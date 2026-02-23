Alyvia Brown Sets SWAC 3,000 Record As Texas Southern Women Finishes Indoor Season
In this story:
The TSU women's track & field team placed sixth overall at the SWAC Indoor Track & Field Championship at the Birmingham Crossplex on Sunday.
Alyvia Brown set a SWAC and personal-best record of 9:58.27 to win the 3,000 and finished second in the 5,000 after a run of 17:50.54. Later that night, Brown, McKenna Duty, Avia Trammell, and Jonae Richardson finished fourth overall in the distance medley relay with a season-best time of 12:32.15.
On Sunday, Brown placed fourth in the mile with a time of 5:02.44.
Ryan Richards placed fourth in the pole vault as she jumped 10-0.5 while Jordan Flowers recorded a mark of 8-0.75 to place sixth.
Alexis Wilson jumped a season-best 40-09 feet to place second, while the mile relay of Kennedy Mosley, Desirae Roberts, Bayli George and Cesley Williams ran a season-best 3:44.73 to place fourth overall.
A'Keela McMaster scored a personal-best 3,376 points in the pentathlon to place fourth overall.
The Texas Southern track and field team returns to action in March for the start of outdoor season.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations