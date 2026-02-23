Alyvia Brown Sets SWAC 3,000 Record As Texas Southern Women Finishes Indoor Season

The TSU women's track & field team placed sixth overall at the SWAC Indoor Track & Field Championship at the Birmingham Crossplex on Sunday.



Alyvia Brown set a SWAC and personal-best record of 9:58.27 to win the 3,000 and finished second in the 5,000 after a run of 17:50.54. Later that night, Brown, McKenna Duty, Avia Trammell, and Jonae Richardson finished fourth overall in the distance medley relay with a season-best time of 12:32.15.

On Sunday, Brown placed fourth in the mile with a time of 5:02.44.



Ryan Richards placed fourth in the pole vault as she jumped 10-0.5 while Jordan Flowers recorded a mark of 8-0.75 to place sixth.

Alexis Wilson jumped a season-best 40-09 feet to place second, while the mile relay of Kennedy Mosley, Desirae Roberts, Bayli George and Cesley Williams ran a season-best 3:44.73 to place fourth overall.



A'Keela McMaster scored a personal-best 3,376 points in the pentathlon to place fourth overall.

The Texas Southern track and field team returns to action in March for the start of outdoor season.





