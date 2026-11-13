Southern Esports sends four players to PCL semifinals, clinches Division 1 finals berth

BATON ROUGE, La. — Southern University’s esports program has secured four semifinal berths in the PlayVS College League’s fall 2026 College Football 27 playoffs, guaranteeing the Jaguars a spot in the Division 1 championship series.

SU EDGE, Southern’s Esports Digital Gaming Ecosystem, advanced three players in Division 1 and one in Division 2. The results put the historically Black university within reach of two league titles and a potential all-Southern Division 1 final.

Top-seeded Jaeveon Jordan will face No. 12 seed Coby Robinson in one Division 1 semifinal. No. 6 seed Derrick Pittman will meet No. 7 seed Blue Bear College Football in the other. A Pittman victory would ensure an all-Jaguars championship series.

In Division 2, No. 2 seed Isaac Williamson will face No. 11 seed TUG CFB - KillaKD for a place in the final.

“To see our student-athletes earn four semifinal positions across two divisions is a defining milestone for Southern University and HBCU esports as a whole,” Christopher Turner, director of SU EDGE, said.

Three Jaguars advance in Division 1

Jordan, who competes as Jordooo2x, swept the No. 18 seed 2-0 in the quarterfinals. The Washington, D.C., native is a first-year graduate student studying finance. He entered the postseason with a 6-1 record in College Football 27 and a 7-0 record in Madden NFL 27.

Robinson, who competes as K1ngc0by1, defeated No. 13 seed Hornets CFB 27 in a 2-1 quarterfinal series. A junior computer science major in Southern’s College of Sciences and Engineering, Robinson finished the regular season 5-2. He is originally from Crystal Springs, Mississippi, and graduated from Tara High School in Baton Rouge.

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Pittman, who competes as Trup1tt, swept No. 17 seed SJSU_CFB 2-0. The Houston native is a junior urban forestry major in the College of Agricultural, Human and Environmental Sciences. He entered the playoffs with a 6-1 regular-season record.

Williamson keeps Division 2 title hopes alive

Williamson, who competes as GeauxIsaac, gives Southern a fourth semifinalist and an opportunity to pursue championships in both divisions.

His matchup against TUG CFB - KillaKD will determine whether the Jaguars also advance to the Division 2 championship series.

Semifinals begin the week of Nov. 16

The semifinals are scheduled for the week of Nov. 16, with the championship series scheduled for the week of Nov. 30.

Playoff matches use a best-of-three format, All-American difficulty, five-minute quarters, and standard competitive clock runoff.

Fans can watch Southern’s semifinal broadcasts during the week of Nov. 16 on the Southern University Esports Twitch channel. Match times will be announced through the program’s channels.

For rosters and program updates, visit SU EDGE. Brackets and league updates are available through the PlayVS College League platform.