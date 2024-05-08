BREAKING: Urban Edge Network Set To Stream The 2024 NAIA Men's Lacrosse Invitational Games
Urban Edge Network will stream the 2024 NAIA Men's Lacrosse National Invitational in Savannah, Georgia, from May 8th to 11th. The Savannah Sports Council will host the event at Memorial Stadium. The lacrosse face-offs will mark a crucial step in the journey towards the championship.
"This presents a unique opportunity for us to introduce this exciting sport to our viewers and explore new branding opportunities during live sports coverage. We are continuing to grow our live content library with the talent and passion of lacrosse players to our audience, and we can't wait for this partnership to flourish." - Hardy L. Pelt, Founding Member/Chief Revenue Officer of Urban Edge Network
The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has officially announced the qualifiers and pairings for the highly anticipated 2024 NAIA Men's Lacrosse National Invitational. The eight-team field includes:
- No. 1 - Reinhardt (Georgia); Appalachian Athletic Conference Tournament Champion, At-Large, 14-0, 2023, 8 appearances, 5 titles
- No. 2 - Keiser (Florida); At-Large, 14-2,,2023, 7 appearances, 1 title
- No. 3 - Webber International (Florida); At-Large, 14-3, 2023, 2 appearances
- No. 4 - Cumberlands (Kentucky); At-Large, 13-4, 2023, 5 appearances
- No. 5 - William Penn (Iowa); Heart of America Athletic Conference Tournament Champion, 16-2, 1 appearances
- No. 6 - Indiana Tech; 9-6, 2023, 7 appearances
- No. 7 - Concordia (Michigan); At-Large, 12-4, 2023, 2 appearances
- No. 8 - Ottawa (Kansas); Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament Champion, 7-6
MEN'S BRACKET
Teams that won their respective conference tournament titles received automatic berths, showcasing their dominance in their conferences. The final regular-season Men's Lacrosse Coaches' Top 10 Rating, announced Sunday, determined the remaining at-large bids, reflecting the overall performance and strength of the teams throughout the season. For a complete look at the bracket, click HERE.
Top 10 rating can be viewed .