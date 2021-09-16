September 16, 2021
Top QBs in the SWAC and MEAC - Week 2

The SWAC and MEAC passing yardage leaders per conference through Week 2.

Shedeur Sanders led the Jackson State Tigers to an impressive victory over Tennessee State in the Southern Heritage Classic.   Sanders completed 30-of-40 passes for 362 yards and three touchdowns. Sanders' 30 completions set a new Southern Heritage Classic record as he distributed the ball to a total of nine different JSU receivers.

SWAC 

Passing Yardage Leaders 

  1. 583 yards - Shedeur Sanders, Jackson State 
  2. 542 yards - Jawon Pass, Prairie View A&M 
  3. 453 yards - Patrick Shannon, Bethune-Cookman
  4. 426 yards - Aqeel Glass, Alabama A&M
  5. 358 yards - Felix Harper, Alcorn State 
  6. 327 yards - Ryan Nettles, Alabama State
  7. 277 yards - Jalen Brown, Texas Southern University

MEAC

Corey Fields, South Carolina State

Passing Yardage Leaders

  1. 345 yards - Corey Fields Jr., South Carolina State 
  2. 323 yards - Juwan Carter, Norfolk State 
  3. 293 yards - Quinton Williams, Howard University 
  4. 290 yards - Davius Richard, North Carolina Central 
  5. 277 yards - Tylik Bethea, Delaware State 
  6. 188 yards - Neil Boudreau, Morgan State

