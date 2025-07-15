Bun B's Trill Burgers & La Barbeque Collab For 'Game On Burger' At 2025 MLS All-Star Game
HOUSTON, TX – To celebrate the 2025 MLS All-Star in Austin, Major League Soccer (MLS) is teaming up with hip-hop legend and Trill Burgers entrepreneur Bun B of UGK and Austin hometown BBQ heroes and Michelin-star restaurant La Barbecue for a bold culinary collaboration – the "Game On Burger."
"We've had a great relationship with Major League Soccer over the past couple of years, being a vendor for the Houston Dynamo and in their stadium," Bun B told HBCU Legends. "So we've had a great relationship presenting that burger to all the great soccer fans."
Crafted exclusively for the MLS All-Star, the Game On Burger is a powerhouse of Southern flavor and hometown pride. A juicy Trill Burgers pork belly patty is stacked with La Barbecue's crispy pulled pork, zesty house-made pickles, crunchy slaw, and a bold drizzle of signature BBQ sauce. The burger is all brought together with a smoky-sweet Trill mustard crema — delivering an all-star lineup of flavor in every bite.
"This is an opportunity for us to present the beauty and the glory of our Tril Burger products to the masses in Austin over those five days," Bun B told remarked.
In addition, fans can catch the MLS x Trill Burgers co-branded food truck — custom-wrapped by local Austin muralist and cultural storyteller Efren Rebugio, Jr. — as it makes its way through key MLS All-Star Week events. Stops include Soccer Celebration (July 19–20), the MLS NEXT All-Star Game (July 21), and Sneaker Politics (July 22), where MLS All-Star merchandise will be available for purchase.
"Soccer is not something that many people directly associate with the state of Texas. But if you live in Texas, you know that with such a large Mexican and Hispanic community, it's only a matter of time before soccer permeates throughout the city and becomes a part of, you know, traditional me pastime turned Houston pastime."
Throughout the week, the truck will dish out bold flavors–including the Game On Burger, Trill Burgers' signature OG and Vegan OG smash burgers, fries, and bottled drinks– along with local pride and a full serving of unfiltered fandom. It marks the first pop-up in Austin for Trill Burgers, which was named America's best burger by "Good Morning America" in 2022.
"Major League Soccer's All-Star game is bringing the best athletes and fans in the sport to the city of Austin," Bun B said. "Trill Burgers is proud to be a part of hosting them all and making sure they enjoy themselves with great entertainment and great food!"
"We're honored to be part of this collaboration with Trill Burgers for the MLS All-Star event," Ali Clem, owner of La Barbecue said. "At La Barbecue, we've always believed that great food brings people together, and partnering with Bun B and his team is a perfect reflection of that spirit. It's exciting to welcome the MLS community to Austin and to share the flavors that make Austin so special."
Bun B is a Grammy-nominated rapper, entrepreneur, and cultural icon best known as one-half of the legendary Southern hip-hop duo UGK (Underground Kingz).
A proud Texas native, Bun B has been a driving force in hip-hop for over three decades, known for his lyrical prowess, community leadership, and entrepreneurial ventures — including the award-winning Trill Burgers, based in Houston. Through music, food, and education, Bun B continues to champion Southern culture and inspire across generations.
"So we want Trill Burger to be there as a part of their life. Not just on average meal time or average dinner, but on those days where, you know, you. You guys are going to get together and watch a game, I want that to be the meal for that," Bun B noted.
La Barbecue is an Austin institution renowned for its bold, Central Texas-style barbecue with a distinctive edge. Founded by LeAnn Mueller and Ali Clem, La Barbecue quickly rose to national acclaim for its expertly smoked brisket, pulled pork, and house-made sides that fuse tradition with innovation.
With deep roots in Austin's culinary and creative communities, La Barbecue brings a rebellious spirit and unbeatable flavor to everything it serves — earning its place among the city's most beloved BBQ destinations.
This limited-edition burger is part of MLS's season-long "Game On" campaign, now brought to life as a mouthwatering food experience.
From a custom Fanatics t-shirt collab to city-wide pop-ups, this activation fuses soccer, music, and Texas BBQ — uniting the culture under one roof and one unstoppable burger.
All locations for the Game On Burger during MLS All-Star Week include the following:
- July 19: Soccer Celebration - Auditorium Shores 900 W Riverside Dr.
- July 20: Soccer Celebration - Auditorium Shores, 901 W Riverside Dr.
- July 21: MLS NEXT All-Star Game - Parmer Field, 13000 Harris Ridge Blvd.
- July 22: Sneaker Politics - Sneaker Politics, 221 W 2nd St.
- July 23: MLS All-Star Game - Gameday Hospitality Presented by Jameson, Q2 Stadium