HBCU Legends

Tomekia Reed Leaves Jackson State To Become The New Head Women's Basketball Coach At UNC Charlotte

The reigning HBCU Basketball Coach of the Year finds a new home in North Carolina with the 49ers.

Kyle T. Mosley

Tomekia Reed Lands In Charlotte
Tomekia Reed Lands In Charlotte / UNC Charlotte

Former Jackson State head coach Tomekia Reed has been chosen as the new UNC Charlotte 49ers women's basketball coach. The Director of Athletics, Mike Hill, announced the hiring of Reed on Thursday, April 25, citing her impressive coaching record and commitment to player development. 

Tomekia Reed, a three-time HBCU National Coach of the Year, four-time SWAC Coach of the Year, and five-time SWAC regular-season champion, has accepted the Charlotte 49ers women's basketball coach position. Her impressive track record includes three SWAC Tournament championships and three trips to the NCAA tournament.

"The Gold Standard: What a powerful slogan for a university on the rise," Reed said. "I could not be more thrilled to become a Niner. I am inspired and excited to continue the standard of excellence that is this women's basketball program. Mike, Ragean Hill, Chancellor Gaber, and the entire athletic department family made me feel welcome. Their enthusiasm and competitiveness are contagious. This leadership's strategic comprehensive plan aligns with my standards and plans for sustained success at the highest level. I am more motivated than ever to capitalize on the opportunity at hand in leading a winning team for both our student-athletes and the great city of Charlotte. It is a great day to be a Niner!"

Tomekia Reed
Mar 23, 2024; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; Jackson State Lady Tigers head coach Tomekia Reed watches / David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Her contract at Jackson State expired on March 31, 2024. She interviewed with Tulane and Tennessee for their vacancies. Jackson State did not extend her contract after she had successfully guided the Lady Tigers for six seasons.   As a dynamic leader and cultivator of talent, Reed's accomplishments were not rewarded with a new deal from JSU - and frustrations mounted for Reed. Now, she has the chance to build a program with excellent resources and support from the school's administration.

Jackson State's vice president and director of athletics, Ashley Robinson congratulated Reed: "I want to thank Tomekia for what she has done for Jackson State women's basketball. The work she did during her time here at Jackson State is unmatched and we wish her nothing but the best at Charlotte."

"Tomekia Reed is a proven winner whose passion for developing young people through the game of basketball is inspiring," Hill said. "Her enthusiasm is contagious and will translate into even more success for her on the recruiting trail and in the community. She shares our vision for greatness, and we are ecstatic to have her lead our program!"   

Reed will assume the program's reins after Cara Consuegra leaves after thirteen seasons to accept the Marquette University head coach position.

Reed took the program to new heights by winning five consecutive Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) regular season titles and three SWAC tournament titles, including back-to-back championships in 2021 and 2022.  

UNC Charlotte Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber said: "Tomekia Reed is one of the most talented young coaches in college basketball today. Throughout her career, she has demonstrated a strong commitment to excellence, both on and off the court. We are delighted to welcome Tomekia to Niner Nation."

Reed has a 125-54 record as a head coach, including a 95-10 SWAC conference record. The 49ers compete in the American Athletic Conference.

Published |Modified
Kyle T. Mosley

KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me: