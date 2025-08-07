HBCU Legends

Nakeya Hall Makes A Homecoming To Coach South Carolina State Softball

The veteran softball coach returns to Orangeburg, South Carolina to reset the Lady Bulldogs softball program.

South Carolina State hired Nakeya Hall as the new head coach for the Lady Bulldogs softball program in Orangeburg, South Carolina. The appointment was announced by interim athletic director Oliver "Buddy" Pough.

"I am deeply honored and humbled to be named the Head Softball Coach at South Carolina State University", Hall said. "To return to the place that helped shape me, both personally and professionally, is truly a full-circle moment."

On July 26, Hall resigned from Grambling State after seven years of leading the Lady Tigers softball team. Now she returns to her alma mater at South Carolina State to take over the unit after three seasons under former head coach Tatjana Mathews.

On Wednesday afternoon, Bonner Springs High School pitcher Delanie Krebs reportedly de-committed from Grambling State to follow Coach Hall to South Carolina State, according to HBCU Premier Sports.

"We are looking forward to bringing Coach Hall back home to Bulldog Country!  Our softball fans remember her enthusiasm and are excited to see her return," interim athletic director Buddy Pough said.     

"A heartfelt thank you to Coach Pough, President Alexander Conyers, and the committee for believing in me and entrusting me with this role," Hall noted. "I'm proud to serve my alma mater and can't wait to get to work building something special with our student-athletes."

Hall, a championship-winning coach, returns to her alma mater after seven seasons at Grambling State University. While with the Lady Tigers, she won 119 games and posted the second-highest winning percentage in program history (.424). In 2023, she led the Tigers to the SWAC Championship game, the first time GSU had advanced that far since 2001. Additionally, during the 2023 season, the Lady Tigers won 33 games, tying the program's record for the most wins in a single season. 

During her tenure at Grambling State, she produced seven All-SWAC selections, including the 2025 SWAC Player of the Year Kamryn Broussard and the 2023 SWAC Freshman of the Year Cadashia Collins.

Before Grambling State University, Hall spent five seasons at Alabama A&M University. Under Hall, Alabama A&M boasted what was statistically the most potent offense in the SWAC from a power standpoint during the 2018 campaign. Alabama A&M led the league in batting (.297), slugging percentage (.448), runs per game (.593), and home runs (32). This remarkable season earned Hall 2018 SWAC Coach of the Year honors and a share of the Eastern Division Championship.

Hall was an assistant coach at South Carolina State for four years and, for two seasons, she served as an assistant coach at Winston-Salem State.

A four-year letter-winner at S.C. State from 1999-2003. Hall earned numerous honors, including being named the Offensive and Utility Player of the Year, as well as being selected to several all-tournament teams. She also earned a MEAC Player of the Week honor during her playing days.

A native of Pittsburg, Calif., Hall earned a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice in 2003, and her master's in rehabilitation counseling.  She is also a graduate of the NCAA Women's Coaches Academy.

Hall is the proud parent of three. She has two beautiful twin girls, Kayleigh and Kalani Hall, and her son, Princeton.

