Houston Baseball Builds New Transfer Portal Class

Houston Cougars baseball is set to begin a new era under coach Will Davis. The program looks to be going through a complete rebuild as Davis begins the task of getting Houston baseball back to relevancy.

Davis was hired after former coach Todd Whitting's contract was not renewed. After a 10-year successful stint at Lamar where he turned the Cardinals into one of the best mid-major programs in the country, and his time at LSU, the expectations are high for Davis to turn Houston around.

Houston's recruiting in baseball desperately needed a fresh slate, and given where the Cougars are located in the heart of the city, plenty of talent is available. Davis and his new coaching staff have already gotten out to a good start in the transfer portal and have added local products as well as transfers from fellow Texas programs, including Lamar.

Here are the first five transfers that Houston has acquired.

Jake Wagoner, C

First of all I would like to thank everyone at Lamar for the amazing year and the chance to play with such an amazing group of guys. Now being said I have jump in the portal and made my commitment to the University of Houston! pic.twitter.com/q9bcm3qswR — Jake Wagoner (@Jake_Canes22) June 1, 2026

Wagoner announced his commitment to Houston almost right after Lamar was eliminated from the NCAA baseball regionals in College Station, Texas. He follows his head coach to the Cougars, and that could be quite a common occurrence given how much the players and Davis respected each other.

Wagoner was the first of the group to commit, and the senior catcher led the Cardinals' offense with a .341 average in 47 total games, along with 35 starts. He had 14 multi-hit games and was named to the Southland Conference All-Tournament. Cedar Park, Texas, was a key part of propelling Lamar to their first Regionals appearance in 16 years.

Jakob Schulz, LHP

Schulz is a Houston native who went to Memorial High School, and he returns home, according to Joseph Duarte of the Houston Chronicle. The 6-foot-2 incoming senior offers a good fastball and posted a 3.18 ERA in six appearances in 2025. While he did struggle this past season with a 6.41 ERA in 16 games, a pitcher from Vanderbilt transferring to Houston is a good sign.

Schulz was the captain of his high school team as a senior and was ranked as the No. 20 overall player in Texas according to Perfect Game.

Cooper Corkrean, LHP

The 6-foot-3 lefty is a Katy, Texas native who went to Cinco Ranch High School and will also be returning to the Houston area, according to Duarte as well. He'll be entering his senior year after spending one season with New Mexico. Corkrean spent his first two collegiate seasons at Galveston College and played in 32 total games.

Corkrean was 6-2 this past season with a 5.49 ERA in 21 appearances.

Cam Diaz, RHP

The 6-foot-4 graduate student out of Lamar is expected to transfer to Houston and follow Davis, according to Duarte as well. Diaz is a Texas native and spent one season in 2024 at Howard College before going to Sam Houston in 2025, where he played 17 games.

Diaz made one start with Lamar as a senior and gave up one earned run in 3.2 innings before he underwent Tommy John surgery that ended his season.

Alex Yearwood, RHP

The former redshirt freshman with Texas State is also transferring to Houston, according to Duarte. Yearwood is a Houston native and also played football at an all-state level as wide receiver.

The 6-foot-3 righty struggled overall with an 8.79 ERA in 14.1 innings pitched, but it was his first season playing at the collegiate level.

All five of these players are from Texas, with three of them from the Houston area.