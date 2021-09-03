SWAC Football: Sept. 2 to Sept. 5, Week 1

SWAC Football Schedules: Week 1, 2021
The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) games scheduled in Week 1 of the 2021 regular season.
SWAC GAMES - Sept. 2 to Sept. 5
Thursday, Sept. 2
Mississippi Valley State at Murray State– 7:00 pm ESPN+
Saturday, Sept. 4
- Miles at Alabama State– 5:00 pm
- South Carolina State at Alabama A&M– 6:00 pm
- Southern at Troy– 6:00 pm ESPN3
- Lane at Arkansas-Pine Bluff– 6:00 pm
- Prairie View A&M at Texas Southern– 7:00 pm ESPN+
- Bethune-Cookman at UTEP– 8:00 pm ESPN3
Sunday, Sept. 5
- Jackson State vs. Florida A&M– 2:00 pm ESPN2
- Grambling State vs. Tennessee State– 3:00 pm NFL Network
All games times are scheduled for the Central Standard Time zone.
SWAC KICKOFF NOTES
- Alabama A&M’s Aqeel Glass was named SWAC Preseason Offensive Player of the Year. During this past season he threw for 1,355 yards to lead the league and his 16 touchdowns also led the conference in that category.
- Southern’s Jordan Lewis was tabbed SWAC Preseason Defensive Player of the Year. He completed the spring season with 27 tackles, 15.0 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks and one forced fumble. For his efforts Lewis was named the Buck Buchanan Defensive Player of the Year.
- Alabama A&M (122) and Alcorn State (128) were tabbed to claim the SWAC’s East and West Divisions in the leagues preseason poll.
- The 2021 season marks the start of a new era of SWAC Football with the additions of Bethune-Cookman and Florida A&M as full members of the conference.
- The 2021 Cricket SWAC Football Championship game is slated for Saturday, Dec. 4 at 3:00 pm CST live on ESPNU.
- This season marks the first as Alcorn State competing in the SWAC’s West Division.
SWAC Predicted Order of Finish
Eastern Division
- Alabama A&M (122)
- Florida A&M (109)
- Jackson State (80)
- Alabama State (76)
- Bethune-Cookman (71)
- Mississippi Valley State (25)
SWAC Western Division
- Alcorn State (128)
- Southern (108)
- Grambling State (85)
- Prairie View A&M (78)
- Arkansas-Pine Bluff (68)
- Texas Southern (37)