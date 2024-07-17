Urban Edge Network's HBCU Plus Unveils HBCUAC Women's Volleyball Broadcast Schedule, Showcasing Over 80 Games
HOUSTON — Urban Edge Network and its HBCU Plus digital streaming platform is thrilled to unveil an unprecedented women's volleyball broadcast schedule showcasing over eighty games from the HBCU Athletic Conference, setting a new HBCU record.
This landmark decision underscores HBCU Plus's commitment to promoting and celebrating the athletic talents and achievements of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).
"We are incredibly proud to offer a platform that showcases the exceptional talent of women athletes of the HBCU Athletic Conference," Hardy Pelt, CRO of UEN, said. "By broadcasting these games, we hope to inspire young female athletes as brands are taking notice."
Expanding Coverage of Women's Sports
In a significant move to enhance visibility and support for women's sports, HBCU Plus will provide comprehensive coverage of women's volleyball games throughout the season. This initiative aims to highlight the skill, dedication, and competitive spirit of female athletes across HBCU campuses.
Season Highlights
The broadcast schedule will feature critical matchups, including intense rivalries and championship games, ensuring fans do not miss any of the action. Viewers can look forward to high-quality production and in-depth commentary, bringing the excitement of HBCUAC women's volleyball directly to their screens.
Engaging the Community
HBCU Plus is dedicated to engaging with the community and fostering a deeper connection between fans and athletes. Special segments, athlete interviews, and behind-the-scenes content will be part of the programming, offering viewers a closer look at the stories and personalities that make HBCU sports unique.
About HBCU Plus
HBCU Plus is a leading network dedicated to showcasing Historically Black Colleges and Universities' rich culture, history, and athletic prowess. HBCU Plus surpasses 19 Million monthly unique viewers and is streaming on leading platforms, including LG, Samsung, Roku, iOS, Android, Apple TV, Apple Plus, Amazon Fire TV, and Amazon Fire Stick.
