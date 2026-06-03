MEAC Track & Field: Howard Advances 7 Stars to NCAA Championships in Eugene

The MEAC student-athletes delivered outstanding performances in the biggest track and field postseason. Seven of its eight member institutions placed 27 student-athletes in the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field East Regional Meet in Lexington, Kentucky, from May 27-30, putting the league in the national conversation.

It was the 2026 MEAC Outdoor Track & Field Champions who stole the show for the conference in Lexington. Seven Howard University women turned their brilliant regional performances into a trip to the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. They will run for national titles June 10-13.

Howard proudly led the conference to Lexington and then carried the banner forward with distinction. The Bison’s 15 regional qualifiers, making up over half of the MEAC’s entire field, powered every one of the conference’s national qualifiers, reinforcing their reputation as champions and trailblazers.

Howard wins 2026 MEAC Outdoor Championship | Howard

MEAC National Qualifiers

Seven Howard University student-athletes advanced to the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon, representing the institution and the MEAC.

Cenaiya Billups, Howard University -- 400-meter hurdles

Nilijah Darden, Howard University -- 4x100-meter relay

Yahnari Lyons, Howard University -- 200 meters and 4x100-meter relay

Mackenzie Robinson, Howard University -- 4x100-meter relay

Marcia Sey, Howard University -- 4x100-meter relay

Aniya Woodruff, Howard University -- 400-meter hurdles

Ai’yana Gray-Williams, Howard University -- 4x100-meter relay

Five of the seven student-athletes qualified through Howard’s 4x100-meter relay: Darden, Lyons, Robinson, Sey, and Gray-Williams.

Billups and Woodruff reached the nationals in Eugene in the 400-meter hurdles, and Lyons will also participate in the 200 meters.

MEAC Qualifiers | MEAC

All 27 MEAC Regional Qualifiers

The conference sent 27 student-athletes to the NCAA East Regional Meet in Lexington, Kentucky.

Coppin State University

Solomon Hammond -- 100 meters

Delaware State University

Chidubem Okwudibonye -- 400-meter hurdles

Marian Drazan -- 3,000-meter steeplechase

Howard University

Kelis Armstrong -- long jump and triple jump

Cenaiya Billups -- 400 meters and 400-meter hurdles

Nilijah Darden -- 100 meters, 200 meters, and 4x100-meter relay

Drew Dillard -- 110-meter hurdles and high jump

Ai’yana Gray-Williams -- 4x100-meter relay

Lindsay Johnson -- 100-meter hurdles, and 400-meter hurdles

Yahnari Lyons -- 100 meters, 200 meters, and 4x100-meter relay

Tiffany Mugubi -- 800 meters

Mackenzie Robinson -- 100 meters, 200 meters, and 4x100-meter relay

Marcia Sey -- 100-meter hurdles and 4x100-meter relay

Lauren Thompson -- 100-meter hurdles

Zoe Turner -- 400 meters

Carrie Vannoy -- 100-meter hurdles and 400-meter hurdles

Aniya Woodruff -- 100-meter hurdles and 400-meter hurdles

Sean Wray -- long jump and triple jump

Morgan State University

Laniyah Henderson -- triple jump

Keira Stewart -- long jump and triple jump

Norfolk State University

Christopher Basking -- 100 meters and 200 meters

Brooklyn Robinson -- 100 meters and 100-meter hurdles

Kristopher Stephens -- high jump, long jump, and triple jump

Kendrick Winfield -- 200 meters and 400 meters

North Carolina Central University

Tia Lucas -- high jump

South Carolina State University

Christian Washington -- long jump

Sanaii Gaines -- long jump

On to Hayward Field

The MEAC’s appearance in Lexington demonstrated the conference’s standing among Division I’s deepest fields. Howard’s seven women now carry that standing to the sport’s premier meet, where they aim to bring national hardware back to the conference via Eugene.

FAQs on MEAC Qualifiers

How many MEAC athletes qualified for the NCAA East Regional?

Twenty-seven student-athletes from seven of the conference’s eight member institutions qualified for the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field East Regional Meet in Lexington, Kentucky.

Which MEAC athletes advanced to the NCAA Championships?

Seven Howard University women advanced: Cenaiya Billups, Nilijah Darden, Yahnari Lyons, Mackenzie Robinson, Marcia Sey, Aniya Woodruff, and Ai’yana Gray-Williams.

Where and when are the NCAA Championships?

At Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, June 10-13, 2026.

Which MEAC school sent the most qualifiers?

Howard University has 15 of the 27 regional qualifiers and all seven national qualifiers.