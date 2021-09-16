The SWAC and MEAC passing yardage leaders per conference through Week 2.

Shedeur Sanders led the Jackson State Tigers to an impressive victory over Tennessee State in the Southern Heritage Classic. Sanders completed 30-of-40 passes for 362 yards and three touchdowns. Sanders' 30 completions set a new Southern Heritage Classic record as he distributed the ball to a total of nine different JSU receivers.

SWAC

Credit: USA Today Sports/Imagn

Passing Yardage Leaders

583 yards - Shedeur Sanders, Jackson State 542 yards - Jawon Pass, Prairie View A&M 453 yards - Patrick Shannon, Bethune-Cookman 426 yards - Aqeel Glass, Alabama A&M 358 yards - Felix Harper, Alcorn State 327 yards - Ryan Nettles, Alabama State 277 yards - Jalen Brown, Texas Southern University

MEAC

Credit: MEAC

Passing Yardage Leaders