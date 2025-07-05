Can Ben Shelton Match Arthur Ashe's Historic Wimbledon Triumph 50 Years Later?
The incomparable Arthur Ashe stands alone. It's time that he doesn't remain in solitude much longer. He's the only Black male tennis player to have won Wimbledon, the U.S. Open, and the Australian Open.
"I was refused permission to enter the Richmond City tournament," Arthur Ashe said about the racism he faced while growing up in Richmond, Virginia. "The only reason I could not play was because I was Black."
Breaking barriers and removing stigmas. Ashe, like Althea Gibson, was our Black tennis champion of the 1950s to 1970s.
July 5, 2025, marks 50 years since he hoisted the Wimbledon Trophy as he defeated fellow USA teammate, Jimmy Connors, in a four-set thriller, 6-1, 6-1, 5-7, 6-4.
The 1975 classic match was his final Grand Slam victory. Once he retired in 1980, Ashe won 87 titles, 44 of which were in the open era, and his highest ranking was No. 2 in the world on May 10, 1976.
We have seen the tremendous success of the Williams sisters, Naomi Osaka, Coco Gauff, Madison Keys, Sloane Stephens, Lori McNeil, Chanda Rubin, and Zina Garrison as women's tennis champions with Black heritages.
With all the athletic ability Black males have on the tennis court, only MaliVai Washington has competed for the Wimbledon men's singles title, losing to Richard Krajicek in 1996.
Frenchman Yannick Noah won at Roland Garros in 1983; unfortunately, no one but Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (2013) has reached the semifinals since then. Tsonga made it to the Australian Open final, and Tiafoe and James Blake made quarterfinal appearances.
Tiafoe, Blake, and MaliVai Washinton all had outstanding showings at the U.S. Open, but none has gotten over the hump to win a Grand Slam tournament.
TODAY'S HOPE
Nowadays, we mention No. 12 Frances Tiafoe, No. 10 Ben Shelton, Gaël Monfils, and Christopher Eubanks as the black male stars who could challenge for Wimbledon and equal the achievements of Arthur Ashe.
Unfortunately, Tiafoe lost to Cameron Norrie in four sets after taking the first set, 6-4. And, banks fell in an epic five-set contest to Jesper De Jong in the first round.
Finally, Monfils went down swinging to Márton Fucsovics in five sets. However, it was Ben Shelton defeating the Hungarian in straight sets to remain the best hope for a Black male winning Wimbledon in 2025.
Shelton will compete against Lorenzo Sonego, who defeated American No. 29 Brandon Nakashima in four sets on Thursday.
Why has winning a coveted Grand Slam championship eluded Black male tennis athletes?
Tiafoe and Shelton played an exciting quarterfinal match in 2023, with Shelton emerging as the victor.
Is it a matter of time? Or, have we taken the time to groom the next champions, especially in America? Could Ben Shelton upset the field next week on Centre Court at Wimbledon?
We shall see.