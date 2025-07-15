HBCU Legends

Bun B's Trill Burgers & La Barbeque Collab For 'Game On Burger' At 2025 MLS All-Star Game

Southern Hip Hop Legend Bun B Joins Forces with Local Culinary Icons for an Unforgettable Food Experience!

Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends Sports Newswire

Trill Burger + La Barbeque- Game On Burger
Trill Burger + La Barbeque- Game On Burger / MLS Communications, Trill Burgers, La Barbeque
In this story:

HOUSTON, TX – To celebrate the 2025 MLS All-Star in Austin, Major League Soccer (MLS) is teaming up with hip-hop legend and Trill Burgers entrepreneur Bun B of UGK and Austin hometown BBQ heroes and Michelin-star restaurant La Barbecue for a bold culinary collaboration – the "Game On Burger."

"We've had a great relationship with Major League Soccer over the past couple of years, being a vendor for the Houston Dynamo and in their stadium," Bun B told HBCU Legends. "So we've had a great relationship presenting that burger to all the great soccer fans."

Crafted exclusively for the MLS All-Star, the Game On Burger is a powerhouse of Southern flavor and hometown pride. A juicy Trill Burgers pork belly patty is stacked with La Barbecue's crispy pulled pork, zesty house-made pickles, crunchy slaw, and a bold drizzle of signature BBQ sauce. The burger is all brought together with a smoky-sweet Trill mustard crema — delivering an all-star lineup of flavor in every bite.

Bun B - Donating 100% Profits On Wednesday To Flooding Relief Efforts
Bun B - Donating 100% Profits On Wednesday To Flooding Relief Efforts / Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU LEGENDS

"This is an opportunity for us to present the beauty and the glory of our Tril Burger products to the masses in Austin over those five days," Bun B told remarked.

In addition, fans can catch the MLS x Trill Burgers co-branded food truck — custom-wrapped by local Austin muralist and cultural storyteller Efren Rebugio, Jr. — as it makes its way through key MLS All-Star Week events. Stops include Soccer Celebration (July 19–20), the MLS NEXT All-Star Game (July 21), and Sneaker Politics (July 22), where MLS All-Star merchandise will be available for purchase.

"Soccer is not something that many people directly associate with the state of Texas. But if you live in Texas, you know that with such a large Mexican and Hispanic community, it's only a matter of time before soccer permeates throughout the city and becomes a part of, you know, traditional me pastime turned Houston pastime."

Throughout the week, the truck will dish out bold flavors–including the Game On Burger, Trill Burgers' signature OG and Vegan OG smash burgers, fries, and bottled drinks– along with local pride and a full serving of unfiltered fandom. It marks the first pop-up in Austin for Trill Burgers, which was named America's best burger by "Good Morning America" in 2022.

Bun B
Apr 3, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; American rapper Bun B preforms during the halftime show in the national championship game of the 2023 NCAA Tournament between the San Diego State Aztecs and the Connecticut Huskies at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

"Major League Soccer's All-Star game is bringing the best athletes and fans in the sport to the city of Austin," Bun B said. "Trill Burgers is proud to be a part of hosting them all and making sure they enjoy themselves with great entertainment and great food!"

"We're honored to be part of this collaboration with Trill Burgers for the MLS All-Star event," Ali Clem, owner of La Barbecue said. "At La Barbecue, we've always believed that great food brings people together, and partnering with Bun B and his team is a perfect reflection of that spirit. It's exciting to welcome the MLS community to Austin and to share the flavors that make Austin so special."

Bun B is a Grammy-nominated rapper, entrepreneur, and cultural icon best known as one-half of the legendary Southern hip-hop duo UGK (Underground Kingz).

A proud Texas native, Bun B has been a driving force in hip-hop for over three decades, known for his lyrical prowess, community leadership, and entrepreneurial ventures — including the award-winning Trill Burgers, based in Houston. Through music, food, and education, Bun B continues to champion Southern culture and inspire across generations.

Bun B
Bun B performs at the Mass Appeal x Hulu Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told showcase at Stubb s at SXSW Wednesday March 13, 2024. / Jay Janner / American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

"So we want Trill Burger to be there as a part of their life. Not just on average meal time or average dinner, but on those days where, you know, you. You guys are going to get together and watch a game, I want that to be the meal for that," Bun B noted.

La Barbecue is an Austin institution renowned for its bold, Central Texas-style barbecue with a distinctive edge. Founded by LeAnn Mueller and Ali Clem, La Barbecue quickly rose to national acclaim for its expertly smoked brisket, pulled pork, and house-made sides that fuse tradition with innovation.

With deep roots in Austin's culinary and creative communities, La Barbecue brings a rebellious spirit and unbeatable flavor to everything it serves — earning its place among the city's most beloved BBQ destinations.

This limited-edition burger is part of MLS's season-long "Game On" campaign, now brought to life as a mouthwatering food experience.

From a custom Fanatics t-shirt collab to city-wide pop-ups, this activation fuses soccer, music, and Texas BBQ — uniting the culture under one roof and one unstoppable burger.

All locations for the Game On Burger during MLS All-Star Week include the following:

  • July 19: Soccer Celebration - Auditorium Shores 900 W Riverside Dr.
  • July 20: Soccer Celebration - Auditorium Shores, 901 W Riverside Dr.
  • July 21: MLS NEXT All-Star Game - Parmer Field, 13000 Harris Ridge Blvd.
  • July 22: Sneaker Politics - Sneaker Politics, 221 W 2nd St.
  • July 23: MLS All-Star Game - Gameday Hospitality Presented by Jameson, Q2 Stadium

HBCU CULTURE

feed

HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST

Published
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

HBCU Legends Sports Newswire
HBCU LEGENDS SPORTS NEWSWIRE

Home/Pro Sports