    • November 13, 2021
    Prairie View-Alcorn State Halftime Report

    Prairie View-Alcorn State halftime report in the SWAC clash for Week 11.
    Prairie View opened the game when QB Pass threw a 44-yard strike to WR Spiller. The drive was for six plays, 94 yards, and consumed 2:59 minutes.  Reyes missed the extra point attempt.  Panthers led 6-0 with 11:56 on the clock.

    Alcorn took over the 2nd quarter with three scoring drives.  

    The first when Harper located a wide-open LeCharles Pringle for a 57-yard touchdown reception off busted cover from Prairie View.  Kiani was successful o the PAT for took the lead 7-6.

    Prairie would add a Reyes field goal when a promising possession stalled near the redzone.  9-7 PV over Alcorn with 9:56 before halftime.

    Kiani booted a 24-yard field goal and Alcorn would claim the advantage at 10-9 with 3:43 left in the first half.

    Prairie View went three-and-out.  The Alcorn special teams created a big play when the Braves defender pushed the Panthers' player and the punter deflected his punt off the player.   Alcorn would take over in prime position to score more points.

    Four plays and 18 yards later, RB Anderson plunged in from the 2-yard line for a touchdown.  Alcorn extended its lead 17-9 with 1:06 remaining prior to intermission.

    Prairie View would turnover the football to Alcorn after four errant plays in the Braves' territory.

    In three plays, Harper would scramble to hit Tavarious Griffin in the endzone for a 12-yard touchdown reception.   

    The Braves would take a commanding 24-9 lead into halftime.

    HALFTIME SCORE

    Prairie View - 9, Alcorn State - 27

    STANDOUT PLAYERS

    Prairie View

    • Pass: 7/14, 119 yards, 1 TD, 145 QBR
    • Stewart: 9 rushes, 58 yards
    • Spiller: 1 reception, 44 yards

    Alcorn State

    • Harper: 11/18, 165 yards, 2 TD, 174.8 QBR
    • Anderson: 11 rushes, 54 yards, 1 TD
    • Pringle: 2 receptions, 1 TD
    • Griffin: 1 reception, 1 TD

