HBCU Track Stars Advance to NCAA DI Championship Finals

EUGENE, Ore. — HBCU track and field athletes continue to shine on the national stage as several competitors advanced to championship finals at the 2026 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field.

From record-breaking performances to inspiring comebacks, HBCU student-athletes will be well represented in Friday's and Saturday's championship rounds.

HBCU track and field stars from NC A&T, Southern, and Howard advanced to NCAA Outdoor Championships finals. | NC A&T, SU Athletics

Friday's Finals

North Carolina A&T hurdler Jason Holmes delivered one of the top performances of the week, setting both a Colonial Athletic Association and school record in the men's 110-meter hurdles. Holmes crossed the finish line in 13.17 seconds to secure a place in Friday's national championship final.

Isaiah Taylor advances to Friday's national championship finals with time of 49.00 in the men's 400mh 💪🏾#AggiePride 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/OG5rwQUSOS — N.C. A&T Athletics (@NCATAGGIES) June 11, 2026

Twin-powers were activated when Isaiah Taylor advanced to Friday's national championship finals with time of 49.00 seconds in the men's 400-meter hurdles. His brother Xzaviah Taylor joined him in the event with a time of 49.28 seconds.

With a time of 49.28 in the 400mh, Xzaviah Taylor will advance to Friday's finals for a national championship🔥#AggiePride 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/4niZxsydkH — N.C. A&T Athletics (@NCATAGGIES) June 11, 2026

The Aggies continued their strong showing in Eugene by advancing both men’s relay teams.

Men's 4x100 relay, with a CAA record of 38.53, advances to Friday's finals for a national championship!#AggiePride 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/74piUQQYJe — N.C. A&T Athletics (@NCATAGGIES) June 11, 2026

North Carolina A&T's men's 4x400-meter relay team posted a season-best 3:02.19 to earn a spot in Friday's championship race. The Aggies also qualified their men's 4x100-meter relay squad after clocking a CAA-record 38.53 seconds.

Saturday's Finals

Southern University hurdler and SWAC-record holder, Tashina Beyioku Alase, earned a place in the women's 100-meter hurdles final after winning her semifinal heat in 12.90 seconds.

#inthemixedzone, Tashina Beyioku Alase, of Southern University is a 100m hurdle star, interviewed by Deji Ogeyingbo at the Day 2 of the NCAA regional , May 29, 2026.



🎥 @deji_oges



Watch for our story later tonight! #tashinaalase, #southernuniversity , #ncaaregionals, pic.twitter.com/aRONaJ2Yn2 — RunBlogRun (@RunBlogRun) May 30, 2026

Alase's performance carries added significance because she returned to competition after last season’s head-on collision. The accident injured her toe and sidelined her from outdoor competition.

The Jaguars standout showed resilience and determination on Thursday, trailing slightly after the last hurdle before winning the heat and placing herself in one of track and field's biggest events.

Entering Saturday’s final, Alase ranks among the contenders. Oregon’s Aaliyah McCormick leads the field with a season-best 12.56 seconds, while Alase is tied for fifth with Texas A&M’s Jalya Covington.

The women's 100-meter hurdles final is scheduled for 5:42 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Howard University will also have representation in the championship rounds, with two student-athletes advancing.

🏃🏿‍♀️ | Sophomore Cenaiya Billups' national debut earns her a spot in Saturday's championship race!#HUBison #BeTheStandard pic.twitter.com/dyVKUlx46f — Howard Athletics (@HUBisonSports) June 12, 2026

Sophomore hurdler Cenaiya Billups advanced to the women's 400-meter hurdles final after posting a qualifying time of 55.44 seconds. Billups will compete for a national title Saturday at 9:27 p.m. ET.

Fellow Bison hurdler Aniya Woodruff narrowly missed advancing after finishing her semifinal race in 56.30 seconds.

🏃🏿‍♀️ | Junior Yahnari Lyons win her heat in her national earning a spot in Saturday's championship race!#HUBison #BeTheStandard pic.twitter.com/UpoGijSu11 — Howard Athletics (@HUBisonSports) June 12, 2026

Howard junior sprinter Yahnari Lyons secured her place in the women's 200-meter final by winning her semifinal heat in 22.36 seconds. Lyons automatically qualified for Saturday night's championship race, scheduled for 9:37 p.m. ET.

The Bison's women's 4x100-meter relay team — Lyons, graduate student Marcia Sey, junior Mackenzie Robinson, and freshman Nilijah Darden — narrowly missed advancing to the final. Howard finished in 43.66 seconds, falling just short of a qualifying position.

HBCU Excellence on Display

With national titles on the line, HBCU athletes have again shown they can compete with the nation’s elite programs. As the weekend unfolds in Eugene, Holmes, Alase, Billups, Lyons, the Taylors and North Carolina A&T’s relay squads will carry the banner for HBCU athletics on track and field’s biggest stage.