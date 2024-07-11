BREAKING: Seven HBCU Football Games To Watch On The New HBCU GO Broadcast Schedule
The 2024 HBCU college football season will begin on the HBCU GO broadcast schedule on Aug. 31 and run through Nov. 23.
The network is all set to air a diverse range of twenty-six games, including 14 from the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), 8 from the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA), and 9 from the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC).
“HBCU GO is poised to deliver the most comprehensive HBCU football game coverage ever to our audience,” Curtis Symonds, President of HBCU GO, said. “We have 26 exciting match-ups on our slate this season, including the Southern Heritage Classic, six homecoming games, and the CIAA Football Championship.”
"As we enter HBCU GO's third football season, we are proud to showcase the very best HBCU match-ups," Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of HBCU GO parent company, Allen Media Group, said. "Now is the time for HBCUs, and HBCU GO is the true destination for coverage of Black college sports and culture."
SEVEN KEY GAMES TO WATCH ON HBCU GO
- Aug 31 - Clark Atlanta vs. Fort Valley State: A revamped Panthers team will face one of the top programs in the SIAC for an early conference clash.
- Sept. 7 - Tuskegee vs. Grambling State: Two storied programs will meet for the first time since 1949. Grambling trounced 'Skegee 55-0 on Oct. 31, 1949.
- Sept. 14 - Tennessee State vs. UAPB: Eddie George's Tigers will travel to Arkansas-Pine Bluff for an OVC vs. SWAC showdown at the Southern Heritage Classic.
- Sept. 28 - Alabama State vs. Bethune-Cookman: A must-see SWAC East battle in Daytona Beach. The winner will have an advantage in the wide-open division.
- Oct. 5 - Bowie State vs. Fayetteville State: Both programs hope to return to conference prominence. It should be a good one in Fayetteville.
- Oct. 26 - Jackson State vs. Bethune-Cookman: Another interesting SWAC East contest that could have postseason ramifications.
- Nov. 9 - VA Union vs. Virginia State: The top two CIAA teams from 2023 will clash in Petersburgh, VA.
2024 HBCU GO FOOTBALL GAMES SCHEDULE
DATES
GAMES
PLATFORM
GAME TIME
AUGUST 31
Virginia Union vs. Kentucky State @ Frankfort, KY
HBCU GO/SYNDICATION
3 PM
AUGUST 31
Clark Atlanta vs. Fort Valley State @ Fort Valley, GA
THE GRIO TV, GRIO GOLD
1 PM
SEPT. 7
Tuskegee vs. Grambling State
HBCU GO/SYNDICATION
7 PM
SEPT. 7
Savannah State vs. Southern @ Baton Rouge, LA
THE GRIO TV, GRIO GOLD
7 PM
SEPT. 14
Southern Heritage Classic
HBCU GO/SYNDICATION
3 PM
SEPT. 14
Kentucky State vs. Fort Valley State @ Fort Valley, GA
THE GRIO TV, GRIO GOLD
1 PM
SEPT. 21
Clark Atlanta vs. Bethune-Cookman
HBCU GO/SYNDICATION
3 PM
SEPT. 21
Winston-Salem vs. Virginia State @ Petersburg, VA
THE GRIO TV, GRIO GOLD
1 PM
SEPT. 28
Alabama State vs. Bethune-Cookman
HBCU GO/SYNDICATION
3 PM
SEPT. 28
Miles College vs. Allen University @ Columbia, SC
THE GRIO TV, GRIO GOLD
1 PM
OCT. 5
October 5 Homecoming Game Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Alcorn State
HBCU GO/SYNDICATION
3 PM
OCT. 5
Bowie State vs. Fayetteville State @ Fayetteville, NC
THE GRIO TV, GRIO GOLD
1 PM
OCT. 12
Homecoming Game Bethune-Cookman vs Alabama A&M
HBCU GO/SYNDICATION
3 PM
OCT. 12
Homecoming Game
THE GRIO TV, GRIO GOLD
1 PM
OCT. 19
Homecoming Game
HBCU GO/SYNDICATION
3 PM
OCT. 19
Homecoming Game
THE GRIO TV, GRIO GOLD
1 PM
OCT 26
Homecoming Game
HBCU GO/SYNDICATION
3 PM
OCT. 26
Johnson C. Smith vs. Winston-Salem State @ Winston-Salem, NC
THE GRIO TV, GRIO GOLD
1 PM
NOV. 2
Southern vs. Alabama A&M
HBCU GO/SYNDICATION
3 PM
NOV. 2
Benedict vs. Fort Valley @ Fort Valley, GA
THE GRIO TV, GRIO GOLD
1 PM
NOV. 9
Mississippi Valley State vs. Jackson State
HBCU GO/SYNDICATION
3 PM
NOV. 9
Virginia Union vs. Virginia State @ Petersburg, VA
THE GRIO TV, GRIO GOLD
1 PM
NOV. 16
CIAA Championship Game
HBCU GO/SYNDICATION
3 PM
NOV. 16
Mississippi Valley State vs. Florida A&M @ Tallahassee, FL
THE GRIO TV, GRIO GOLD
1 PM
NOV. 23
Texas Southern vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff @ Pine Bluff, AR
HBCU GO/SYNDICATION
3 PM
NOV. 23
Alabama A&M vs. Mississippi Valley State @ Itta Bena, MS
THE GRIO TV, GRIO GOLD
1 PM
This year, HBCU GO games can be viewed in multiple ways. They will be broadcast through syndication in major television markets such as New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, Atlanta, Boston, San Francisco, Seattle, Memphis, Detroit, Sacramento, Miami, Tampa, and Pittsburgh, as well as nationally on theGrio Television Network. Some games will also be available on various digital platforms, including the HBCU GO mobile app and the FAST channel, which can be accessed on AMG's free-streaming platforms, theGrio Gold and Local Now.