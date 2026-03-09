Three HBCUs Earn Bids to 2026 NCAA Division II Men's Basketball Tournament

Three Historically Black Colleges and Universities have secured berths in the 2026 NCAA Division II Men's Basketball Tournament. Fayetteville State, Virginia Union, and Morehouse all punched their tickets, creating a proud moment for HBCU basketball on the national stage.

The selections were announced Sunday, with the 64-team field spread across eight regional brackets. First- and second-round games will be played at campus sites before the national championship tips off April 4 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Larry Dixon, Morehouse College Head Basketball Coach | Credit: Morehouse Athletics

Morehouse | No. 8 Seed, South Region

With a 66-56 win over Tuskegee in the SIAC Tournament Championship, Morehouse (27-1) not only clinched a spot in the NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Tournament but also secured its first postseason appearance after an eight-year absence.

The Maroon Tigers return as the No. 8 seed and are set to face Nova Southeastern (27-1), the South Region's top seed. Nova Southeastern, which claimed the SSC Tournament title by defeating Palm Beach Atlantic in overtime, extended its home winning streak to 102 games.

The game will be played at Nova Southeastern’s home court, where the Sharks have been especially strong. Nova Southeastern earned the No. 1 seed after an overtime win in its conference championship.

Facing a tough challenge, the Maroon Tigers will need to play strong defense to slow down Ross Reeves, a guard who averages 23.2 points while making 35.1 percent of his three-point attempts.

This season, Nova Southeastern scored 2,834 points, averaging 101.2 points per game, and outscored opponents by an average of 23.6 points.

Morehouse finished the season with 2,291 points, averaging 73.9 points per game.

The Maroon Tigers have a tough test ahead, but Coach Larry Dixon’s team is prepared for the first round at Rick Case Arena in Davie, Florida, as part of the South Regional. The game is scheduled for Saturday, March 14, with the exact time to be announced.

Key Details:

Matchup: No. 1 Nova Southeastern vs. No. 8 Morehouse.

Date: Saturday, March 14, 2026.

Time: TBA

Location: Rick Case Arena in Davie, Florida (South Regional)

Fayetteville State Broncos - CIAA Men's Basketball Tournament Champions | CIAA

Fayetteville State | No. 5 Seed, Atlantic Region

Fayetteville State (23-6) staged a comeback to beat Bluefield State 71-68 in the 2026 CIAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. Finishing the regular season 14–2 in conference play, the Broncos earned the tournament’s automatic bid given to conference champions.

As the No. 5 seed, the Broncos are making their fifth trip to the NCAA Division II tournament and their second in a row.

Fayetteville State will face No. 4 California (PA) (22-8) in the Atlantic Regional’s first round on Saturday, March 14, 2026, at the Highmark Events Center in Erie, Pa., hosted by Gannon University. Game time is to be announced.

Key Details:

Matchup: No. 5 Fayetteville State vs. No. 4 West Liberty

Date: Saturday, March 14, 2026

Time: TBA

Location: Highmark Events Center (Erie, Pa.)(Atlantic Regional)

VA Union Basketball Team | VA Union

Virginia Union | No. 7 Seed, Atlantic Region

Virginia Union (24-5) earned an at-large spot in the tournament after reaching the top of the DII HBCU polls and the top five of the NCAA Division II rankings before the conference tournament concluded.

Despite playing well all season, No. 7 Virginia Union suffered a 64-63 upset by Johnson C. Smith in the CIAA tournament.

The selection committee matched the Panthers with No. 2 West Liberty (27-4) in the Atlantic Regional, set for Saturday, March 14, 2026, in Erie, Pa. Time is to be announced.

Key Details: