into some important topics. They will discuss the strategic moves by HBCU conferences to counteract NCAA legislation, Houston Christian University's lawsuit against the NCAA over NIL payback, and the critical shortage of business-oriented athletic directors at HBCUs.
📈 But that's not all. We will also explore the global market approach necessary for HBCUs to remain competitive in college sports and the financial challenges that these institutions face. This includes the impact of a significant $2.77 billion settlement agreement on student-athletes. These challenges are not just obstacles; they serve as a call to action for the entire HBCU community.
🏈 Calling all aspiring athletes! Michael Vick is hosting a football clinic at Norfolk State's campus—open to everyone in the Norfolk, Hampton, and Newport News area. #GridironGreats
Get ready for some exciting highlights! Mosley and Steward are spotlighting Michael Vick's upcoming football clinic at Norfolk State, the 2023 MEAC football standings, and the quarterback competition at Norfolk State.
📊 MEAC 2023 football standings are here! Howard University takes the lead, but who will dominate next season?
They'll make MEAC predictions on team performances, provide insights into the quarterback uncertainties at various schools, and call for better marketing and fundraising strategies.
The discussion will also cover other important stories, such as Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee's passing and her legacy of supporting HBCUs, the potential merger of St. Augustine's and Shaw University, and the increased financial opportunities resulting from NIL deals and gaming partnerships. Stay tuned for an engaging discussion highlighting the significance of leadership, financial expertise, and community engagement in propelling HBCU sports to new heights.
HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST, EP. 9 - SEASON 6
TIMESTAMP
00:00 Tribute to Sheila Jackson Lee's support.
10:19 Seek true CEO and coach for merger.
12:06 HBCUs facing financial struggles, shifting to MIAC.
18:09 MEAC football media day in Norfolk, VA.
23:10 Central in financial uproar, coach maintains team.
32:06 Players' skills, new quarterbacks, coach's influence.
37:07 Potential for change in football rankings this season.
43:39 Recruiting quarterbacks now tough due to NIL.
44:45 Recruiting shift due to NIL challenges for HBCUs.
50:50 Marketing program, communication, sponsors in Houston.
56:36 HBCU schools not marketed in sports games.
01:02:20 Navigating through change, adapting to multiple systems.
01:08:18 Son explains gaming process, NCAA, EA Sports.
01:17:27 Improving fundraising and athletic department structure.
01:22:27 Report discusses abusive deals in youth sports.
01:26:54 Covered vast topics, prioritizing student athletes' well-being.
01:31:13 Media professionals, gain sponsorships, overcome rejection.
