SWAC Football: Sept. 2 to Sept. 5, Week 1

The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) games scheduled in Week 1 of the 2021 regular season.

SWAC GAMES - Sept. 2 to Sept. 5

Thursday, Sept. 2

Mississippi Valley State at Murray State– 7:00 pm ESPN+

Saturday, Sept. 4

Miles at Alabama State– 5:00 pm

South Carolina State at Alabama A&M– 6:00 pm

Southern at Troy– 6:00 pm ESPN3

Lane at Arkansas-Pine Bluff– 6:00 pm

Prairie View A&M at Texas Southern– 7:00 pm ESPN+

Bethune-Cookman at UTEP– 8:00 pm ESPN3

Sunday, Sept. 5

Jackson State vs. Florida A&M– 2:00 pm ESPN2

Grambling State vs. Tennessee State– 3:00 pm NFL Network

All games times are scheduled for the Central Standard Time zone.

SWAC KICKOFF NOTES

Alabama A&M’s Aqeel Glass was named SWAC Preseason Offensive Player of the Year . During this past season he threw for 1,355 yards to lead the league and his 16 touchdowns also led the conference in that category.

was named . During this past season he threw for 1,355 yards to lead the league and his 16 touchdowns also led the conference in that category. Southern’s Jordan Lewis was tabbed SWAC Preseason Defensive Player of the Year . He completed the spring season with 27 tackles, 15.0 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks and one forced fumble. For his efforts Lewis was named the Buck Buchanan Defensive Player of the Year .

was tabbed . He completed the spring season with 27 tackles, 15.0 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks and one forced fumble. For his efforts Lewis was named the . Alabama A&M (122) and Alcorn State (128) were tabbed to claim the SWAC’s East and West Divisions in the leagues preseason poll.

were tabbed to claim the in the leagues preseason poll. The 2021 season marks the start of a new era of SWAC Football with the additions of Bethune-Cookman and Florida A&M as full members of the conference.

as full members of the conference. The 2021 Cricket SWAC Football Championship game is slated for Saturday, Dec. 4 at 3:00 pm CST live on ESPNU.

game is slated for Saturday, Dec. 4 at 3:00 pm CST live on ESPNU. This season marks the first as Alcorn State competing in the SWAC’s West Division.

SWAC Predicted Order of Finish

Eastern Division

Alabama A&M (122) Florida A&M (109) Jackson State (80) Alabama State (76) Bethune-Cookman (71) Mississippi Valley State (25)

SWAC Western Division