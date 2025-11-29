Bayou Classic: How To Watch, Odds, And Prediction | 52nd Annual
The 52nd Annual Bayou Classic will feature the Grambling State Tigers (7-4, 4-3 SWAC) versus the Southern University Jaguars (1-10, 0-7 SWAC) at 1:00 PM CT inside Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Saturday's conflict will be the 76th meeting between the programs, with the Jags leading the all-time series 42-34 and the classic series 27-24.
Interim head coach Fred McNair will lead a Southern University team that hopes to avoid setting a record as one of the worst Jaguars football squads in the history of the program if they win only one game this season.
Grambling State head coach Mickey Joseph hopes to win his first Bayou Classic since taking over the Tigers in 2024. In 2025, the 7 and 4 Tigers achieved their first winning season since 2019, finishing with a record of 6-5.
Neither team is vying for the SWAC title, but in this rivalry, records and postseason goals don’t matter. It's about bragging rights and winning the most important game of the year, the Bayou Classic.
HOW TO WATCH THE 52nd BAYOU CLASSIC
TV/Streaming: NBC and Peacock Channel
Time: 1:00 PM CT
TV Announcers: Chris Lewis (Play-by-Play), Anthony Herron (Color Analyst), and Lewis Johnson (Sideline Reporter)
KQXL 106.5 Radio Announcers: Chris Powers (Play-by-Play), Pete Richardson (Color Analyst), and Curry Allen (Sideline Reporter)
Venue: Caesars Superdome
Location: New Orleans, LA
Previous Game: Southern won 24-14 over Grambling State
Head Coaches: Fred McNair (Southern | 1-10), Mickey Joseph (Grambling | 7-4)
Rankings: Grambling State is No. 10 in HBCU BoxToRow Media Poll
ABOUT GRAMBLING STATE
Mickey Joseph has completed one part of his vision by turning around a once struggling Grambling State team into a winning program.
The GSU offense found stability late in the season with freshman quarterback Hayden Benoit stepping in for three injured quarterbacks. He recently earned the SWAC Newcomer of the Week honor after throwing for 220 yards and four touchdowns, leading the team to a 31-23 victory against Bethune-Cookman.
Expect the Tigers to rely on running backs Tre Bradford and Andre Crews to help relieve some pressure off the young signal-caller in their upcoming game against the Jaguars.
Receivers Keith Jones Jr., Tyson George, and Covadis Knighten will provide Benoit with the necessary targets to be effective, especially given that Southern's secondary has been susceptible to explosive plays.
Defensively, Bryce Cage paces the Tigers tacklers with 56 on the season, while Marcellius Johnson has 49 and Jamal Jordan recorded 47.
Watch for Markell Linzer, Blake Davis, Jalen Guillard, and Tyrell Raby to capitalize on any errant passes from the Southern quarterbacks. These players are ball hawks and can change the momentum of a game.
ABOUT SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY
Fred McNair and the Southern Jaguars do not want to earn the dubious distinction of being one of the worst teams in the franchise's history, so expect Coach McNair to open up the playbook.
Southern may use both Ashton Strother and Cam'Ron McCoy in Saturday's contest. Strother and McCoy have each completed 51.28% of their passes, with three touchdowns apiece.
Will Coach McNair make Trey Holly the focal point of the Jaguars' offense in the Bayou Classic? The transfer running back averages 5.6 yards per carry and has scored seven touchdowns on just 137 attempts.
The Jaguars tend to make small mistakes that accumulate and turn into significant problems, as they often find themselves trailing in the fourth quarter of winnable games.
Can the Southern defensive unit withstand Grambling's offensive attack? This season, the defense hasn't been as opportunistic, with Landon Carter recording just two interceptions and Jamarlo Campbell adding one.
Senior Ckelby Givens will make his final stand as a Jaguar. Can he and Zac Yassine deliver a big performance to help Southern win its fourth consecutive Bayou Classic?
We shall see.
ODDS
Grambling is a 13.5 point favorite over Southern.
Spread: Grambling -13.5 (-110) | Southern +13.5 (-110)
Moneyline Grambling (-400) | Southern (+400)
Total: Over 50.5 (-110) | Under 50.5 (+110)
PREDICTION
Grambling State 34, Southern 20
Stay ahead of what’s next in HBCU sports. Get the biggest stories, breaking news, and real analysis delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up for our FREE newsletter today and never miss a moment.