MEAC Track & Field: Howard Advances 7 Stars to NCAA Championships in Eugene
The MEAC student-athletes delivered outstanding performances in the biggest track and field postseason. Seven of its eight member institutions placed 27 student-athletes in the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field East Regional Meet in Lexington, Kentucky, from May 27-30, putting the league in the national conversation.
It was the 2026 MEAC Outdoor Track & Field Champions who stole the show for the conference in Lexington. Seven Howard University women turned their brilliant regional performances into a trip to the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. They will run for national titles June 10-13.
Howard proudly led the conference to Lexington and then carried the banner forward with distinction. The Bison’s 15 regional qualifiers, making up over half of the MEAC’s entire field, powered every one of the conference’s national qualifiers, reinforcing their reputation as champions and trailblazers.
MEAC National Qualifiers
Seven Howard University student-athletes advanced to the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon, representing the institution and the MEAC.
- Cenaiya Billups, Howard University -- 400-meter hurdles
- Nilijah Darden, Howard University -- 4x100-meter relay
- Yahnari Lyons, Howard University -- 200 meters and 4x100-meter relay
- Mackenzie Robinson, Howard University -- 4x100-meter relay
- Marcia Sey, Howard University -- 4x100-meter relay
- Aniya Woodruff, Howard University -- 400-meter hurdles
- Ai’yana Gray-Williams, Howard University -- 4x100-meter relay
Five of the seven student-athletes qualified through Howard’s 4x100-meter relay: Darden, Lyons, Robinson, Sey, and Gray-Williams.
Billups and Woodruff reached the nationals in Eugene in the 400-meter hurdles, and Lyons will also participate in the 200 meters.
All 27 MEAC Regional Qualifiers
The conference sent 27 student-athletes to the NCAA East Regional Meet in Lexington, Kentucky.
Coppin State University
- Solomon Hammond -- 100 meters
Delaware State University
- Chidubem Okwudibonye -- 400-meter hurdles
- Marian Drazan -- 3,000-meter steeplechase
Howard University
- Kelis Armstrong -- long jump and triple jump
- Cenaiya Billups -- 400 meters and 400-meter hurdles
- Nilijah Darden -- 100 meters, 200 meters, and 4x100-meter relay
- Drew Dillard -- 110-meter hurdles and high jump
- Ai’yana Gray-Williams -- 4x100-meter relay
- Lindsay Johnson -- 100-meter hurdles, and 400-meter hurdles
- Yahnari Lyons -- 100 meters, 200 meters, and 4x100-meter relay
- Tiffany Mugubi -- 800 meters
- Mackenzie Robinson -- 100 meters, 200 meters, and 4x100-meter relay
- Marcia Sey -- 100-meter hurdles and 4x100-meter relay
- Lauren Thompson -- 100-meter hurdles
- Zoe Turner -- 400 meters
- Carrie Vannoy -- 100-meter hurdles and 400-meter hurdles
- Aniya Woodruff -- 100-meter hurdles and 400-meter hurdles
- Sean Wray -- long jump and triple jump
Morgan State University
- Laniyah Henderson -- triple jump
- Keira Stewart -- long jump and triple jump
Norfolk State University
- Christopher Basking -- 100 meters and 200 meters
- Brooklyn Robinson -- 100 meters and 100-meter hurdles
- Kristopher Stephens -- high jump, long jump, and triple jump
- Kendrick Winfield -- 200 meters and 400 meters
North Carolina Central University
- Tia Lucas -- high jump
South Carolina State University
- Christian Washington -- long jump
- Sanaii Gaines -- long jump
On to Hayward Field
The MEAC’s appearance in Lexington demonstrated the conference’s standing among Division I’s deepest fields. Howard’s seven women now carry that standing to the sport’s premier meet, where they aim to bring national hardware back to the conference via Eugene.
FAQs on MEAC Qualifiers
How many MEAC athletes qualified for the NCAA East Regional?
Twenty-seven student-athletes from seven of the conference’s eight member institutions qualified for the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field East Regional Meet in Lexington, Kentucky.
Which MEAC athletes advanced to the NCAA Championships?
Seven Howard University women advanced: Cenaiya Billups, Nilijah Darden, Yahnari Lyons, Mackenzie Robinson, Marcia Sey, Aniya Woodruff, and Ai’yana Gray-Williams.
Where and when are the NCAA Championships?
At Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, June 10-13, 2026.
Which MEAC school sent the most qualifiers?
Howard University has 15 of the 27 regional qualifiers and all seven national qualifiers.
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