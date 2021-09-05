Morehouse Routed by West Alabama in Season Opener, 48-7

Morehouse College opened the season on the road against West Alabama in Livingston. The Maroon Tigers staggered out of the game and allowed WAU to gain 550 yards of offense in a rout.

Sep 1, 2019; Canton, OH, USA; Morehouse Maroon Tigers head coach Rich Freeman yells to his team during the second half of the Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

West Alamba's QB Jack McDaniels connected 20-of-31 passes for 344 yards, and 4 TDs against a beleaguered Tigers defense. His favorite target was wide receiver Darius Nalls who bagged 9 receptions for 200 yards and 2 touchdowns. WAU Tigers' top rusher Reggie Davenport had 7 carries for 111 yards.

The Maroon Tigers were held to 131 yards of total offense. QB Michael Sims passed for 12-37 attempts for 98 yards and 0 TD. Sims' top receiver Delan Tolliver caught 3 passes for a paltry 27 yards on the night. Morehouse's RB Santo Dunn rushed 9 times for 22 yards and the team's lone touchdown.

Coach Rich Freeman's offense had no rhythm and failed to convert third downs on multiple possessions until the 3rd quarter. Down 38 points, Sims led the Maroon Tigers 84-yards on a 9-play drive that resulted in Dunn's lone touchdown of the game.

They never got closer. West Alabama Tigers added 10 points before the gun sounded to end the game.

Morehouse College will square off against the University of West Georgia on Sept. 11 at 8 PM ET.

