HBCU Sports: Sprinters Place At NCAA Division II & NAIA Track & Field Championships
Several sprinters place at the NCAA DII and NAIA championship events this Memorial Day Weekend.
The top HBCU track and field performances at the NCAA DII and NAIA Outdoor Championships from this Memorial Day weekend are as follows:
NCAA DIVISION II OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS
Division II Men's and Women's Outdoor Track & Field Championships from May 22 - 24, hosted at CSU-Pueblo ThunderBowl in Pueblo, Colorado.
- Johnson C. Smith sprinter Tyson Williams placed third in the men's 200 meter dash with a time of 20.63 seconds.
- Claflin University triple jumper Knuckles Places 18th in Women's Triple Jump at 2025 NCAA Division II Women's National Championship.
- Claflin University hurdler Jaevon Riley finished second in the men's 400-meter hurdles.
- Claflin University runner Zion Murry placed fourth in the men's 800m run.
- Bowie State discus thrower Yassine Kamara finished third in the women's discus throw with a distance of 52.53 meters.
- Virginia State high jumper Joseph Briscoe placed fourth in the men's high jump at 2.12 meters.
2025 NAIA MEN'S AND WOMEN'S OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD CHAMPIONSHIP
NAIA Outdoor Track & Field Championships from May 22-24, 2024 was held at Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion, Indiana.
- Dillard University sprinter Kevell Byrd finished in second place in the women's 200 meters dash at 23.51 seconds.
- Dillard University sprinter Kevell Byrd finished in third place in the women's 100 meters dash at 11.59 seconds.
- Dillard men's 4x400 meters runners finished in third place at 3:11:86.
- Voorhees University triple jumpers Jayden Burris and Jaylen Burris finished in fourth and fifth place respectively in the men's triple jump finals.
- Dillard finished in 17th place (women's) and 45th place (men's).
- Voorhees finished in 32nd place (men's)
- XULA finished in 69th place (men's)
