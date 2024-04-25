Tomekia Reed Leaves Jackson State To Become The New Head Women's Basketball Coach At UNC Charlotte
Former Jackson State head coach Tomekia Reed has been chosen as the new UNC Charlotte 49ers women's basketball coach. The Director of Athletics, Mike Hill, announced the hiring of Reed on Thursday, April 25, citing her impressive coaching record and commitment to player development.
Tomekia Reed, a three-time HBCU National Coach of the Year, four-time SWAC Coach of the Year, and five-time SWAC regular-season champion, has accepted the Charlotte 49ers women's basketball coach position. Her impressive track record includes three SWAC Tournament championships and three trips to the NCAA tournament.
"The Gold Standard: What a powerful slogan for a university on the rise," Reed said. "I could not be more thrilled to become a Niner. I am inspired and excited to continue the standard of excellence that is this women's basketball program. Mike, Ragean Hill, Chancellor Gaber, and the entire athletic department family made me feel welcome. Their enthusiasm and competitiveness are contagious. This leadership's strategic comprehensive plan aligns with my standards and plans for sustained success at the highest level. I am more motivated than ever to capitalize on the opportunity at hand in leading a winning team for both our student-athletes and the great city of Charlotte. It is a great day to be a Niner!"
Her contract at Jackson State expired on March 31, 2024. She interviewed with Tulane and Tennessee for their vacancies. Jackson State did not extend her contract after she had successfully guided the Lady Tigers for six seasons. As a dynamic leader and cultivator of talent, Reed's accomplishments were not rewarded with a new deal from JSU - and frustrations mounted for Reed. Now, she has the chance to build a program with excellent resources and support from the school's administration.
Jackson State's vice president and director of athletics, Ashley Robinson congratulated Reed: "I want to thank Tomekia for what she has done for Jackson State women's basketball. The work she did during her time here at Jackson State is unmatched and we wish her nothing but the best at Charlotte."
"Tomekia Reed is a proven winner whose passion for developing young people through the game of basketball is inspiring," Hill said. "Her enthusiasm is contagious and will translate into even more success for her on the recruiting trail and in the community. She shares our vision for greatness, and we are ecstatic to have her lead our program!"
Reed will assume the program's reins after Cara Consuegra leaves after thirteen seasons to accept the Marquette University head coach position.
Reed took the program to new heights by winning five consecutive Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) regular season titles and three SWAC tournament titles, including back-to-back championships in 2021 and 2022.
UNC Charlotte Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber said: "Tomekia Reed is one of the most talented young coaches in college basketball today. Throughout her career, she has demonstrated a strong commitment to excellence, both on and off the court. We are delighted to welcome Tomekia to Niner Nation."
Reed has a 125-54 record as a head coach, including a 95-10 SWAC conference record. The 49ers compete in the American Athletic Conference.