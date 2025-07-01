HBCU Legends

Sun Conference Enters Broadcasting Partnership With Urban Edge Network

UEN strikes a new partnership with the Sun Conference in a groundbreaking deal.

Kyle T. Mosley

Urban Edge Network (UEN), a trailblazer in ad-tech powered streaming, is proud to unveil an exclusive partnership with The Sun Conference (TSC), marking a first-of-its-kind collaboration in NAIA athletics.

This strategic alliance will deliver round-the-clock live and on-demand sports content from TSC's 10-member institutions, providing fans, brands, and agencies unparalleled access to championship competition and next-level audience engagement.

"As we embark on this exciting new chapter with The Sun Conference, I am thrilled to highlight the strategic significance of this partnership for Urban Edge Network," Hardy Pelt, co-founder and CRO at UEN, remarked. "This alliance is a pivotal step in our mission to dominate Florida's

sports landscape while amplifying the profiles of these remarkable institutions within collegiate athletics."

A New Era for The Sun Conference

Since its founding in 1990, The Sun Conference has established itself as one of the pillars of NAIA athletics, representing 10 elite institutions across Florida and Georgia, including Keiser University and Warner University. Featuring 24 championship sports, including basketball,

baseball, football, and volleyball, TSC continues to push the boundaries of athletic and community excellence.

"We are thrilled to partner with UEN on this monumental deal for our conference," Sun Conference Commissioner, Dustin Wilke, said. "In addition to providing a substantial new revenue stream for our members, this will allow us to shine an even brighter light on our Sun Conference student-athletes and coaches, who will gain unprecedented exposure to a broader audience. We extend our sincere gratitude to Hardy Pelt and the entire UEN team for their invaluable partnership, and we eagerly anticipate the remarkable achievements that lie ahead in the years to come."

Why UEN + TSC is a Game-Changer

This partnership brings exciting benefits to fans, institutions, and brands through UEN's expertise in digital-first sports and advertising innovation.

For Fans:

Fans can enjoy 24/7 access to live and on-demand championship sports from TSC institutions. With high-quality streaming available on any device, anywhere, the fan experience is elevated to new heights.

For Institutions:

This collaboration offers institutions unparalleled exposure for their athletes and programs, showcasing them on a national stage and enabling them to reach a broader audience.

For Brands and Agencies:

Brands and agencies gain access to highly engaged but underserved demographics, including Gen Z and multicultural audiences.  

With advanced ad-tech features like dynamic ad insertion and precise audience segmentation, advertisers can deliver targeted campaigns effectively.

Additionally, sponsorship opportunities include branded overlays, highlight reels, and interactive livestream moments, offering creative ways to connect with audiences.

About Urban Edge Network (UEN)

Urban Edge Network is an innovative digital sports and entertainment network driving ad-tech-infused streaming experiences. UEN brings NAIA, NBA G League, and HBCU live sports to over 2,000 events annually, simplifying the delivery of premium content across digital platforms, including desktop, mobile, and OTT.

About The Sun Conference

Founded in 1990, The Sun Conference is a premier NAIA collegiate athletics league comprising 10 full-member institutions across Florida and Georgia. TSC is committed to fostering competitive excellence and community engagement, offering 24 championship sports that continue to enrich its 35-year legacy.

