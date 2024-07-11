HBCU Legends

BREAKING: Seven HBCU Football Games To Watch On The New HBCU GO Broadcast Schedule

The network will broadcast SWAC, MEAC, SIAC, and CIAA football games for the 2024 season.

Kyle T. Mosley

HBCU GO 2024 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
HBCU GO 2024 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE / CREDIT: KYLE A. MOSLEY, HBCU LEGENDS
In this story:

The 2024 HBCU college football season will begin on the HBCU GO broadcast schedule on Aug. 31 and run through Nov. 23.

The network is all set to air a diverse range of twenty-six games, including 14 from the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), 8 from the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA), and 9 from the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC).

“HBCU GO is poised to deliver the most comprehensive HBCU football game coverage ever to our audience,” Curtis Symonds, President of HBCU GO, said. “We have 26 exciting match-ups on our slate this season, including the Southern Heritage Classic, six homecoming games, and the CIAA Football Championship.”

The match-ups will also feature the Southern Heritage Classic, six homecoming games, and the CIAA Football Championship.

"As we enter HBCU GO's third football season, we are proud to showcase the very best HBCU match-ups," Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of HBCU GO parent company, Allen Media Group, said. "Now is the time for HBCUs, and HBCU GO is the true destination for coverage of Black college sports and culture."

Grambling State
Grambling State /

SEVEN KEY GAMES TO WATCH ON HBCU GO

  1. Aug 31 - Clark Atlanta vs. Fort Valley State:  A revamped Panthers team will face one of the top programs in the SIAC for an early conference clash.  
  2. Sept. 7 - Tuskegee vs. Grambling State: Two storied programs will meet for the first time since 1949. Grambling trounced 'Skegee 55-0 on Oct. 31, 1949.
  3. Sept. 14 - Tennessee State vs. UAPB:   Eddie George's Tigers will travel to Arkansas-Pine Bluff for an OVC vs. SWAC showdown at the Southern Heritage Classic.
  4. Sept. 28 - Alabama State vs. Bethune-Cookman: A must-see SWAC East battle in Daytona Beach. The winner will have an advantage in the wide-open division.
  5. Oct. 5 - Bowie State vs. Fayetteville State:  Both programs hope to return to conference prominence. It should be a good one in Fayetteville.
  6. Oct. 26 - Jackson State vs. Bethune-Cookman: Another interesting SWAC East contest that could have postseason ramifications.
  7. Nov. 9 - VA Union vs. Virginia State: The top two CIAA teams from 2023 will clash in Petersburgh, VA.  

2024 HBCU GO FOOTBALL GAMES SCHEDULE

DATES

GAMES

PLATFORM

GAME TIME

AUGUST 31

Virginia Union vs. Kentucky State @ Frankfort, KY
CIAA-SIAC

HBCU GO/SYNDICATION

3 PM

AUGUST 31

Clark Atlanta vs. Fort Valley State @ Fort Valley, GA
SIAC

THE GRIO TV, GRIO GOLD

1 PM

SEPT. 7

Tuskegee vs. Grambling State 
@ Grambling, LA
SIAC-SWAC

HBCU GO/SYNDICATION

7 PM

SEPT. 7

Savannah State vs. Southern @ Baton Rouge, LA

SIAC-SWAC

THE GRIO TV, GRIO GOLD

7 PM

SEPT. 14

Southern Heritage Classic
Tennessee State vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff @ Memphis, TN
OVC-SWAC

HBCU GO/SYNDICATION

3 PM

SEPT. 14

Kentucky State vs. Fort Valley State @ Fort Valley, GA
SIAC

THE GRIO TV, GRIO GOLD

1 PM

SEPT. 21

Clark Atlanta vs. Bethune-Cookman

@ Daytona Beach, FL

SIAC-SWAC

HBCU GO/SYNDICATION

3 PM

SEPT. 21

Winston-Salem vs. Virginia State @ Petersburg, VA

CIAA

THE GRIO TV, GRIO GOLD

1 PM

SEPT. 28

Alabama State vs. Bethune-Cookman

@ Daytona Beach, FL

SWAC

HBCU GO/SYNDICATION

3 PM

SEPT. 28

Miles College vs. Allen University @ Columbia, SC

SIAC

THE GRIO TV, GRIO GOLD

1 PM

OCT. 5

October 5 Homecoming Game Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Alcorn State
@ Lorman, MS
SWAC

HBCU GO/SYNDICATION

3 PM

OCT. 5

Bowie State vs. Fayetteville State @ Fayetteville, NC
CIAA

THE GRIO TV, GRIO GOLD

1 PM

OCT. 12

Homecoming Game Bethune-Cookman vs Alabama A&M 
@ Huntsville, AL
SWAC

HBCU GO/SYNDICATION

3 PM

OCT. 12

Homecoming Game
Clark Atlanta vs. Central State @ Wilberforce, OH
SIAC

THE GRIO TV, GRIO GOLD

1 PM

OCT. 19

Homecoming Game
Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Grambling State
@ Grambling, LAN
SWAC

HBCU GO/SYNDICATION

3 PM

OCT. 19

Homecoming Game
Bluefield State vs. Bowie State @ Bowie, MD
CIAA

THE GRIO TV, GRIO GOLD

1 PM

OCT 26

Homecoming Game
Jackson State vs. Bethune-Cookman 
@ Daytona Beach, FL
SWAC

HBCU GO/SYNDICATION

3 PM

OCT. 26

Johnson C. Smith vs. Winston-Salem State @ Winston-Salem, NC
CIAA

THE GRIO TV, GRIO GOLD

1 PM

NOV. 2

Southern vs. Alabama A&M
@ Huntsville, AL
SWAC

HBCU GO/SYNDICATION

3 PM

NOV. 2

Benedict vs. Fort Valley @ Fort Valley, GA
SIAC

THE GRIO TV, GRIO GOLD

1 PM

NOV. 9

Mississippi Valley State vs. Jackson State 
@ Jackson, MS
SWAC

HBCU GO/SYNDICATION

3 PM

NOV. 9

Virginia Union vs. Virginia State @ Petersburg, VA
CIAA

THE GRIO TV, GRIO GOLD

1 PM

NOV. 16

CIAA Championship Game
@ Salem, VA
CIAA

HBCU GO/SYNDICATION

3 PM

NOV. 16

Mississippi Valley State vs. Florida A&M @ Tallahassee, FL
SWAC

THE GRIO TV, GRIO GOLD

1 PM

NOV. 23

Texas Southern vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff @ Pine Bluff, AR

SWAC

HBCU GO/SYNDICATION

3 PM

NOV. 23

Alabama A&M vs. Mississippi Valley State @ Itta Bena, MS
SWAC

THE GRIO TV, GRIO GOLD

1 PM

This year, HBCU GO games can be viewed in multiple ways. They will be broadcast through syndication in major television markets such as New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, Atlanta, Boston, San Francisco, Seattle, Memphis, Detroit, Sacramento, Miami, Tampa, and Pittsburgh, as well as nationally on theGrio Television Network. Some games will also be available on various digital platforms, including the HBCU GO mobile app and the FAST channel, which can be accessed on AMG's free-streaming platforms, theGrio Gold and Local Now.

Published |Modified
Kyle T. Mosley

KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

Home/Football