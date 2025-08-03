HBCU Legends

Urban Edge Network Becomes Streaming Broadcaster For The Sooner Athletic Conference

Urban Edge Network continues to build alliances with conferences in the NAIA.

The Sooner Athletic Conference is excited to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Urban Edge Network to be its official streaming network partner. Urban Edge Network will provide free streaming of many of our conference regular-season events while also carrying all the SAC Championships free of charge.

Urban Edge Network is a leading provider of live and on-demand content and is also the streaming provider for all of the NAIA Championships. UEN will also be the home for all the SAC Coaches Media Days, and a new feature called “This Week in the Sooner”.

“The Sooner Athletic Conference is a foundational acquisition for us. This partnership allows Urban Edge Network to reach top-tier Designated Market Areas (DMAs) and taps into the passionate fan bases of these institutions, which are exactly what brands and agencies seek from a brand-safe, live-sports perspective. Our platform capabilities will enable us to offer innovative contextual advertising placements during broadcasts, ensuring substantial value for our partners.”

UEN’s platform will showcase a variety of sports involving member institutions, enhancing the visibility of the SAC and its athletic programs. Hardy L. Pelt, founding member and Chief Revenue Officer of UEN, stated:

All conference games and events will continue to be on the SAC Sports Network and will also be available on UEN on many major streaming devices, including Roku and Fire TV.

“We are thrilled to partner with Urban Edge Network to elevate the visibility and reach of the Sooner Athletic Conference,” SAC Commissioner John Martin stated. “This collaboration represents a powerful step forward in showcasing the incredible talent and stories within our conference, while expanding access to high-quality coverage for our student-athletes, fans, and communities."

The partnership will begin with the SAC Fall Sports Virtual Media Days in mid-August.

