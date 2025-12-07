Tremaine Jackson & AD Anton Goff: Architects Behind Winning The SWAC Championship

HOUSTON - Early on, many people doubted one of Anton Goff’s most agonizing decisions. Also, they ridiculed Tremaine Jackson’s “ATLANTA ON MY MIND” practice-session song. They mocked his social media posts about bringing in 70 new players, insisting it would never work. All of the naysayers were wrong.

“This dude gave me an opportunity to be a Division 1 coach, Division 2 guy with a Division 2 staff,” Jackson said. “Just a guy from Houston, Texas, man, this dude saw something in me. Our president saw something in me. I’m just extremely excited for our people. Not necessarily myself, our players, just excited for our people.”

After Prairie View A&M’s 9-6 loss to Alabama State on Nov. 23, athletic director Anton Goff felt it was necessary to make a change at the head coach position.

Many—including alumni, media members, and even some inside the program—questioned the logic behind not retaining longtime Panthers coach Bubba McDowell. But as Goff told HBCU Legends, “I have a job to do, too.”

WHAT GOFF SAW IN JACKSON

Jackson dropped to his knees in praise after winning the SWAC Championship and credited Anton Goff for hiring him. Later, Goff reflected on bringing the coach to Prairie View A&M.

“I saw a great coach, a great leader and a great man,” Goff said of Jackson during his postgame interview. “I knew he was going to take us here. A year ago when we talked, I said, ‘If you come to Prairie View a year ago, a year from now, we’ll be in this game.’ And we came here, we won. Now we got one more game to win.”

McDowell’s contract was not renewed, leading Goff to assemble a search committee and hire an executive search firm to identify candidates capable of elevating Prairie View A&M football. One standout recommendation: Valdosta State’s Tremaine Jackson.

JACKSON'S RETURN TO TEXAS

Jackson had the Blazers in contention for another NCAA Division II national title. But after Valdosta State lost 49-14 to Ferris State in the championship game, Jackson made a stunning announcement to his team and staff—he was leaving the program.

The reason was clear. He was headed back to Texas.

Tremaine Jackson accepted the job as head coach of the Prairie View A&M Panthers. At his introductory press conference in January, he promised to build a winning program and compete for both the SWAC Championship and the Celebration Bowl.

A quarterback expresses immense gratitude for the opportunity given by AD Goff and Coach Jack. Despite past struggles with depression, they feel blessed and ready for game 2. #football #quarterback pic.twitter.com/kh8jcDxrVq — Kyle T. Mosley (@ktmoze) September 2, 2025

PRAISE FOR HIS QUARTERBACK

But promises alone weren’t enough. Jackson had to build an entire staff and roster. The overhaul didn’t happen overnight, but the Panthers’ first game and game-winning drive against Texas Southern made it clear: something special was brewing in Prairie View—especially with quarterback Cameron Peters.

Jackson praised his QB after Saturday’s SWAC Championship win.

“He’s a dog. Made a mistake down there on the goal line. He’s a dog. That’s the deal with dogs. Do they come back and they fight harder?” Jackson said. “Nobody thought we’d be able to do this in such a short time. We got injuries all over the place, short rosters. Man, that dude just stands up and fights every single day. I think it’s a really good deal that he’s on our team. I’m glad that I was his coach. Glad we got one more week together.”

One more week—and one more win away from completing a journey few believed possible on The Hill in Prairie View, Texas.

Saturday’s victory over the defending SWAC and HBCU national champion Jackson State Tigers was crucial. But it was not the final step.

Next Saturday at 12 p.m. CT, Tremaine Jackson, Anton Goff, and the Prairie View A&M Panthers will face head coach Chennis Berry and the South Carolina State Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the 2025 Cricket Celebration Bowl.

For now, the Prairie View Panthers have 24 hours to enjoy their SWAC Championship. Next stop, Atlanta and a date with history!

PVAMU NEWS

HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST