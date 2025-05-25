HBCU Legends

HBCU Sports: Sprinters Place At NCAA Division II & NAIA Track & Field Championships

Several sprinters place at the NCAA DII and NAIA championship events this Memorial Day Weekend.

Kyle T. Mosley

Kevell Byrd - Senior sprinter on the Dillard Bleu Devils Women's Track & Field Team
The top HBCU track and field performances at the NCAA DII and NAIA Outdoor Championships from this Memorial Day weekend are as follows:

NCAA DIVISION II OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Division II Men's and Women's Outdoor Track & Field Championships from May 22 - 24, hosted at CSU-Pueblo ThunderBowl in Pueblo, Colorado.

Tyson Williams - Johnson C. Smith Sprinter - 200M
  • Johnson C. Smith sprinter Tyson Williams placed third in the men's 200 meter dash with a time of 20.63 seconds.
  • Claflin University triple jumper Knuckles Places 18th in Women's Triple Jump at 2025 NCAA Division II Women's National Championship.
  • Claflin University hurdler Jaevon Riley finished second in the men's 400-meter hurdles.
  • Claflin University runner Zion Murry placed fourth in the men's 800m run.
  • Bowie State discus thrower Yassine Kamara finished third in the women's discus throw with a distance of 52.53 meters.
  • Virginia State high jumper Joseph Briscoe placed fourth in the men's high jump at 2.12 meters.
Claflin Hurdler - Jaevon Riley
Claflin - Jr. Middle Runner Zion Murry
Joseph Briscoe - VSU High Jumper
2025 NAIA MEN'S AND WOMEN'S OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD CHAMPIONSHIP

NAIA Outdoor Track & Field Championships from May 22-24, 2024 was held at Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion, Indiana.

Kevell Byrd - Senior sprinter on the Dillard Bleu Devils Women's Track & Field Team
  • Dillard University sprinter Kevell Byrd finished in second place in the women's 200 meters dash at 23.51 seconds.
  • Dillard University sprinter Kevell Byrd finished in third place in the women's 100 meters dash at 11.59 seconds.
  • Dillard men's 4x400 meters runners finished in third place at 3:11:86.
  • Voorhees University triple jumpers Jayden Burris and Jaylen Burris finished in fourth and fifth place respectively in the men's triple jump finals.
  • Dillard finished in 17th place (women's) and 45th place (men's).
  • Voorhees finished in 32nd place (men's)
  • XULA finished in 69th place (men's)

